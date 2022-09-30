ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies magic number is 1: Can longest-tenured player help them reach playoffs?

The Phillies are one win or a Milwaukee Brewers loss from ending an 11-year postseason drought. The Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals, 8-1, in a six-inning, rain-shortened game on Sunday afternoon, then watched their division foe — the Miami Marlins — defeat the Brewers, 4-3, in 12 innings. The combination knocked the Phillies’ magic number to clinch a National League wild card berth to one.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Devils’ Andreas Johnsson says he ‘won’t sleep’ after head-scratching breakaway pass in 1-0 win vs. Bruins

Andreas Johnsson grabbed the puck, rushed down the ice and created a one-on-one opportunity against Bruins goalie Keith Kinkaid. This should have been a glorious moment for the Swedish winger who’s desperately trying to stay on the Devils roster this season. Instead, it ended with a shocking pass that slid the puck back into the neutral zone. New Jersey ended up squeaking past the Bruins 1-0, but Johnsson still felt embarrassed after the game.
NEWARK, NJ
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

