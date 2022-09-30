Read full article on original website
atlantaonthecheap.com
FREE craft activity kits at Michael’s stores every Sunday this fall
Oct. 9 – Beaded Halloween Necklace / Keychain. Remember, you’ll need to call your preferred Michael’s location to make sure they are participating in the Sunday Makebreak activities. Briarcliff LaVista Shopping Center (Atlanta) Perimeter Place (Dunwoody) Buckhead Crossing (Atlanta) The Avenue East Cobb (Marietta) Mansell Crossing Shopping...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington, 30016 NEIGHBORHOOD YARD SALE Avery Place Subdivision Hwy 162, near County Line Rd. October 8th 8am - 4pm Look for the balloons.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb Free Resources for Seniors Expo provides free and low-cost services to the 55+ community
The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County distributed the following announcement about its Free Resources for Seniors Expo to be held October 14 at Cobb County’s Senior Wellness Center:. The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County is sponsoring a free event at which senior citizens can explore free and...
Last families relocated from condemned Forest Cove Apartments
The last of over 200 households of Forest Cove Apartments in Southeast Atlanta have moved from the property to new residences, capping a relocation process that Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens initiated in the spring. The subsidized apartment complex, condemned as uninhabitable by an Atlanta judge earlier this year, Forest Cove is now closed after the […] The post Last families relocated from condemned Forest Cove Apartments appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Suspect holds postal carrier at gunpoint, tries to steal master mailbox key
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who tried to rob a postal carrier of a key that would open large blue outdoor Postal Service mailboxes. The 36-year-old carrier told the NCSO the suspect pointed a handgun at him and demanded the key. But when the carrier said he didn’t have the key, the suspect ran into nearby woods.
Man accused of boarding up home to hold mother, wife, and children captive in Barrow County
A man in Winder is facing several charges. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says Thomas Brantley boarded up the doors and windows of his home to trap his wife, four children, and elderly mother inside. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The wife and four...
Gwinnett family displaced after leaf blower causes house fire
DACULA — A leaf blower that was left plugged in on the front porch of a residence is the likely cause of a fire that displaced a Dacula family. Firefighters responded at 8:14 p.m. to a neighbor’s report of a house fire on River Pass Court in Dacula. The 911 caller advised of a neighbor’s house on fire.
Local family is using personal tragedy to help the fight against childhood cancer
ATLANTA — Having your child diagnosed with an incurable disease and dying is every parent’s nightmare. One local family who had to live through that is now using their experience to push for more research and funding to fight childhood cancer. “Our lives changed in the blink of...
Cobb County woman charged with strangling 78-year-old relative to death
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A Cobb County woman is charged with murdering a relative who police believe could be her own mother. According to the arrest warrant, Gretchen Fortney is accused of hitting 78-year-old Martha Fortney with an unknown object or objects and strangling her to death. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Being 'held hostage at a traffic light,' spider, lost glasses are among reasons for surge of non-emergency 911 calls in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Non-emergency 911 calls are clogging up Atlanta's E-911 system and taking up dispatchers' valuable time. Now, the city is pleading with people only to call 911 for actual emergencies. Most people expect to spend time waiting at red lights, but that wasn't the case for a driver...
Teen turned away from mental health facility, went missing days later, family says
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Vera Kathuri told Channel 2 Action News she believes had her son been admitted to a mental health facility, he would not be missing. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln spoke with the family who have been searching for days for 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri. “We’re desperate...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Piedmont Rockdale acquires da Vinci surgical robot
CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital has acquired a new da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System, which will allow surgeons to perform a variety of minimally invasive procedures that will provide better outcomes for patients. “From the smaller incisions, there is less pain/scarring and a much faster recovery time, allowing...
‘This is unusual for him:’ Douglasville family continues search for missing 17-year-old
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — Douglasville police are asking for your help in finding a missing teen boy. Police issued a missing person report for 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri on Friday. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was in Douglasville on Sunday, where he spoke with Kathuri’s family, who continue to search for...
Dog, newborn rescued from car at Discount Mall in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A man was taken into custody by a strip mall Monday after Atlanta Police said they had to rescue his child and a dog from his car. Police were called to Discount Mall along Headland Drive in southwest Atlanta around 12:45 p.m. after receiving a report of an unattended baby and a dog left inside a running vehicle.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing Douglasville teen's car discovered at Arbor Place Mall, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police need your help finding a 17-year-old boy who has been missing for days. Officials say 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday on the 5800 block of Chapel Village Court. His parents thought he was headed to school. The vehicle Kathuri was...
Gwinnett lineman, family loses home in early morning fire
DACULA, Ga. — A Gwinnett County lineman who has aided Florida during several crises leaving them without power is now in need himself. Tommy and Kristin Ledford and their two children woke up around 5 a.m. to the smoke alarms in their Dacula home going off. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished Friday
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing teenage girl. Zaniyak Brathwaite, 15, was last seen Friday, September 30 in the Northside Drive area of Spalding County. Zaniyak is described as 5 feet 1 inch, 120 pounds...
Clayton News Daily
Southern Regional Medical Center offering reduced mammogram pricing in October
RIVERDALE — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Southern Regional Medical Center is offering reduced pricing for mammograms throughout October. Those with high deductibles or without insurance can receive a 2D screening for $99 or a 3D for $149. The hospital is also adding weekend appointments. Hospital officials...
nowhabersham.com
Homeless man found murdered in Hall County
Hall County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a suspect in a homeless man’s murder. The victim, described only as a 60-year-old Asian male, was found dead Sunday at a homeless encampment off Atlanta Highway, officials say. Investigators were called to the crime scene just after 12 noon on...
Employees at metro Atlanta pawn shop ‘zip tied’ while robbers took items
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at a metro Atlanta pawnshop tell Channel 2 Action News police are investigating a robbery after employees said they were zip tied while robbers took items from the store. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action News is...
