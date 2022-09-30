Colmon Elridge said what he learned about politics as a teenager came from his uncle — a farmer, a disciplinarian, and a Democrat. The Cynthiana native has ascended to the position of chairman of the Kentucky Democratic Party. But he told the crowd at Saturday’s Ned Breathitt Dinner at the Pioneers Memorial Complex that he spent his summers on his uncle’s farm in Oak Grove — every summer from age 7 to 22. He said it was there he learned the importance of being a Democrat.

