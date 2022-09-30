if people have accumulated too many bags only got to do is throw the ones they don't want in the garbage nobody wants to use other people's reusable bags
In the beginning we bought several reusable bags when we finish with them we wipe the inside with a bleach solution then spray them with Lysol. Our bags always smell clean and fresh one cashier asked were the bags new I said no because we clean them after each user👍😊
The stores should have went to paper bags and not charged their customers for bags. It is horrible what they did. seeing people struggling to walk out with their purchases.
Related
Trader Joe’s is bringing back free samples
This Food Store Just Lowered Their Prices In New Jersey To Help Fight Inflation
A plan to force Costco to sell gas to anyone in New Jersey
Fixing New Jersey’s plastic bag troubles gets even messier. And maybe costlier (opinion)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Painful Reality: Yet Another NJ Restaurant Closes – “We simply can’t carry on”
New Jersey officials warn against treestands in or near ash trees
Plastic Bag Ban May be Amended in New Jersey; Glut of Reusable Bags
New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This New Jersey Beach Town Gets Ranked as One of the Best in the United States of America
N.J. legal weed: This cannabis-infused butternut squash soup can leave you cozy this fall.
NJ’s favorite gourmet cookie shop opening a new location
N.J. weed rules on workers suspected of being high on the job will be hazy for a while, lawyers say
This Amazing Restaurant Was Just Named The Coziest In New Jersey
Fall allergy forecast shows big explosion of ragweed pollen in N.J. and Pennsylvania region
The Best Bakery for Cookies at the Jersey Shore, Chosen By You
E-ZPass users in NJ got overcharged at Parkway toll plaza
N.J. schools must notify parents when they lock kids in padded ‘quiet rooms,’ proposed law says
New York, New Jersey USPS workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud, identity theft scheme
New Jersey customers could see 25% spike in energy bill
Wow! This tree in NJ dates back to when state was called ‘New Netherlands’
NJ.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 25