Adelphi, MD

Police arrest man accused raping person in Aberdeen motel

ABERDEEN, Md. (WBFF) — The Aberdeen Police Department said it arrested a man they say raped a person last month. Investigators say they arrested and charged 42-year-old Earl Samuel Jones, III, of Whiteford, Maryland. He faces first and second degree rape charges, first and second degree assault charges, and other charges.
ABERDEEN, MD
Georgia man stabbed outside Bel Camp shopping center, Harford deputies say

BELCAMP, Md. (WBFF) — A Georgia man was stabbed Monday outside a shopping center in Belcamp, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. Tommy Gene Boone, 62, told deputies he got into an argument with someone he knew while parked at the Riverside Shopping Center around 2 p.m. Monday. At some point, the suspect stabbed Boone in the chest. Deputies said the suspect fled the scene and Boone drove himself to Harford Memorial Hospital.
BELCAMP, MD
Westminster man charged with dismembering father with hatchet is denied bail

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — A Westminster man accused of killing his father and dumping his dismembered body on the side of a road was ordered held without bail Tuesday. Ravi Maganbhai Pansuriya, 29, faces charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder. According to the charging documents, Ravi Maganbhai Pansuriya's...
WESTMINSTER, MD
Adelphi, MD
Adelphi, MD
UPDATE: Missing 1-year-old, abducted by mother found safe

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE -- Police announced the lookout for Raven Harris and her son, Legend Parham was canceled Tuesday. Both Harris and Parham were located in the 900 block of N. Luzerne Avenue. Harris is in police custody and 1-year-old Legend is unharmed and being taken back to Child Protective services.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wounded Baltimore city police officer still hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore police offficer, who was shot during a struggle with a suspect Friday, remained hospitalized Sunday, officials said. "The officer is doing well and resting in the presence of his family. There is no word on when he will be discharged from the hospital," said Donny Moses, a spokesman for the department.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore County breaks ground on replacement for Lansdowne High School

LANSDOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County officials broke ground on the replacement for Lansdowne High School. "Nearly 60 years after Lansdowne's initial opening, we have seen the community and the need for this new school continue to grow," said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. Olszewski said that the school...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Parents demand solutions to violence in Baltimore County schools

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Violence in Baltimore County schools has parents fed up and demanding accountability. It’s why the Baltimore County Parent and Student coalition held the rally and a forum last week hoping to catch the attention of school officials. Darren Badillo is the coalition's coordinator and...
TOWSON, MD

