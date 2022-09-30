ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunset Beach, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach in recovery after Ian impacts

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Three days following Hurricane Ian, in Sunset Beach, the most significant cause of damage was storm surge. The town’s public works division is already hard at work, cleaning up and making repairs. “Today the town’s Public Works Department are doing all kinds of random...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County holding free cleanup week for Ian storm debris

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you have debris laying around your yard from Hurricane Ian, you have the opportunity to dispose of it next week. Brunswick County is holding a free clean up week at the Brunswick County Landfill in Bolivia October 10th through 15th for county residents and property owners to dispose of certain debris following Hurricane Ian. During this week, only storm-related construction and demolition debris and vegetative/yard debris is accepted at no charge.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Sunset Beach, NC
Sunset Beach, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hurricane Ian rocks waterfront communities in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It was a dramatic scene along the waterfront communities in Brunswick County as Hurricane Ian crept toward the Carolinas on Friday. Massive, choppy waves crashed in Ocean Isle Beach before the storm surge breached the dunes and flooded roads. Residents say water rose up as high as their mailboxes.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bridge to Sunset Beach Bridge now open

UPDATE: SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) – The Mannon C. Gore bridge is now open, and the Town of Sunset Beach ended its State of Emergency at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The bag and bundle requirements for debris have been lifted, the town asks residents to move their storm debris to the right of way, and the removal process should start on Monday.
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Ian causes bridge closures and dune damage, Holden and Sunset Beaches

Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– Heavy rain and gusty winds from Ian forced police to close the causeway at Sunset Beach to drivers on Friday, as well as the Holden Beach Bridge. Officers also blocked off several intersections due to the dangerous conditions. Sunset Beach Chief of Police Ken Klamar...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WBTW News13

Partial road closure in Garden City

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — North and South Waccamaw Drive were closed to traffic Saturday, according to the Horry County Police Department. A portion of North Waccamaw Drive, Melody Lane to Seabreeze Drive, has reopened as of Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from HCPD. HCPD asks that people do not attempt to visit Garden […]
GARDEN CITY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

US Army Corps of Engineers observe beaches following Ian

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Tuesday, the US Army Corps of Engineers assessed damage in Kure, Carolina, and Wrightsville Beaches. The team was looking for any signs of beach erosion, structural damage, or loss of vegetation. “This is the first step in seeing if we would qualify for any funding...
KURE BEACH, NC
WECT

Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian

State officials advise public to avoid swimming in coastal waters impacted by Hurricane Ian. New Hanover County to hold public hearing on purchase of former Bank of America building. Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active: the latest reports from Southport and Wilmington. Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active:...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NWS confirms tornado touchdown Friday in Holden Beach

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Ian brought strong winds, storm surge and heavy rain to the Cape Fear on Friday. According to the National Weather Service, the storm also helped to spawn a brief tornado in Holden Beach. A tornado warning was issued at 12:22 pm on Friday...
HOLDEN BEACH, NC
WBTW News13

Ocean Lakes Family Campground reopens to new campers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground began allowing new campers to check in on Saturday after being closed because of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to an update on the campground’s Facebook page. The campground began allowing new campers at 3 p.m. Saturday. However, the campground experience may look different for a […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

