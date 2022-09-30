ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 dead after SUV hits deer, then truck on Indiana Toll Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Three people died and two others were injured when an SUV struck a deer along the Indiana Toll Road and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck, police said. Indiana State Police said preliminary findings indicate the SUV was traveling westbound just before 8 p.m. Sunday when it struck a deer, […]
