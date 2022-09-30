Read full article on original website
KVAL
Favorable weather conditions continue to help fire crews battle the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire is now at 120,855 acres and 34% containment. In West Zone operations of the fire, firefighters took advantage of the weather conditions after the east winds had calmed. They continued to monitor and strengthen containment lines along the northwestern edge of the fire.
kezi.com
I-5 off-ramp south of Roseburg closed by investigation of likely fatal crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- An off-ramp on Interstate 5 about four miles south of Roseburg was closed due to a crash that may be a fatal collision, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. At about 10:24 a.m. on October 4, ODOT declared the I-5 off-ramp at Exit 120, which is about...
KVAL
I-5 northbound off ramp just south of Roseburg reopened after crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that the I-5 northbound offramp at Exit 120, about 4 miles south of Roseburg, is closed due a crash. ODOT says this will likely be a long closure. They advise drivers to use alternate routes. For more information visit TripCheck.com.
KVAL
72-year-old hunter lost in Lane County woods located, transported to hospital
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A 72-year-old hunter was found by Sheriff Search and Rescue crews Monday afternoon after spending nearly two and a half days lost in the wilderness, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. The Eugene man left on foot to go hunting in the area south of...
KVAL
Oregon HWY 99 in Creswell to close for construction
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7th through 7:00 a.m. on October 11th, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced there will be a full closure of OR 99. ODOT says this is while rail partners replace tracks and make the landings at OR 99...
kezi.com
RV crash on Interstate 5 near Beltline Road slows traffic
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- An RV crash slowed traffic on Interstate 5 near Beltline Road. Just before Noon on October 3, Oregon State police say an RV traveling on I-5 lost control and crossed into the opposing lanes. The cause of the loss of control is currently unknown, but police suspect a burst tire led to the incident. Police said the RV's brakes were damaged, but the driver was able to bring the vehicle to a stop after proceeding in the opposing lane for some time.
oregontoday.net
Fatal 126E, Lane Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 126E near milepost 50. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45) of Mckenzie Bridge, was stopped waiting to turn left into a residential driveway when an eastbound Freightliner, operated by Joseph Garcia (62) of Junction City, rear-ended the Nissan. East and a male juvenile passenger were transported with injuries to an area hospital. The front passenger in the Nissan, Shaney Howard (52) of McKenzie Bridge, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Garcia was uninjured. Hwy 126E was affected for approximately 6 hours while the OSP Reconstruction Collision Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Mckenzie Fire Department, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Coburg Police Department and ODOT.
kezi.com
Log truck spill slows traffic on Highway 126 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A semi-truck carrying timber has lost its cargo, spilling logs onto the roadway and slowing traffic. The incident reportedly happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Monday, October 3 at Highway 126 near 52nd Street. The eastbound lane was blocked, and officials responded quickly to clear the jam. It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.
KVAL
Two-story house fire on E. 12th Avenue closes streets to traffic
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department asked drivers to avoid the area of 11th to 12th Avenues, from Pearl Street to Mill Street due to a house fire. Eugene Springfield Fire reports that the fire was in a two-story house. All of the occupants of the home evacuated. No injuries have been reported at this time.
kezi.com
Three injured in Eugene crash, LCSO says
EUGENE, Ore. -- Five people were taken to a hospital and three are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in a vehicle crash Monday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, they responded to the off-ramp between Prairie Road and Beltline Road at about 12:51...
kezi.com
Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
KVAL
clayconews.com
kqennewsradio.com
DFPA REMINDS HUNTERS THAT FIRE SEASON CONTINUES
Staff with the Douglas Forest Protective Association are reminding hunters that fire season continues. Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said the big opening weekend for deer tags is here and the weather is warming up. Pope said conditions look ideal for everyone that is heading out and setting up camp.
KVAL
American Red Cross Cascades looking for more volunteers to help hurricane relief efforts
EUGENE, Ore. — The American Red Cross Cascades Region is looking for more volunteers to help with hurricane relief efforts in Florida. We checked back with a Sweet Home woman who flew to Florida last week to help out. Jacki Nicklous tells us she's been dedicating her time to...
Lebanon-Express
Linn County backyard burning delayed
The Linn County Fire Defense Board Chiefs have decided to delay the start of backyard burning, an Albany Fire Department news release said. While burn season usually starts Oct. 1, the chiefs have decided to wait until the area receives enough rain to minimize the risk of fire spread. They will continue to monitor conditions.
KVAL
'It's really hard to make it': Eugene-Springfield residents weigh in on gas prices
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Filling up your gas tank in the last few weeks has probably taken a toll on your wallet. Prices are creeping back up to where they were this summer and it's caused by refinery issues along the west coast. We spoke with folks at a Springfield...
kezi.com
Springfield woman rescued from South Sister
SOUTH SISTER, Ore.-- A 61-year-old Springfield woman is safe after getting lost during a hike descending the South Sister. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., the woman called 911 saying she was hiking alone with her dog and inadvertently left the climbers trail. The call...
