Police arrest man accused raping person in Aberdeen motel
ABERDEEN, Md. (WBFF) — The Aberdeen Police Department said it arrested a man they say raped a person last month. Investigators say they arrested and charged 42-year-old Earl Samuel Jones, III, of Whiteford, Maryland. He faces first and second degree rape charges, first and second degree assault charges, and other charges.
Accused of killing his stepson, Baltimore police officer enters Alford plea
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City police officer accused of killing his stepson has entered an Alford plea in the case, the Anne Arundel State's Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Under the plea, Eric Banks, 35, did not admit guilt but acknowledged a jury was likely to find him guilty.
Georgia man stabbed outside Bel Camp shopping center, Harford deputies say
BELCAMP, Md. (WBFF) — A Georgia man was stabbed Monday outside a shopping center in Belcamp, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. Tommy Gene Boone, 62, told deputies he got into an argument with someone he knew while parked at the Riverside Shopping Center around 2 p.m. Monday. At some point, the suspect stabbed Boone in the chest. Deputies said the suspect fled the scene and Boone drove himself to Harford Memorial Hospital.
Westminster man charged with dismembering father with hatchet is denied bail
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — A Westminster man accused of killing his father and dumping his dismembered body on the side of a road was ordered held without bail Tuesday. Ravi Maganbhai Pansuriya, 29, faces charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder. According to the charging documents, Ravi Maganbhai Pansuriya's...
35-year-old man shot in the hand, officers could not find crime scene, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department says a 35-year-old man was shot in the hand early this morning in Southeast Baltimore. Police said at approximately 5 a.m. officers responded to a local hospital where a victim suffering a graze wound to the hand walked in looking for treatment.
UPDATE: Missing 1-year-old, abducted by mother found safe
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE -- Police announced the lookout for Raven Harris and her son, Legend Parham was canceled Tuesday. Both Harris and Parham were located in the 900 block of N. Luzerne Avenue. Harris is in police custody and 1-year-old Legend is unharmed and being taken back to Child Protective services.
Police believe shooting of teens 'isolated incident,' latest juveniles impacted by crime
WBFF (Catonsville) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for the suspect who shot two teens in Catonsville over the weekend. Officers were called to Grand Bend Drive & Maiden Choice Lane just after 9 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, investigators say officers found two male victims , a...
Md. suspect ID'd in Fairfax County jewelry store smash-and-grab armed robbery
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police identified a suspect Monday wanted in connection to the Sept. 20 armed robbery of the Sonia Jewelry and Boutique Inc. in Springfield, Va. Authorities released a photo of Lamont Marable, 25, of Maryland. He's described as being five foot ten inches...
Man shot multiple times in Owings Mills in critical condition, police say
The Baltimore County Police Department says a man was shot multiple times early this morning in Owings Mills. Police say the shooting happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court. The victim was taken to the hospital, police say, where he remains in critical condition. This...
Man stabbed 'multiple times' after fight outside Hyattsville restaurant: Police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Hyattsville police are searching for two suspects after a man was stabbed outside of a restaurant following a verbal dispute and physical altercation, officials said. The incident happened outside of a restaurant in the 3100 block of Hamilton Street at around 11:30 p.m. A man...
Wounded Baltimore city police officer still hospitalized
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore police offficer, who was shot during a struggle with a suspect Friday, remained hospitalized Sunday, officials said. "The officer is doing well and resting in the presence of his family. There is no word on when he will be discharged from the hospital," said Donny Moses, a spokesman for the department.
River Hill High School in Howard County locked down for several hours after hoax threat
CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — River Hill High School in Howard County was placed on lockdown Tuesday for several hours after a threat to the school, police said. By 5 p.m., police said the school had been cleared and said officers determined that the threat was a hoax. Brian Bassett,...
Olszewski says Baltimore County is safe despite three violent incidents in three days
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Cases of violence have stretched across the Baltimore Beltway in recent days – from Catonsville, to Owings Mills, to Perry Hall. On Saturday night, two teenagers were shot and critically hurt in Catonsville. Early Sunday morning, a man was shot multiple times in...
Family who says girl was attacked by bullies in video to rally outside BCPS high school
It was a video that caught fire on social media last week the latest in a string of images showing violence, threats or even massive brawls captured on camera at a Baltimore County public school. "This is something that has been ongoing for quite some time and it seems as...
Baltimore Co. FOP frustrated by lack of transparency on climbing crime in the County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was a weekend marked by bloodshed in Baltimore County. On Saturday, two teens were in critical condition after a shooting in Catonsville. On Sunday, a man was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds in Ownings Mills. And now, another shooting striking the County on Monday. Residents...
Baltimore City Police visit Boys & Girls Club in O'Donnell Heights
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police visit the Boy & Girs Club at O’Donnell Heights to talk to the youth about police work in different scenarios. Treats were also part of the day because officers gave out delicious donuts. The youth and the officers had a great time...
Baltimore County breaks ground on replacement for Lansdowne High School
LANSDOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County officials broke ground on the replacement for Lansdowne High School. "Nearly 60 years after Lansdowne's initial opening, we have seen the community and the need for this new school continue to grow," said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. Olszewski said that the school...
Climate protesters who blocked Beltway in Montgomery Co. on July 4 sentenced to jail time
Montgomery County, Md. (7News) — The 13 people who blocked the Colesville Road exit of the Beltway for a climate demonstration on July 4 were sentenced this week to four days in jail. The state recommended a community service sentence without jail time for the 13 members of the...
Parents demand solutions to violence in Baltimore County schools
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Violence in Baltimore County schools has parents fed up and demanding accountability. It’s why the Baltimore County Parent and Student coalition held the rally and a forum last week hoping to catch the attention of school officials. Darren Badillo is the coalition's coordinator and...
Baltimore mayor signs new law, illegal stunt racing, driving; enforcement questions
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A potential solution to a problem Baltimore city has been dealing with for years is now on the books as a new law. The city has seen dangerous street racing and stunt driving shut streets down time and time again. This new law cracks down on those drivers. But there are questions about enforcement.
