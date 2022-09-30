ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, OH

Child arrested after threatening Ohio family with scissors

By Danielle Cotterman
 4 days ago

CASTALIA, Ohio (WJW) – A juvenile in Erie County has been arrested after he allegedly threatened his family with scissors.

According to a police report, the child, whose age was not given, was chasing other children with a pair of scissors and stating he was going to kill them.

When police arrived at the home on Billings Road, they say the child was found walking down another nearby roadway.

Body camera video shows Ohio officers dragged by car

According to the report, the child told police, “I was just running away from home because my aunt said to run away, so that’s what I’m doing.”

When the officer asked the child why he was chasing other kids with scissors, he said “Because I was mad at them” and they were “being mean”.

An adult at the home told police, the children were playing with Hot Wheels and toy animals when the boy became upset because another child had the specific Hot Wheel and toy animal that he wanted. That’s when the boy allegedly grabbed the scissors and said “Okay, I got something for you.”

Ohio woman accused of burning husband with hot liquid

The police report says, the child’s older sibling was able to tackle him and take away the scissors, while an adult at the home called 911.

The juvenile has been charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. He was transported to the Erie County Juvenile Justice Facility.

Comments / 34

✊?? Is My Name
3d ago

This story has missing elements of the history of this family. It isn't just this young boy's issue with the scissors. Abuse will make anyone lash out once they've reached their point of enough. Praying for the healing of this family. 🙏🏿

Lucylou33
4d ago

We went thru this about 15 yrs ago. It’s very difficult and extremely traumatizing to live with a child who has mental health issues.

70sgal
4d ago

Sleep with one eye open when he gets sent back home. That kid will hurt someone. What a shame.

IN THIS ARTICLE
