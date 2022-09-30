Andreas Johnsson grabbed the puck, rushed down the ice and created a one-on-one opportunity against Bruins goalie Keith Kinkaid. This should have been a glorious moment for the Swedish winger who’s desperately trying to stay on the Devils roster this season. Instead, it ended with a shocking pass that slid the puck back into the neutral zone. New Jersey ended up squeaking past the Bruins 1-0, but Johnsson still felt embarrassed after the game.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO