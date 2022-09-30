ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 19

Mother wanted by police following indictment in child’s co-sleeping death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman facing charges in connection with the death of her 6-week-old baby is wanted by police, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges after the infant died on June 22 due to co-sleeping, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office announced last month.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dismember#Self Defense#Murder#Violent Crime#Middletown#Havens#Middletown Police
Fox 19

Woman accused of using pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was indicted on felonious assault and endangering children charges after allegedly using her dog to attack a 6-year-old girl. The charges against Cassie Thierauf, 38, stem from an incident that happened on Aug. 25 at a Lebanon home, according to court documents from Warren County.
LEBANON, OH
WDTN

Armed robber targets Dayton gas station

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after an armed suspect robbed a local gas station. According to a sergeant with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a suspect dressed in all black walked into the Shell gas station at 1951 Stanley Avenue at 11:23 p.m. on Monday, October 3. The suspect then robbed the store at […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Man luring children with candy in Anderson Township turns himself in and faces no charges; parents up in arms

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Parents and neighbors in Anderson Township are uneasy after learning there is a second suspect in a child luring scheme from last week. Police and neighbors say a black SUV was seen in multiple neighborhoods asking children alone if they wanted candy. Since then that juvenile turned himself in but will not face criminal charges.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
Daily Advocate

Bradford man placed on alcohol monitor

GREENVILLE — Bradford man is placed on an alcohol monitor. Douglas Allan Stone Miller, 36, of Bradford, appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court on an operating a motor vehicle under the influence charge, a felony of the fourth degree. If found guilty, he faces a minimum mandatory 60 days in jail and a maximum of up to 30 months in prison. He also faces a minimum mandatory fine of $1,350 and a maximum of up to $10,500.
BRADFORD, OH
Fox 19

Police investigate North Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday. A 35-year-old man told police his car was parked at Bar 29 on Reading Road when someone called him across the street - and that’s when someone shot him once in his left knee shortly after 2 a.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 driver killed following head-on crash in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One driver is dead following a head-on crash Sunday. Luther Jordan, 67, of Westwood, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the two-vehicle wreck on West North Bend Road, Springfield Township Police Captain Nick Peterson wrote in a news release. Jordan was driving...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Victim shot multiple times after party in Sharonville, police say

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) -One person was shot multiple times Saturday morning in Sharonville, according to the Sharonville Police Department. Officers say 21-year-old Desmond Baker was shot in the parking lot next to Visionary Suites in the 2400 block of E. Sharon Road. Police arrived at the scene around 1:40 a.m....
SHARONVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Jury selection begins in West Chester quadruple homicide case

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A man accused of gunning down his wife, her parents and her aunt inside their Butler County residence more than three years ago is going on trial. Jury selection started Monday in Butler County Common Pleas Court before Judge Greg Howard. Gurpreet Singh, 40, is...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Middletown teen charged with inducing panic at high school

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Police say a 17-year-old male has been identified and found to be responsible for placing a ‘suspicious’ device in a boys bathroom at Middletown High School earlier this week, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ’Suspicious device’ found a Middletown High School deemed...
MIDDLETOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy