LeGarrette Blount is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. TMZ reports the former NFL running back is being investigated for his role in a fight at a 12-and-under football game on Saturday in Gilbert, Ariz. The incident happened when Blount, who was coaching one of the teams, appeared to “take exception to something someone had said to him.”

GILBERT, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO