SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- An RV crash slowed traffic on Interstate 5 near Beltline Road. Just before Noon on October 3, Oregon State police say an RV traveling on I-5 lost control and crossed into the opposing lanes. The cause of the loss of control is currently unknown, but police suspect a burst tire led to the incident. Police said the RV's brakes were damaged, but the driver was able to bring the vehicle to a stop after proceeding in the opposing lane for some time.

SPRINGFIELD, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO