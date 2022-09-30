Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Fan who died at Jets-Steelers game is identified, report says
The fan who died while attending Sunday’s New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium has been identified. The New York Post reports it was 27-year-old Dalton Keane from Monaca, Pa., which is about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. A close relative of Keane’s said he did not know...
Reunion? Why Odell Beckham visited Giants’ facility after Kenny Golladay’s knee injury, source says
Odell Beckham visited the Giants’ training facility in East Rutherford on Monday. But that doesn’t mean he’s going to rejoin them, in the wake of Kenny Golladay’s knee injury. Yes, Beckham was indeed at the facility Monday, as CBS Sports reported. (And defended. And defended again.)
Gisele Bündchen spotted in Miami as Buccaneers’ Tom Brady prepped for Chiefs in Tampa Bay
The last month has been teeming with reports of trouble in paradise for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. And recent reports indicate that the issues continue. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Brady hosted the Kansas City Chiefs. According to...
NFL rumors: Will Eagles have all 3 of their top cornerbacks for Sunday’s game at Cardinals?
The Eagles will reportedly have one of their cornerbacks available when they travel out west to face the Arizona Cardinals. However, the status of another important defensive back is still uncertain. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, cornerback Darius Slay should be ready to play Sunday. Slay suffered and...
Eagles are 4-0 but 4 teams have a legitimate shot at giving them their 1st loss
PHILADELPHIA – In 2004, the Eagles were 4-0, having just defeated the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, with Donovan McNabb at quarterback and defensive players such as defensive end Hugh Douglas putting pressure on quarterbacks. The Eagles have not started 4-0 since that season. However, 18 seasons later, the...
Giants draft bust ejected from Cardinals-Panthers game, faces fine for touching official
Will Hernandez is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. That’s because the former New York Giants offensive lineman was ejected from Sunday’s Week 4 game between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers. The Associated Press reports Hernandez was tossed in the fourth quarter for pushing an official in the back following a dust-up between the two teams.
Ex-Eagles star: I’m ‘excited’ about 4-0 start but team is ‘a about a year or two away’
The Philadelphia Eagles have given their fans a lot to be happy about. For starters, they improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, the year they made it to Super Bowl XXXIX but lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen hire divorce lawyers, report says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, reports indicate. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post reported Tuesday that multiple sources have said both Brady and Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers. A source told the...
ManningCast breaks down tackle on Monday Night Football streaker at Rams-49ers
One of the best plays in the San Francisco 49ers’ 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams happened on the sideline. When a fan broke onto the field during Monday night’s game, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner took matters into his own hands. With the help of Takkarist McKinley, the intruder was taken care of, and easily tackled to the ground.
Will James Bradberry be the Eagles’ ‘Bald Batman’? He looked the part against Jaguars | Bowen
There were several plays you could cite as definitive, as the Eagles slugged their way back from a 14-0 deficit to beat the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-21, Sunday. That Jalen Hurts second-quarter, fourth-down touchdown run, in which the quarterback muscled through Jacksonville linebacker Devin Lloyd at the goal line? Sure. Extremely clutch, Hurts getting his team on the board through sheer will, after that awful start.
What time is Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints in London (10/2/22)? TV, Channel Live stream for NFL Week 4
The Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, meet the New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Jameis Winston, in an NFL Week 4 NFC matchup on Sunday, October 2, 2022 (10/2/2022) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Local fans can...
Steelers Hall of Famer agrees with benching Mitch Trubisky for N.J.’s Kenny Pickett
Rookie Kenny Pickett is the Pittsburgh Steelers new starting quarterback. He will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Former Steelers head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Cowher thinks turning to Pickett is the right move. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Ex-Eagles running back being investigated for youth football game fight
LeGarrette Blount is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. TMZ reports the former NFL running back is being investigated for his role in a fight at a 12-and-under football game on Saturday in Gilbert, Ariz. The incident happened when Blount, who was coaching one of the teams, appeared to “take exception to something someone had said to him.”
Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension
Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
Giants’ Brian Daboll’s injury updates have good and bad news for Sunday’s game in London
Brian Daboll spent Monday afternoon playing a game of red light/green light as he ran down the Giants’ long list of injuries during Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. There were a couple of yellow lights mixed in, too. The most notable proceed-with-caution signal...
With Brian Daboll, Giants finally have a coaching advantage again | Politi
Brian Daboll was drawing up plays on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium like your crazy uncle might at the annual family Thanksgiving game. All that was missing was a stick in his hand to draw in the dirt, and maybe a couple of rocks to move around as his players. Oh, and your grandma’s delicious apple pie, cooling on the windowsill.
Tae Crowder, Jaylon Smith provided a winning inside linebacker combination for Giants defense
Jaylon Smith, despite being released twice last season and uninvited to any NFL training camp this summer, remains confident that he is among the league’s elite inside linebackers. Tae Crowder, despite playing by far his best game of the season Sunday at MetLife Stadium, remains quietly reserved about his...
Giants place Aaron Robinson on injured reserve, as ailing secondary preps for Packers’ Aaron Rodgers
The Giants on Tuesday placed Aaron Robinson, their No. 2 outside cornerback, on injured reserve. So he must miss at least four games, starting with Sunday’s matchup against the Packers in London. After that, the Giants play the Ravens, Jaguars, and Seahawks — and then have a Week 9 bye.
Eagles injury update: 2 starters questionable to return in Sunday’s game vs. Jaguars
PHILADELPHIA – Two of the Eagles who were playing very well to start the season have been sidelined in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of injuries. Cornerback Darius Slay is questionable to return with a forearm injury, and left tackle Jordan Mailata is questionable with a shoulder injury. Both injuries happened in the first quarter.
Rutgers LB Drew Singleton’s career is officially over as NCAA denies final appeal for reinstatement
Drew Singleton’s college football career is officially over. The NCAA denied the Rutgers linebacker’s third and final appeal for reinstatement this week, meaning any chance of him using his last year of eligibility during the 2022 season is gone. Singleton’s initial application for reinstatement after going undrafted in...
