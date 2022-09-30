Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach in recovery after Ian impacts
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Three days following Hurricane Ian, in Sunset Beach, the most significant cause of damage was storm surge. The town’s public works division is already hard at work, cleaning up and making repairs. “Today the town’s Public Works Department are doing all kinds of random...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County holding free cleanup week for Ian storm debris
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you have debris laying around your yard from Hurricane Ian, you have the opportunity to dispose of it next week. Brunswick County is holding a free clean up week at the Brunswick County Landfill in Bolivia October 10th through 15th for county residents and property owners to dispose of certain debris following Hurricane Ian. During this week, only storm-related construction and demolition debris and vegetative/yard debris is accepted at no charge.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach looking for volunteers to help clean up remaining Ian debris
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Ian has been gone from the Cape Fear for days, but debris from the storm still remains in certain parts of the area. According to officials, Sunset Beach Town Park is covered with fallen debris from the trees. The Town of Sunset Beach...
wpde.com
Closures continue as crews work to clear roads in Garden City after Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews from Horry County Government Public Works and Horry County police are still working to clear hazards and debris from the roads in Garden City after Hurricane Ian. Atlantic Avenue in Garden City and Waccamaw Drive north of Atlantic Avenue to the Town of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hurricane Ian rocks waterfront communities in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It was a dramatic scene along the waterfront communities in Brunswick County as Hurricane Ian crept toward the Carolinas on Friday. Massive, choppy waves crashed in Ocean Isle Beach before the storm surge breached the dunes and flooded roads. Residents say water rose up as high as their mailboxes.
Ocean Lakes Campground and Triad residents reeling from Ian's impacts
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Damage from hurricane Ian spread far and wide, some people in the Triad got hit twice. The storm brought flooding and storm surge to coastal vacation homes, then brought downed trees to our area. Heather Brooks lives in High Point. Brooks was at her family's...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bridge to Sunset Beach Bridge now open
UPDATE: SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) – The Mannon C. Gore bridge is now open, and the Town of Sunset Beach ended its State of Emergency at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The bag and bundle requirements for debris have been lifted, the town asks residents to move their storm debris to the right of way, and the removal process should start on Monday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ian causes bridge closures and dune damage, Holden and Sunset Beaches
Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– Heavy rain and gusty winds from Ian forced police to close the causeway at Sunset Beach to drivers on Friday, as well as the Holden Beach Bridge. Officers also blocked off several intersections due to the dangerous conditions. Sunset Beach Chief of Police Ken Klamar...
WMBF
Ocean Lakes Family Campground accepting new guests, campers following Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ocean Lakes Family Campground is accepting new guests and campers after cleaning up after Hurricane Ian hit the Grand Strand. For a short period on Saturday morning, the campground announced that it was not allowing any camping guests because of safety reasons. In a statement,...
Partial road closure in Garden City
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — North and South Waccamaw Drive were closed to traffic Saturday, according to the Horry County Police Department. A portion of North Waccamaw Drive, Melody Lane to Seabreeze Drive, has reopened as of Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from HCPD. HCPD asks that people do not attempt to visit Garden […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
US Army Corps of Engineers observe beaches following Ian
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Tuesday, the US Army Corps of Engineers assessed damage in Kure, Carolina, and Wrightsville Beaches. The team was looking for any signs of beach erosion, structural damage, or loss of vegetation. “This is the first step in seeing if we would qualify for any funding...
WMBF
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing campers until further notice
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ocean Lakes Family Campground announced Saturday that it will not allow any camping guests in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a statement, the campground cited water, power and electrical issues caused by the storm as reasons for the decision. Ocean Lakes also said it...
Storm surge in Myrtle Beach, Ocean Isle Beach creates heavy flooding
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — As the Triangle deals with downed trees and power outages on Saturday, coastal communities are dealing with the aftermath of flooding from storm surge. The bridge to Ocean Isle Beach closed Friday due to flooding from storm surge. At one point, roads resembled rivers,...
WECT
Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian
State officials advise public to avoid swimming in coastal waters impacted by Hurricane Ian. New Hanover County to hold public hearing on purchase of former Bank of America building. Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active: the latest reports from Southport and Wilmington. Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active:...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NWS confirms tornado touchdown Friday in Holden Beach
HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Ian brought strong winds, storm surge and heavy rain to the Cape Fear on Friday. According to the National Weather Service, the storm also helped to spawn a brief tornado in Holden Beach. A tornado warning was issued at 12:22 pm on Friday...
Ocean Lakes Family Campground reopens to new campers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground began allowing new campers to check in on Saturday after being closed because of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to an update on the campground’s Facebook page. The campground began allowing new campers at 3 p.m. Saturday. However, the campground experience may look different for a […]
Myrtle Beach, Ocean Isle Beach on road to recovery after Ian
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — As the Triangle deals with downed trees and power outages on Saturday, coastal communities are dealing with the aftermath of flooding from storm surge. There is still a lot to clean up along the South Carolina coast near where Ian made landfall. On Friday...
WMBF
Goats will not return this season after Goat Island suffers damage, erosion from Ian
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The famous inhabitants of Goat Island at the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet will not be returning for the season. The goats were moved on Thursday ahead of Hurricane Ian and brought to a farm so that they would be safe from the storm. But...
