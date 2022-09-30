Read full article on original website
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Danny N. Tate, 77
Danny N. Tate, 77, a resident of Sagle, Idaho, and formerly of Palouse, Wash., passed away at his lake home on Bottle Bay (Lake Pend Oreille), Idaho, on Sept. 29, 2022. Danny was born June 14, 1945, in Spokane, Wash., to Harold H. and Lucile (Harrington) Tate. He joined one older brother, Wayne S. Tate. The family moved to Moscow, Idaho, briefly and then to Pullman, Wash. Danny graduated from Pullman High School in 1963. He served in the Washington and Idaho National Guards.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Oct. 4, 2022
Torch club members elected senior Paige Carter as this year’s president. Bud McConnaughey is vice-president and Lorraine Roberts is secretary. The Cedar Post, the SHS newspaper, is the only weekly high school printed newspaper in Idaho, according to Mike Borden, SHS senior and CP staffer. The CP staff is advised by Mr. Bob Hamilton.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Verla Lorena Jones, 95
Verla Lorena Jones, 95, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Athol, Idaho. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the New Song Bible Church in Sagle, Idaho. Verla was born March 4, 1927, in Greenwood, Wis., to Skyles and Alma Carruthers....
Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]
This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bonner County Daily Bee
KLT talk offers look at elusive pumas
SANDPOINT — Yes, there has been mountain lion activity at the Pine Street Woods. That's why the Kaniksu Land Trust invited Jim Williams, wildlife biologist and mountain lion expert, to give a talk about his experiences with this elusive animal. "I love to talk about wildlife and conservation, but...
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC terminates Fort Ground Grill lease
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College is terminating its agreement to lease the Fort Ground Grill back to the seller the college agreed to purchase it from last summer. NIC Interim Vice President of Finance Sarah Garcia confirmed Monday that the college gave the seller a 60-day notice on Friday.
Spokane Valley principal loses bet to students, spends day on the roof
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The principal of Spokane Valley’s Summit School made a deal with his students and their families: raise money for school projects and he’ll spend the day on the roof. On Tuesday, Mr. Clemons held up his end of the deal. “We have a lot of things we do here that take us out of the building,...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Concert features Masters of Hawaiian Music
SANDPOINT — You’re invited to an evening basking in the music of the islands on Wednesday. The Pend Oreille Arts Council is presenting Masters of Hawaiian Music featuring three Grammy Award-winning artists: George Kahumoku Jr., Daniel Ho and Tia Carrere. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Panida Theater in Sandpoint. Tickets are $28 for adults and $10 for youths/students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
California Cat Missing for 9 Years Turns Up at an Idaho Shelter 1,000 Miles from Home
For years, Harriet the cat's family believed she had been killed by coyotes until she turned up almost a decade later Last week, California woman Susan Moore received a puzzling call. "We found your cat," the caller said, per local Idaho newspaper the Coeur d'Alene Press. "We found Harriet." After chatting with the caller, an employee at an Idaho animal shelter Companions Animal Center, for a bit longer, things clicked for Moore. Harriet was hers — but she went missing nine years ago from her California ranch. Over a decade ago,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane neighborhood shocked over closure of Orchard Avenue Park
SPOKANE, Wash. – Orchard Avenue Park, near the Chief Garry Park neighborhood in northeast Spokane, may be closing down for good after the county decided to not renew it’s contract with Felts Field, the owners of the property. Neighbors say they only found out because crews began disassembling...
2 killed in Bonner County motorcycle crash
BONNER CO., Idaho – Two people were killed when they crashed their motorcycle into a tree Sunday afternoon. The Idaho State Police said a 66-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, both from Worley, were driving southbound on SH-41 in Bonner County when they crossed left of center. The motorcycle drove off the east should and crashed into a tree.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldog XC does well at meet
LEWISTON — The Sandpoint Bulldogs had a strong showing at the Inland Empire Championships in Lewiston in cross country action on Saturday. The Sandpoint High School girls team finished eighth as a team, with 22 full teams and 176 competitors racing, and the JV team finished fourth out of nine teams and 80 competitors. In the men's race, the varsity team finished 11th out of 30 and the JV team finished sixth out of 17.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bonner County Daily Bee
Packed agenda keeps county busy
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners saw a packed business meeting Tuesday morning with over 20 agenda items. After last week’s meeting was canceled due to a lack of quorum, all three commissioners Dan McDonald, Jeff Connolly, and Steven Bradshaw were in attendance. The meeting began with the passage...
‘Not going to be tolerated’: Camp Hope fencing damaged over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — New pictures sent to the 4 News Now Facebook page shows damage to the Camp Hope fence, which occurred this past weekend. The camp also has a new curfew: people can’t come and go from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Washington State Department of...
Spokane County to file lawsuit against WSDOT to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution for the abatement of Camp Hope. The resolution authorized the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office to sue the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land Camp Hope resides on. The goal is that this will cause Camp Hope to clear out sooner than later. The Prosecutor’s...
FOX 28 Spokane
Family confirms body of Sandy Williams was recovered from floatplane wreckage
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – Authorities report around 80 percent of the floatplane has been recovered after a fatal crash in the Puget Sound in September. During the recovery of the wreckage, five additional victims were found as well, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to six. Four remain unaccounted for.
KHQ Right Now
Bike gets anchored to former bridge post on Spokane River
A bike mysteriously appeared on a former bridge post on the Spokane River. You can see the bike from High Bridge Park.
KHQ Right Now
Entire CDA apartment complex delivered eviction notices
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - An entire complex on Ironwood Drive in Coeur d’Alene was sent an eviction letter with no clear reason. The tenants got the letter on Oct. 1, just one day after another letter informed them of the new property owner. Those letters told residents that...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Open house to detail firefighting efforts
BONNERS FERRY — An open house detailing efforts to fight the Kootenai River Complex fires is being held today. The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Kootenai Wildlife Refuge barn. There will be no formal presentation and residents are invited to stop by, look at maps and talk to representatives from the fire management team, the Bonners Ferry Ranger District and local government.
‘Big hurry to go nowhere’: New cameras bust speeding drivers on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash — You’ll want to think twice about speeding through school zones on the South Hill. Safety cameras in three school zones; Ferris High School, Adams, and Roosevelt Elementary School started to issue warnings to speeders on Monday. The warning period ends November 1st and the city...
Comments / 0