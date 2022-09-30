ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

COVID-19: Cases continue to trend downward in Riverside County, Coachella Valley at end of September

By Ema Sasic, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 4 days ago
COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward in Riverside County and the Coachella Valley, while the county's COVID-death related count saw a significant decrease following a state review.

The nine Coachella Valley cities added 173 new cases in the week ending Tuesday. That is a 16% decrease from the previous week's 206 cases.

Here is a full breakdown of confirmed total cases and deaths by city since the start of the pandemic as of Tuesday (with week-over-week changes shown in parentheses):

  • Cathedral City: 13,835 cumulative cases (+15); 152 deaths (+0)
  • Coachella: 14,038 cumulative cases (+6); 122 deaths (+0)
  • Desert Hot Springs: 8,263 cumulative cases (+9); 92 deaths (+0)
  • Indian Wells: 716 cumulative cases (+3); 9 deaths (+0)
  • Indio: 25,041 cumulative cases (+42); 283 deaths (+0)
  • La Quinta: 9,256 cumulative cases (+23); 86 deaths (+0)
  • Palm Desert: 11,009 cumulative cases (+31); 159 deaths (+0)
  • Palm Springs: 9,282 cumulative cases (+31); 163 deaths (+0)
  • Rancho Mirage: 3,207 cumulative cases (+13); 60 deaths (+0)

There were also 15 COVID-19 cases reported in unincorporated communities in the week ending Tuesday:

  • Bermuda Dunes: 1,741 confirmed cases (+3); 14 deaths (+0)
  • Desert Edge: 780 confirmed cases (+2); 23 deaths (+0)
  • Desert Palms: 898 confirmed cases (+5); 35 deaths (+0)
  • Garnet: 1,811 confirmed cases (-2); 29 deaths (+0)
  • Mecca: 1,845 confirmed cases (+2); 25 deaths (+0)
  • North Shore: 829 confirmed cases (+0); 1 death (+0)
  • Oasis: 1,512 confirmed cases (+0); 11 deaths (+0)
  • Sky Valley: 402 confirmed cases (+0); 6 deaths (+0)
  • Thermal: 470 confirmed cases (+1); 8 deaths (-2)
  • Thousand Palms: 2,032 confirmed cases (+5); 13 deaths (+0)
  • Vista Santa Rosa: 719 confirmed cases (-1); 5 deaths (+0)

In Riverside County, there were 1,212 new COVID-19 cases reported in the week ending Tuesday. That is a 14% decrease from the previous week's update.

Riverside County has a "low" community transmission level. Under this designation, it's recommended that people stay up to date with their vaccinations and wear facial coverings on public transportation, if they have symptoms, test positive for COVID-19 or are exposed to someone with the virus.

Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego and Imperial counties also have a low transmission level.

There were 74 patients hospitalized in the county as of Wednesday, down by 17 from last week's count. Wednesday's number also included 11 individuals in intensive care.

A message on the COVID-19 dashboard states the California Department of Public Health is "currently reviewing and reconciling COVID-related death records which has resulted in a reduction in the total number of deaths since the previous public update. We are working with CDPH to assess the impact of this review process on future data updates." As a result of the updates, there were a total of 6,543 deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic, down by 67 from the previous update.

In Riverside County, 59.8% of residents ages 6 months and older have completed their primary vaccine series, which includes both shots of the Pfizer or both shots of the Moderna vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. About 30.1% of the eligible population has been boosted.

The county's COVID-19 dashboard is updated weekly.

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.

