ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

RPD: Man struck by two vehicles on Lake Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has life-threatening injuries after Rochester police say he was struck by two vehicles on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue. This happened just after 8 p.m. Monday. Rochester police Captain Ryan Tauriello says when the man, in his 50s, tried crossing Lake Avenue, traffic traveling...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Gunshot victim walks into Strong Hospital overnight

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into Rochester General Hospital overnight. Police say a man in his 30's was shot at least once in the lower body. It is unknown where exactly the shooting occurred as the victim refused to provide any information to officers.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police: Man shot multiple times, killed on city's northwest side

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s northwest side. Investigators say around 11:30 p.m. Monday, a man in his 40s was shot multiple times on Driving Park Avenue near Finch Street. First responders rushed the man to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Henrietta, NY
Accidents
City
Henrietta, NY
Rochester, NY
Accidents
City
Rochester, NY
Henrietta, NY
Crime & Safety
WHEC TV-10

Stabbing on 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue for a report of a person down. They found a white male in his early 30s with a stab wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. News10NBC...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Deputies searching for missing man

Wheatland, N.Y. (WHAM) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing man. Deputies say Justin Bodine, 36, was last seen leaving on foot from an address on Spring Street in Wheatland at 9:30 a.m. Monday. He is 5'11" and weighs around 190 pounds. He has...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Car catches on fire on 390 southbound near Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. — Here’s something really scary, a car fire. The car went up in flames on 390 southbound near Scottsville on Friday morning. New York State Police said only one car was involved in the incident. It appeared to be a mechanical issue. The car had one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Accident
13 WHAM

Police: Drug ring, gang rivalry brought Vickers to Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Out-of-town gang members, weapons and drugs were all tied to the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and two others over the summer. "I think if we did not make these arrests, the homicide rate would be higher than it would have been,” Rochester Police Captain Frank Umbrino said during a press conference Tuesday.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

2 men hospitalized after separate overnight shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first shooting took place on Sixth Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When officers started to investigate, a private vehicle took a man in his 30s to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police are investigating three overnight shootings

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight. Police say the first shooting happened happened around 11:38 p.m. on Lyell Avenue. Officers determined a group had been gathering and multiple shots were fired and a man in his 20's was shot. A...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

2 men in critical condition after Geneva shooting

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Geneva Police Department’s Uniformed Division received reports of two men who had been shot overnight Sunday at Geneva Courtyard Apartments on Hawkins Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene they heard a gunshot in the area of the apartment complex. Officers say the two men who were shot […]
Lite 98.7

Woman Airlifted While Liquid Manure Leaks onto Road After I-90 Tractor Trailer Crash

A rollover crash in rural Erie County, New York is under investigation. Emergency responders were called to the scene near mile marker 411 between the Depew and Pembroke exits on I-90 in the town of Lancaster, New York at approximately 2:30pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. I-90-near-mile-marker-411-in-New York-Photo-Credit-Google-image-captured-October-2021-via-Google-Maps-September-2022. I-90 near...
LANCASTER, NY
13 WHAM

NYS Canal Conference highlights Fairport's waterfront

For the first time, Rochester is hosting the New York State Canal Conference. The three-day event began Sunday at The Strathallan on East Avenue. Monday's events included a trip to Fairport, where some of the conference attendees took a ride on the Colonial Belle. Stops included the iconic lift bridge...
FAIRPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two men in critical condition after being shot overnight in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. Two men in their 30s are in critical condition at Geneva General Hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Geneva. Just after midnight Sunday, the City of Geneva Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the Courtyard Apartments on Hawkins Avenue. While they were investigating, officers...
GENEVA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy