Sandpoint, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Danny N. Tate, 77

Danny N. Tate, 77, a resident of Sagle, Idaho, and formerly of Palouse, Wash., passed away at his lake home on Bottle Bay (Lake Pend Oreille), Idaho, on Sept. 29, 2022. Danny was born June 14, 1945, in Spokane, Wash., to Harold H. and Lucile (Harrington) Tate. He joined one older brother, Wayne S. Tate. The family moved to Moscow, Idaho, briefly and then to Pullman, Wash. Danny graduated from Pullman High School in 1963. He served in the Washington and Idaho National Guards.
SAGLE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Oct. 4, 2022

Torch club members elected senior Paige Carter as this year's president. Bud McConnaughey is vice-president and Lorraine Roberts is secretary. The Cedar Post, the SHS newspaper, is the only weekly high school printed newspaper in Idaho, according to Mike Borden, SHS senior and CP staffer. The CP staff is advised by Mr. Bob Hamilton.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Verla Lorena Jones, 95

Verla Lorena Jones, 95, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Athol, Idaho. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the New Song Bible Church in Sagle, Idaho. Verla was born March 4, 1927, in Greenwood, Wis., to Skyles and Alma Carruthers....
ATHOL, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]

This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
POST FALLS, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

KLT talk offers look at elusive pumas

SANDPOINT — Yes, there has been mountain lion activity at the Pine Street Woods. That's why the Kaniksu Land Trust invited Jim Williams, wildlife biologist and mountain lion expert, to give a talk about his experiences with this elusive animal. "I love to talk about wildlife and conservation, but...
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

NIC terminates Fort Ground Grill lease

COEUR d'ALENE — North Idaho College is terminating its agreement to lease the Fort Ground Grill back to the seller the college agreed to purchase it from last summer. NIC Interim Vice President of Finance Sarah Garcia confirmed Monday that the college gave the seller a 60-day notice on Friday.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Concert features Masters of Hawaiian Music

SANDPOINT — You're invited to an evening basking in the music of the islands on Wednesday. The Pend Oreille Arts Council is presenting Masters of Hawaiian Music featuring three Grammy Award-winning artists: George Kahumoku Jr., Daniel Ho and Tia Carrere. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Panida Theater in Sandpoint. Tickets are $28 for adults and $10 for youths/students.
SANDPOINT, ID
California Cat Missing for 9 Years Turns Up at an Idaho Shelter 1,000 Miles from Home

For years, Harriet the cat's family believed she had been killed by coyotes until she turned up almost a decade later Last week, California woman Susan Moore received a puzzling call. "We found your cat," the caller said, per local Idaho newspaper the Coeur d'Alene Press. "We found Harriet." After chatting with the caller, an employee at an Idaho animal shelter Companions Animal Center, for a bit longer, things clicked for Moore. Harriet was hers — but she went missing nine years ago from her California ranch. Over a decade ago,...
HAYDEN, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane neighborhood shocked over closure of Orchard Avenue Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – Orchard Avenue Park, near the Chief Garry Park neighborhood in northeast Spokane, may be closing down for good after the county decided to not renew it's contract with Felts Field, the owners of the property. Neighbors say they only found out because crews began disassembling...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 killed in Bonner County motorcycle crash

BONNER CO., Idaho – Two people were killed when they crashed their motorcycle into a tree Sunday afternoon. The Idaho State Police said a 66-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, both from Worley, were driving southbound on SH-41 in Bonner County when they crossed left of center. The motorcycle drove off the east should and crashed into a tree.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bulldog XC does well at meet

LEWISTON — The Sandpoint Bulldogs had a strong showing at the Inland Empire Championships in Lewiston in cross country action on Saturday. The Sandpoint High School girls team finished eighth as a team, with 22 full teams and 176 competitors racing, and the JV team finished fourth out of nine teams and 80 competitors. In the men's race, the varsity team finished 11th out of 30 and the JV team finished sixth out of 17.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Packed agenda keeps county busy

SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners saw a packed business meeting Tuesday morning with over 20 agenda items. After last week's meeting was canceled due to a lack of quorum, all three commissioners Dan McDonald, Jeff Connolly, and Steven Bradshaw were in attendance. The meeting began with the passage...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane County to file lawsuit against WSDOT to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution for the abatement of Camp Hope. The resolution authorized the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office to sue the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land Camp Hope resides on. The goal is that this will cause Camp Hope to clear out sooner than later. The Prosecutor's...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Entire CDA apartment complex delivered eviction notices

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - An entire complex on Ironwood Drive in Coeur d'Alene was sent an eviction letter with no clear reason. The tenants got the letter on Oct. 1, just one day after another letter informed them of the new property owner. Those letters told residents that...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Open house to detail firefighting efforts

BONNERS FERRY — An open house detailing efforts to fight the Kootenai River Complex fires is being held today. The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Kootenai Wildlife Refuge barn. There will be no formal presentation and residents are invited to stop by, look at maps and talk to representatives from the fire management team, the Bonners Ferry Ranger District and local government.
BONNERS FERRY, ID

