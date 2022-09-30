ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Cleveland Jewish News

Progressive Rep. David Cicilline chosen to chair US House Middle East panel

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), the Jewish vice chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, easily defeated moderate Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) in a vote to take over the chairmanship of the Middle East, North Africa and Global Counterterrorism Subcommittee on Thursday, in an 18-6 vote. Cicilline, who is endorsed by both...
Cleveland Jewish News

Sen. Cruz ‘deeply troubled’ by perceived US pressure over Israel-Lebanon border deal

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Sunday expressed concern over what he said was the Biden administration’s pressure on Israel to forge a maritime border deal with Lebanon. “I am deeply troubled that Biden officials pressured our Israeli allies to hand over their territory to the Iran-controlled terrorist group Hezbollah,” Cruz tweeted, adding: “Another topic for the next Republican Congress to investigate.”
Cleveland Jewish News

Biden touts administration’s approach to antisemitism

President Joe Biden discussed his administration’s efforts to combat antisemitism during a High Holy Days event at the White House last Friday. Biden addressed a large gathering of Jewish leaders and administration officials in the White House’s East Room, following remarks by First Lady Jill Biden and the Jewish Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff—a fixture of the administration’s events with the Jewish community.
Cleveland Jewish News

White House ‘alarmed’ by Iran crackdown, still committed to nuke deal

The Biden administration is “alarmed” by the Iranian regime’s ongoing deadly crackdown on demonstrators across the country but is still committed to forging a nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday. “So, we’re alarmed and appalled by reports of security...
Cleveland Jewish News

‘We must speak to the Zionist lobby’: Mahmoud Abbas urges Palestinian Americans to engage with AIPAC

(JTA) — Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has emphatically encouraged dialogue with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, despite his disagreements with the center-right pro-Israel lobby and calls among the pro-Palestinian community to disengage from the group. In a recording of his meeting last month with Palestinian...
Cleveland Jewish News

UC Berkeley law school blasted for ‘Jew-free zones’ as dean denies allegation

University of California, Berkeley, School of Law is under renewed scrutiny for the alleged development of “Jew-free zones” that seek to prevent the invitation of pro-Israel speakers to campus. Initially exposed in late August, the issue was thrust back into the national spotlight following a Jewish Journal of...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel budgets NIS 90 million for Russian Jews fleeing war

The Israeli government on Sunday approved a NIS 90 million (nearly $25 million) budget for helping Russian Jews immigrating to Israel. “Following recent events in Russia and Ukraine, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata will submit today a decision that adds NIS 90 million for immigration absorption,” said Prime Minister Yair Lapid at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting.
Cleveland Jewish News

Iran’s Supreme Leader blames protests on Israel and US

(JTA) — In finally addressing the protests against the repression of women that have for two weeks roiled his country, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, blamed Israel and the United States for the unrest. “I openly state that the recent riots and unrest in Iran were schemes...
Cleveland Jewish News

Defense Minister Gantz visits Azerbaijan for security talks

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited Azerbaijan on Monday to discuss security and policy and foster defense cooperation. Gantz met with Azerbaijan’s president, Ilham Aliyev, during his visit. He was also greeted with an honor guard ceremony at the Ministry of Defense and met with his counterpart, Colonel General...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel and EU resume diplomatic-strategic dialogue after decade-long hiatus

Israel and the European Union on Monday held their first diplomatic-strategic dialogue meeting in more than 10 years. “This is the forum that will allow us to advance economic ties between Israel and the EU and strengthen our fight to lower the cost of living in both Israel and Europe. This Council has not convened in over a decade—for the wrong reasons,” said Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.
Cleveland Jewish News

Are the Iran protests going to bring the regime down?

The demonstrations in Iran have now entered a third week. How worried are the Iranian authorities? How is this wave of protests different from those in the past? And what needs to happen for the demonstrations to become a revolution and overthrow the regime?. In this week’s “Middle East News...
Cleveland Jewish News

David Friedman on gas deal: ‘No one imagined 100% to Lebanon and 0% to Israel’

“I understand Lebanon gets it all,” David Friedman, the former American ambassador to Israel, said Monday as he blasted the emerging U.S.-mediated maritime border deal. “We spent years trying to broker a deal between Israel and Lebanon on the disputed maritime gas fields. Got very close with proposed splits of 55-60% for Lebanon and 45-40% for Israel. No one then imagined 100% to Lebanon and 0% to Israel,” he tweeted.
Cleveland Jewish News

Former US point man on Israel-Lebanon maritime talks says chances of war remain high, even with a deal

The former State Department point man on the Israel-Lebanon maritime border negotiations thinks the current deal on the table is “overall, pretty good for Lebanon.”. David Schenker served as the assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs under former U.S. President Donald Trump, helping to relaunch negotiations on maritime border demarcations between Israel and Lebanon, two bitter enemies still technically at war.
