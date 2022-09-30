ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conyers, GA

atlantaonthecheap.com

FREE craft activity kits at Michael’s stores every Sunday this fall

Oct. 9 – Beaded Halloween Necklace / Keychain. Remember, you’ll need to call your preferred Michael’s location to make sure they are participating in the Sunday Makebreak activities. Briarcliff LaVista Shopping Center (Atlanta) Perimeter Place (Dunwoody) Buckhead Crossing (Atlanta) The Avenue East Cobb (Marietta) Mansell Crossing Shopping...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Last families relocated from condemned Forest Cove Apartments

The last of over 200 households of Forest Cove Apartments in Southeast Atlanta have moved from the property to new residences, capping a relocation process that Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens initiated in the spring. The subsidized apartment complex, condemned as uninhabitable by an Atlanta judge earlier this year, Forest Cove is now closed after the […] The post Last families relocated from condemned Forest Cove Apartments appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Conyers, GA
Conyers, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Suspect holds postal carrier at gunpoint, tries to steal master mailbox key

COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who tried to rob a postal carrier of a key that would open large blue outdoor Postal Service mailboxes. The 36-year-old carrier told the NCSO the suspect pointed a handgun at him and demanded the key. But when the carrier said he didn’t have the key, the suspect ran into nearby woods.
COVINGTON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Piedmont Rockdale acquires da Vinci surgical robot

CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital has acquired a new da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System, which will allow surgeons to perform a variety of minimally invasive procedures that will provide better outcomes for patients. “From the smaller incisions, there is less pain/scarring and a much faster recovery time, allowing...
CONYERS, GA
News Break
Clayton News Daily

Southern Regional Medical Center offering reduced mammogram pricing in October

RIVERDALE — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Southern Regional Medical Center is offering reduced pricing for mammograms throughout October. Those with high deductibles or without insurance can receive a 2D screening for $99 or a 3D for $149. The hospital is also adding weekend appointments. Hospital officials...
RIVERDALE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Homeless man found murdered in Hall County

Hall County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a suspect in a homeless man’s murder. The victim, described only as a 60-year-old Asian male, was found dead Sunday at a homeless encampment off Atlanta Highway, officials say. Investigators were called to the crime scene just after 12 noon on...
HALL COUNTY, GA

