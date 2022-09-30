Read full article on original website
SCOTUS Roe v Wade mole is CORNERED: Investigation into 70 individuals over the bombshell leak is almost complete, Justice Neil Gorsuch reveals
The Supreme Court mole who leaked the draft version of the Roe v Wade ruling has been cornered, Justice Neil Gorsuch has suggested. The top judge told how the investigation into 70 people over the bombshell leak that sent shockwaves across the nation is coming to an end. He said...
Ex-Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer refuses to condemn Ginni Thomas over efforts to overturn election
Former US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has refused to weigh in on the controversy surrounding Ginni Thomas’s involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Mr Breyer told CNN that the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas can make her own decisions about her political activity and whether...
Supreme Court rearranges its seating chart as Jackson takes the bench
Tradition is a long-held value at the US Supreme Court, where the nine justices' adherence to a myriad of historic rules makes the inner workings of America's highest court reliably consistent even as its decisions sometimes send shock waves through the country.
Breyer warns Supreme Court justices: Rigid opinions could ‘bite you in the back’
Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer warned current justices in his first televised interview since leaving the court this summer that writing opinions “too rigidly” can “bite you in the back.”. “You start writing too rigidly and you will see, the world will come around and bite...
Longtime counselor to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts stepping down
A longtime counselor to U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is stepping down from his post, the court announced on Tuesday. Jeffrey Minear will retire as the counselor to Roberts on Sept. 30, a position he was appointed to in 2006, not long after Roberts assumed his role as chief justice.
Federal Judge Orders FBI To Hand Over Contents Of Laptop Belonging To Murdered DNC Employee Seth Rich
The FBI has been ordered to hand over all the content they currently possess in connection to the late Democratic National Committee employee Seth Rich, which RadarOnline.com can confirm. The surprising development came on Thursday, more than six years after Rich was murdered under mysterious circumstances in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood when a federal judge ordered the bureau to “produce the information it possesses related to Seth Rich’s laptop.” According to court documents obtained and reviewed by RadarOnline.com, the federal judge’s order on Thursday was the result of a five-year court battle between the FBI and Ty Clevenger, an...
Slate
John Roberts Can’t Admit What’s Happened to the Supreme Court
In the matter of the Supreme Court v. the Supreme Court, it’s safe to say the Supreme Court is most assuredly losing. And as the justices take turns pinning their smelly socks and underwear out on the line for the world to see, the problem only worsens. After a term that featured gross misconduct and impropriety both on the docket (overturning Roe v. Wade, expanding gun rights in a nation drowning in guns, fetishizing religious liberty over basic equality) and off the docket (internal leaks, inappropriate speeches, spouses fomenting insurrection) the briefs have been filed and the court’s own public legitimacy is now being litigated. If you thought last term started off badly, just wait.
Ex-Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he’s ‘very sorry’ about abortion decision
Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer expressed regret for the high court’s decision to allow states to force women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term, in his first interview since leaving the bench earlier this year.Mr Breyer told CNN’s Chris Wallace he is "very, very, very sorry" about the decision, which overturned a half-century of expanded reproductive rights for women."Was I happy about it? Not for an instant. Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course,” he said in the interview for the former Fox News anchor’s new CNN programme, Who’s Talking to Chris...
Washington Examiner
Latinos say Democrats care more about them and work harder to earn their vote: Poll
Latino adults in the United States overwhelmingly believe the Democratic Party cares more about them and works harder to earn their support in elections than the Republican Party, according to a poll released Thursday. The nonpartisan Pew Research Center in Washington found that 71% of Latinos polled in early August...
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case
The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Biden White House preparing to take executive action to protect DACA 'Dreamers'
The White House is preparing to take executive action to protect hundreds of thousands of immigrants known as “Dreamers,” people close to the White House told NBC News, as the Biden administration braces for a potential court defeat that could end the decade-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Prepare for Another Blockbuster Supreme Court Term
The Supreme Court will hear major cases this term on affirmative action, voting rights, and immigration policy.
'We see you, and we are with you': Justice Jackson says she is humbled by reactions since her appointment to Supreme Court
Hours after she was formally sworn in at the Supreme Court on Friday, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson gave a rousing speech at the Library of Congress, saying that since her appointment, she has been approached by people from "all walks of life" with what she called "a profound sense of pride in what feels to me like renewed ownership."
Investiture of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson held Friday
The formal investiture of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is taking place today. This event is purely ceremonial and is not being broadcast publicly. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBS News to discuss what Jackson is doing today and how she could affect the court.
House Republicans again shut down Dems’ attempt to repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban
Republicans who control the state House on Wednesday shut down an attempt from Democrats to tie-bar every bill being considered to a measure that would repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban, declaring the effort “dilatory.”. The gag rule used by the GOP majority is a rarely used mechanism that...
Trump Lawyers Reveal Nearly 200,000 Pages of Documents Were Seized by FBI
Lawyers for Donald Trump recently claimed the FBI seized around 200,000 pages of documents from his Mar-a-Lago resort during the search for classified materials, a number significantly higher than the 11,000 that they said was previously cited by the government. In a letter to Judge Raymond Dearie filed in the...
President DeSantis's First Supreme Court Nominee
This episode features a much deeper, and more diverse, examination of the Fifth Circuit decision upholding Texas's social media law than we did last week. We devote the last half of this episode to a structured dialogue between Adam Candeub and Alan Rozenshtein about the decision. Both have written about it, Alan critically and Adam supportively. I lead off, arguing that, contrary to legal Twitter's dismissive reaction, the opinion is a brilliant and effective piece of Supreme Court advocacy. Alan thinks that's exactly the problem; he objects to the opinion's grating self-certainty and refusal to acknowledge the less convenient parts of past case law. Adam is closer to my view. We all seem to agree that the opinion succeeds as an audition for Judge Oldham to become Justice Oldham in the DeSantis Administration.
Joe Biden Signs Order Relaunching President’s Committee On The Arts And The Humanities
Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday to relaunch the President’s Committee on The Arts and the Humanities, an advisory group that has been dormant since a highly publicized standoff between its members and Donald Trump. The purpose of the committee will be “to inform and support the national engagement with Americans necessary to advance the arts, the humanities, and museum and library services,” according to the text of the order. (Read it here). The committee will include the chairs of the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, the director of the Institute...
Politics chat: Five weeks to midterms, Supreme Court to hear key cases
And we're moving on now to a look at the midterm elections, which are only 36 days away. And my, my, my, things are already heating up. We're joined now by NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson to talk about these races and what's driving them. Good morning, Mara. MARA...
Republicans Hail 'Patriotic' FBI Agent Who Refused To Work On Jan. 6 Cases
Special agent Stephen Friend said he thinks U.S. Capitol riot defendants can’t get a fair trial and that some are innocent.
