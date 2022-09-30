Read full article on original website
Public Support Needed For WNKJ Care-A-Thon This Week
Christian radio station WNKJ, which is based in Hopkinsville, is asking for the community’s help during their annual Care-A-Thon that begins on the air Tuesday. For more than 40 years, WNKJ at 89.3 FM and WNLJ, 91.7 FM in Madisonville have been the heart and soul of “Missionary Radio” — a non-profit frequency full of faith-based music and ministry.
Work Progressing On TCHS Co-Curricular Building
Construction continues on two areas of the Trigg County High School campus with the recent dry weather helping expedite its progress. Ground was broken in March on a two-phase project at and near Perdue Field. A new co-curricular building provides a permanent home for practices and storage for wrestling, cheerleading, archery, and band. A turf surface will allow several school organizations to practice indoors during inclement weather. The new building will also provide ground-level restrooms for activities at Perdue Field.
Martin And Hillis Discuss Hopkinsville Issues During Ward 6 Forum
Hopkinsville City Council ward six candidates Travis Martin and Nichelle Hillis discussed their goals for Hopkinsville's future, current needs, and other topics during the League of Women's Voters forum Monday night. Challenger Nichelle Hillis says her top priorities include public safety. Martin, who is the incumbent in the race, says...
02 (A) Bullock Named Breathitt Winner
A longtime member of the Christian County Democratic Party was honored with the Ned Breathitt Award Saturday night. Gertrude Bullock was honored with the award at the Ned Breathitt Dinner held at the Pioneers Memorial Complex. Barbara Morris, secretary of the Christian County Democratic Executive Committee, called Bullock a tireless worker in the party.
Bluegrass On Beshear ‘Pickin For Life’ Will Be Held Saturday
The annual Bluegrass on Beshear “Pickin’ for Life” will be held Saturday at Lake Beshear. Co-hosts of the event, Jeff Smith and his wife Laura say this is their 9th year in raising money for three local pregnancy care centers. The Smiths say they are really excited about this year’s line up that includes six bands.
Former Cadiz Main Street Manager Named Events Manager for Oak Grove Tourism
Former Cadiz Main Street Director Ryan Clark has been hired by the Oak Grove Tourism Commission to serve as its event and public relations manager. Clark graduated from Murray State University with a bachelor’s degree in recreation and park management and a master’s degree in nonprofit management. He is currently working on his doctorate degree in education and community leadership.
Billy Alexander, 71 of Cadiz
A Celebration of Life for 71 year-old Willie “Billy” Eugene Alexander of Cadiz will be Tuesday, October 11, at 2:00 p.m. at King’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow with military honors in the Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will Tuesday at noon at the funeral home. SURVIVORS:. SON:...
Fort Campbell Taking Full Advantage Of HCC’s Flex Center
Although it’s been operational for nearly two years, the Flexible Training Center at Hopkinsville Community College is the next step in teaching the work-ready skills that are in large demand in the county, region, and state. HCC President Dr. Alissa Young and other community partners cut the ribbon on...
League Of Women Voters Forums To Begin Tonight
The Hopkinsville League of Women Voters will kick off the first in a series of candidate forums involving candidates in Christian County and Hopkinsville tonight. Nikki Chambers, president of the league of women voters, says tonight’s forums begin at 5 pm and will include the races for Hopkinsville City Council in Wards 1, 3, 6, and 12. She went on to say that forums will continue over the next several weeks.
Don Bullen, 80 of Hopkinsville
Funeral Services For 80 year-old Don Bullen of Hopkinsville will be Monday, October 10, at 12:00 p.m. at the Restoration House Family Worship Center. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 8 at the church. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is...
Joe Leavell Jr., 66 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 66-year-old Joe Leavell, Jr., of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12 pm at the Mount Olive Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday morning at 11 at the church. Gamble Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is in charge of the...
State Democrats Encourage Breathitt Dinner Attendees to Fight for Their Party
Colmon Elridge said what he learned about politics as a teenager came from his uncle — a farmer, a disciplinarian, and a Democrat. The Cynthiana native has ascended to the position of chairman of the Kentucky Democratic Party. But he told the crowd at Saturday’s Ned Breathitt Dinner at the Pioneers Memorial Complex that he spent his summers on his uncle’s farm in Oak Grove — every summer from age 7 to 22. He said it was there he learned the importance of being a Democrat.
Westerfield Appointed To National Conference of State Legislatures’ Executive Committee
Third District State Senator Whitney Westerfield has been appointed to serve as co-chair of the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) Executive Committee, one of eight national committees dealing with both state and state-federal issues. The jurisdictions of the standing committees are comparable to committees within the state legislatures. Tim...
22 Ladies to Vie for the Title of Miss Trigg County
The Trigg County High School Band Boosters will again be sponsoring the Miss Trigg County Pageant that has been held in conjunction with the Trigg County Ham Festival for over 40 years. 22 young women will compete for the crown and title of Miss Trigg County and reign over the...
Former Trigg Deputy Comments On Sandbrink-Kent Terminations
Former Trigg County Deputy Sheriff Mike Manzanares is substantiating Sheriff Acree’s claim regarding the termination of former Chief Deputy Mike Sandbrink and Deputy Michelle Kent. Manzanares was working as a deputy the Trigg County Sheriff’s Department when Sandbrink and Kent were placed on paid administrative leave. Sandbrink’s and Kent’s...
Trigg County Receives Grant Funding For Complex Concessions Remodel
The Trigg County Fiscal Court will soon be bidding out the Complex Consessions and Restroom remodel. Monday night, Judge Hollis Alexander informed the magistrates the county had received a grant from the Parks Department. He adds they will talk with the architect and then the project will be bid out....
Ward One Hopkinsville City Council Candidates Discuss Future
Plans for future growth and looking to improve existing programs and infrastructure are among priorities for Ward One Hopkinsville City Council candidates. Incumbent Councilwoman Natasha Francis and challenger Vance Smith discussed a number of issues during the first Hopkinsville League of Women Voters Forum Monday in the Hopkinsville City Council Chambers.
Jessie Johnson, 92, of Christian County
Memorial services for 92-year-old Jessie Louis Johnson of Christian County will be Wednesday, October 5, at 2:00 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Lamb Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Brenda Bozell, 69 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 69-year-old Brenda Kay Bozell of Hopkinsville will be Thursday, Oct. 6 at 2 pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday at noon at the funeral home.
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire (w/VIDEO)
A tobacco barn on Salubria Springs Road in Pembroke was destroyed in a fire Saturday night. Pembroke firefighters say they were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. and found the barn fully engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the fire. Pembroke fire department was assisted by...
