Florida State

WPTV

Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida now stands at 68

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida now stands at 68 after 10 more storm-related deaths were confirmed by the state Monday night. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission is attributing 68 deaths to the Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall last week in southwest Florida.
WPTV

How does Florida report its official Hurricane Ian death toll?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As conflicting reports emerge about the death toll caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida, WPTV wanted to provide some context behind some of the disparity in the reporting of the numbers. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said during a Monday morning...
WPTV

Hurricane Ian relief: How to donate, volunteer and more

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — With all the stories coming out of Florida's west coast, perhaps you're looking to find ways to share your compassion for the victims of Hurricane Ian. Here is a list of some of the ways you can help from sending a simple text to rolling up your sleeves.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
WPTV

Changes needed for coastal communities as they rebuild from Ian's destruction

Michael Williams is joined this week by Dr. John Renne, FAU head for Urban and Environmental Solutions, who discusses changes needed for our coastal communities as they rebuild following the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. WPTV's political analyst Brian Crowley joins Michael Williams for a round table discussion on Florida...
WPTV

California governor relents, decriminalizes jaywalking in most instances

After vetoing similar legislation a year ago, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that no longer criminalizes jaywalking. Previously, a jaywalking offense was considered a minor infraction that came with a fine of up to $196. While largely considered a low-level offense, opponents of the law said jaywalking has been used as a pretense for law enforcement to confront citizens.
WPTV

Mainly dry and quiet start to the workweek

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A relatively dry, and slightly cooler air mass has worked into South Florida to kick off the workweek. Rainfall will be minimal through the next 5-7 days along with seasonal temps. In fact, really nice early October weather will be with us through much...
ENVIRONMENT

