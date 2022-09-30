Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida now stands at 68
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida now stands at 68 after 10 more storm-related deaths were confirmed by the state Monday night. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission is attributing 68 deaths to the Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall last week in southwest Florida.
How does Florida report its official Hurricane Ian death toll?
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As conflicting reports emerge about the death toll caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida, WPTV wanted to provide some context behind some of the disparity in the reporting of the numbers. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said during a Monday morning...
Tropical Depression 12 forms far from South Florida in Atlantic Ocean
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Depression No. 12 has formed in the far Atlantic Ocean, but it isn't a concern for South Florida. The tropical depression formed Tuesday off the coast of Africa. According to the National Hurricane Center, it was about 440 miles west of the Cabo...
Gov. Ron DeSantis provides details on latest Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
ARCADIA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference from Arcadia, Florida on Sunday to provide the latest details on recovery efforts from the massive devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. "This is such a big storm (that) brought so much water that you're having basically what's been a...
President Joe Biden plans to meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis while surveying Hurricane Ian damage in Florida
President Joe Biden plans to meet with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday when he visits the hurricane-ravaged state. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden will get a briefing from DeSantis and other officials managing Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. While it's not uncommon for the president to meet...
Hurricane Ian relief: How to donate, volunteer and more
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — With all the stories coming out of Florida's west coast, perhaps you're looking to find ways to share your compassion for the victims of Hurricane Ian. Here is a list of some of the ways you can help from sending a simple text to rolling up your sleeves.
FDOT works to implement temporary bridge over Pine Island following Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis outlined Monday evening the latest recovery efforts in southwest Florida related to Hurricane Ian. The governor spoke at Historic Cape Coral Pier in Cape Coral. DeSantis was joined by Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic...
Changes needed for coastal communities as they rebuild from Ian's destruction
Michael Williams is joined this week by Dr. John Renne, FAU head for Urban and Environmental Solutions, who discusses changes needed for our coastal communities as they rebuild following the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. WPTV's political analyst Brian Crowley joins Michael Williams for a round table discussion on Florida...
Native American life expectancy down more than 6 years since start of pandemic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Life expectancy in America had been on a steady increase over the past few decades. Then came the pandemic. But one group, in particular, was hit especially hard. This summer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released startling statistics that life expectancy in America...
California governor relents, decriminalizes jaywalking in most instances
After vetoing similar legislation a year ago, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that no longer criminalizes jaywalking. Previously, a jaywalking offense was considered a minor infraction that came with a fine of up to $196. While largely considered a low-level offense, opponents of the law said jaywalking has been used as a pretense for law enforcement to confront citizens.
Mainly dry and quiet start to the workweek
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A relatively dry, and slightly cooler air mass has worked into South Florida to kick off the workweek. Rainfall will be minimal through the next 5-7 days along with seasonal temps. In fact, really nice early October weather will be with us through much...
