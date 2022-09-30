Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Court docs: Woman accused of causing her dog to attack 6-year-old child in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — A woman has been indicted after being accused of causing her dog to attack a 6-year-old child. According to the indictment, Cassie Thierauf allegedly caused serious physical harm to a 6-year-old child by causing her dog to attack the child. Court documents state it happened in...
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man charged after assaulting, attempting to light man's hair on fire
CINCINNATI — A man has been charged after assaulting another man and attempting to light his hair on fire. According to court documents, 37-year-old Christopher Marsh assaulted another man with a metal kitchen pan and strangled him until he lost consciousness. Documents allege Marsh then attempted to light the...
Fox 19
Mother wanted by police following indictment in child’s co-sleeping death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman facing charges in connection with the death of her 6-week-old baby is wanted by police, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges after the infant died on June 22 due to co-sleeping, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office announced last month.
Police: 18-year-old found shot dead in Fairfield hotel hallway
Police responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Fairfield Business Center Drive around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Fox 19
Woman accused of using pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was indicted on felonious assault and endangering children charges after allegedly using her dog to attack a 6-year-old girl. The charges against Cassie Thierauf, 38, stem from an incident that happened on Aug. 25 at a Lebanon home, according to court documents from Warren County.
WLWT 5
17-year-old accused of hitting, killing UC student in stolen car appears in court
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 17-year-old accused of hitting and killing a University of Cincinnati in a stolen car appeared in court Monday. Cincinnati police said the 17-year-old drove into two 18-year-old women on Jefferson Avenue last week. One of the victims died from her injuries. Police said that...
Fox 19
Skylar Richardson criminal case no longer on court website after she requests to seal it
LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Warren County judge has apparently granted Skylar Richardson’s request to seal all records related to her criminal case, including her 2017 aggravated murder indictment accusing her of killing her baby and 2019 conviction for abusing it. Her case is no longer found on the...
Armed robber targets Dayton gas station
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after an armed suspect robbed a local gas station. According to a sergeant with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a suspect dressed in all black walked into the Shell gas station at 1951 Stanley Avenue at 11:23 p.m. on Monday, October 3. The suspect then robbed the store at […]
Fox 19
Teen charged with hitting 2 UC students, killing 1, will remain locked up
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WHIO) - A 17-year-old male who was charged with hitting two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students, killing one of them, in a crosswalk near campus and then taking off will remain locked up at Hamilton County’s juvenile detention facility, a magistrate ruled Monday. The teen, whose name was...
WLWT 5
Man luring children with candy in Anderson Township turns himself in and faces no charges; parents up in arms
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Parents and neighbors in Anderson Township are uneasy after learning there is a second suspect in a child luring scheme from last week. Police and neighbors say a black SUV was seen in multiple neighborhoods asking children alone if they wanted candy. Since then that juvenile turned himself in but will not face criminal charges.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police asking for public's help in identifying man who exposed himself to children
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking the public's help in identifying a man who exposed himself to three children on East Liberty Street. Police say the children, aged five, eight and 10, were sitting in their mother's van at a Shell Gas Station on East Liberty Street while the mother went to the window to pay for gas.
Daily Advocate
Bradford man placed on alcohol monitor
GREENVILLE — Bradford man is placed on an alcohol monitor. Douglas Allan Stone Miller, 36, of Bradford, appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court on an operating a motor vehicle under the influence charge, a felony of the fourth degree. If found guilty, he faces a minimum mandatory 60 days in jail and a maximum of up to 30 months in prison. He also faces a minimum mandatory fine of $1,350 and a maximum of up to $10,500.
Fox 19
Teen driver charged in UC student’s death had extensive criminal history
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WHIO) - The teen driver charged in last week’s crash that killed one University of Cincinnati student and injured another was previously charged in a police pursuit last year that sent a Boone County sheriff’s deputy to the hospital. Both incidents involved stolen cars, and in both...
Fox 19
Police investigate North Avondale shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday. A 35-year-old man told police his car was parked at Bar 29 on Reading Road when someone called him across the street - and that’s when someone shot him once in his left knee shortly after 2 a.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.
Police find $7k worth of meth, heroin, and crack in Ohio home
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say they found large quantities of drugs at a home in Portsmouth. According to a release from the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, officers executed a search warrant at a home on the 1800 block of Mabert Rd. They say they found 24 grams of suspected […]
One burglar stabbed, another injured during Cleves burglary
During a follow-up investigation, it was found that Ron Sipple, 42, and Cody Ray Otto, 19, had forced their way inside the home.
Fox 19
1 driver killed following head-on crash in Springfield Township
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One driver is dead following a head-on crash Sunday. Luther Jordan, 67, of Westwood, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the two-vehicle wreck on West North Bend Road, Springfield Township Police Captain Nick Peterson wrote in a news release. Jordan was driving...
Fox 19
Victim shot multiple times after party in Sharonville, police say
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) -One person was shot multiple times Saturday morning in Sharonville, according to the Sharonville Police Department. Officers say 21-year-old Desmond Baker was shot in the parking lot next to Visionary Suites in the 2400 block of E. Sharon Road. Police arrived at the scene around 1:40 a.m....
Fox 19
Jury selection begins in West Chester quadruple homicide case
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A man accused of gunning down his wife, her parents and her aunt inside their Butler County residence more than three years ago is going on trial. Jury selection started Monday in Butler County Common Pleas Court before Judge Greg Howard. Gurpreet Singh, 40, is...
Middletown teen charged with inducing panic at high school
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Police say a 17-year-old male has been identified and found to be responsible for placing a ‘suspicious’ device in a boys bathroom at Middletown High School earlier this week, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ’Suspicious device’ found a Middletown High School deemed...
