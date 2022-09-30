ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Maisonet
4d ago

if people have accumulated too many bags only got to do is throw the ones they don't want in the garbage nobody wants to use other people's reusable bags

Sandra Corless
4d ago

In the beginning we bought several reusable bags when we finish with them we wipe the inside with a bleach solution then spray them with Lysol. Our bags always smell clean and fresh one cashier asked were the bags new I said no because we clean them after each user👍😊

Robert N
4d ago

The stores should have went to paper bags and not charged their customers for bags. It is horrible what they did. seeing people struggling to walk out with their purchases.

NJ.com

Trader Joe’s is bringing back free samples

One of Trader Joe’s most beloved feats, free samples, has made a return to the popular grocery store. Trader Joe’s has brought back its in-store food samples after a long halt during the pandemic. Locations in California and New York rolled out free samples over the weekend. The...
The Staten Island Advance

Fixing New Jersey’s plastic bag troubles gets even messier. And maybe costlier (opinion)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New Jersey’s self-made predicament with its ban on single-use plastic and paper bags continues to get sillier. The ban went into effect in May and has had a major unintended consequence: Grocery delivery services have buried their customers under a mountain of re-usable bags, bringing new bags with every new food delivery. One resident complained that she already had about 100 of the bags cluttering up her basement.
987thecoast.com

Plastic Bag Ban May be Amended in New Jersey; Glut of Reusable Bags

Lawmakers in Trenton may be prepared to somewhat walk back the bag ban in New Jersey. The problem is too many reusable bags have hit the market and are now winding up in landfills. A new proposed law would require stores to take back the bags; no word yet if the customer would get a refund. NJ.com reports groceries could be delivered in cardboard boxes.
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State

We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
NJ.com

N.J. legal weed: This cannabis-infused butternut squash soup can leave you cozy this fall.

With the outer bands of Hurricane Ian dumping heavy rain and cooler winds upon the Garden State, we are all in need of warm, comforting pick-me-ups. This fall recipe for smoked butternut squash soup could be just the remedy to fend off the chills — and if you choose to infuse it with your favorite strain of weed, it could help relieve pain, anxiety or insomnia, too.
94.5 PST

E-ZPass users in NJ got overcharged at Parkway toll plaza

SOMERS POINT — A droopy cable is to blame for overcharging several thousand E-ZPass users at the Garden State Parkway's Great Egg Toll Plaza. The Turnpike Authority first learned of the overcharge on Sept. 20 thanks to a New Jersey 101.5 listener who discovered the error while checking their statement.
NJ.com

NJ.com

