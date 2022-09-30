Read full article on original website
Related
Phillies magic number is 1: Can longest-tenured player help them reach playoffs?
The Phillies are one win or a Milwaukee Brewers loss from ending an 11-year postseason drought. The Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals, 8-1, in a six-inning, rain-shortened game on Sunday afternoon, then watched their division foe — the Miami Marlins — defeat the Brewers, 4-3, in 12 innings. The combination knocked the Phillies’ magic number to clinch a National League wild card berth to one.
Devils’ Andreas Johnsson says he ‘won’t sleep’ after head-scratching breakaway pass in 1-0 win vs. Bruins
Andreas Johnsson grabbed the puck, rushed down the ice and created a one-on-one opportunity against Bruins goalie Keith Kinkaid. This should have been a glorious moment for the Swedish winger who’s desperately trying to stay on the Devils roster this season. Instead, it ended with a shocking pass that slid the puck back into the neutral zone. New Jersey ended up squeaking past the Bruins 1-0, but Johnsson still felt embarrassed after the game.
Gisele Bündchen spotted in Miami as Buccaneers’ Tom Brady prepped for Chiefs in Tampa Bay
The last month has been teeming with reports of trouble in paradise for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. And recent reports indicate that the issues continue. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Brady hosted the Kansas City Chiefs. According to...
NJ.com
NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0