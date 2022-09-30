Read full article on original website
RPD: Man struck by two vehicles on Lake Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has life-threatening injuries after Rochester police say he was struck by two vehicles on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue. This happened just after 8 p.m. Monday. Rochester police Captain Ryan Tauriello says when the man, in his 50s, tried crossing Lake Avenue, traffic traveling...
Rochester Police Searching For Driver Who Hit a Pedestrian on Lake Ave
A man in his 50s is clinging to life after police say he was hit by at least two northbound vehicles while crossing Lake Avenue, on foot. It happened around 8 last night in the Edgerton neighborhood. Police say traffic had a green light, and the first vehicle that hit...
RPD: Gunshot victim walks into Strong Hospital overnight
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into Rochester General Hospital overnight. Police say a man in his 30's was shot at least once in the lower body. It is unknown where exactly the shooting occurred as the victim refused to provide any information to officers.
Police: Man shot multiple times, killed on city's northwest side
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s northwest side. Investigators say around 11:30 p.m. Monday, a man in his 40s was shot multiple times on Driving Park Avenue near Finch Street. First responders rushed the man to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was...
WATCH LIVE: Rochester police gives update on man who shot RPD officer Mazurkiewicz
The conference will cover both the killing of officer Mazurkiewicz as well as the additional charges against Vickers.
Stabbing on 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Monday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue for a report of a person down. They found a white male in his early 30s with a stab wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. News10NBC...
Deputies searching for missing man
Wheatland, N.Y. (WHAM) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing man. Deputies say Justin Bodine, 36, was last seen leaving on foot from an address on Spring Street in Wheatland at 9:30 a.m. Monday. He is 5'11" and weighs around 190 pounds. He has...
Car catches on fire on 390 southbound near Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. — Here’s something really scary, a car fire. The car went up in flames on 390 southbound near Scottsville on Friday morning. New York State Police said only one car was involved in the incident. It appeared to be a mechanical issue. The car had one...
Police: Drug ring, gang rivalry brought Vickers to Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Out-of-town gang members, weapons and drugs were all tied to the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and two others over the summer. "I think if we did not make these arrests, the homicide rate would be higher than it would have been,” Rochester Police Captain Frank Umbrino said during a press conference Tuesday.
2 men hospitalized after separate overnight shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first shooting took place on Sixth Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When officers started to investigate, a private vehicle took a man in his 30s to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD the […]
Rochester Police are investigating three overnight shootings
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight. Police say the first shooting happened happened around 11:38 p.m. on Lyell Avenue. Officers determined a group had been gathering and multiple shots were fired and a man in his 20's was shot. A...
A Central NY bar fight led to fatal shooting of a Texas man, arrest of man in Florida, police say
Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men are facing murder charges after the fatal shooting of a Texas man following an altercation at a bar in Seneca County, police say. William J. Waugh, 33, of Euless, Texas, a former Waterloo resident, was visiting Upstate New York for a wedding when he was fatally shot at a Waterloo home, according to Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce.
2 men in critical condition after Geneva shooting
GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Geneva Police Department’s Uniformed Division received reports of two men who had been shot overnight Sunday at Geneva Courtyard Apartments on Hawkins Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene they heard a gunshot in the area of the apartment complex. Officers say the two men who were shot […]
2021 report: 45k domestic dispute calls made in Monroe County
Speakers said the best way to combat domestic violence include passing legislation making it easier for victims to break away from abusers, as well as funding grassroots organizations.
Rochester Rundown: Toddler hurt in shootout, retired RPD officer killed, drugs found in Pittsford pizza shop
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
Woman Airlifted While Liquid Manure Leaks onto Road After I-90 Tractor Trailer Crash
A rollover crash in rural Erie County, New York is under investigation. Emergency responders were called to the scene near mile marker 411 between the Depew and Pembroke exits on I-90 in the town of Lancaster, New York at approximately 2:30pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. I-90-near-mile-marker-411-in-New York-Photo-Credit-Google-image-captured-October-2021-via-Google-Maps-September-2022. I-90 near...
NYS Canal Conference highlights Fairport's waterfront
For the first time, Rochester is hosting the New York State Canal Conference. The three-day event began Sunday at The Strathallan on East Avenue. Monday's events included a trip to Fairport, where some of the conference attendees took a ride on the Colonial Belle. Stops included the iconic lift bridge...
Two men in critical condition after being shot overnight in Geneva
GENEVA, N.Y. Two men in their 30s are in critical condition at Geneva General Hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Geneva. Just after midnight Sunday, the City of Geneva Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the Courtyard Apartments on Hawkins Avenue. While they were investigating, officers...
