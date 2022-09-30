Read full article on original website
Southside Church acquires The Dottie
Fayetteville, GA – Southside Church is excited to announce that it has acquired The Dottie, an iconic event center located behind City Hall and part of the renovated Triumph Station in Fayetteville’s City Center Park, as the future home of its new Fayetteville campus. The 90-year-old building, formerly...
FREE craft activity kits at Michael’s stores every Sunday this fall
Oct. 9 – Beaded Halloween Necklace / Keychain. Remember, you’ll need to call your preferred Michael’s location to make sure they are participating in the Sunday Makebreak activities. Briarcliff LaVista Shopping Center (Atlanta) Perimeter Place (Dunwoody) Buckhead Crossing (Atlanta) The Avenue East Cobb (Marietta) Mansell Crossing Shopping...
Monday’s Atlanta City Council meeting became heated after Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat urged them to act faster o...
Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta
Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98th birthday with family, baseball in Georgia hometown
PLAINS, Ga. - It's a special day for the oldest-living former U.S. president and Georgia native Jimmy Carter. Carter is celebrating yet another milestone Saturday - his 98th birthday. The former president will celebrate his birthday with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his...
Local family is using personal tragedy to help the fight against childhood cancer
ATLANTA — Having your child diagnosed with an incurable disease and dying is every parent’s nightmare. One local family who had to live through that is now using their experience to push for more research and funding to fight childhood cancer. “Our lives changed in the blink of...
Georgia gynecologist and pharmacist plead guilty to operating a ‘pill mill’ network
Anthony Mills, a former Atlanta gynecologist, and Raphael Ogunsusi, a licensed pharmacist who owned two pharmacies, have pleaded guilty for their roles in operating an Atlanta-area “pill mill” network that supplied addicts and drug dealers with large amounts of dangerous prescription drugs through illegal prescribing and dispensing. “Mills...
‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ Comes to State Farm Arena on Dec. 4
It was announced today that ‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ will come to the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 4, in an event promoted by Global Events Production. The event will feature RIAA Certified Platinum R&B group Xscape as well as world-renowned R&B/Rap artist Bobby Brown and include performances from Dru Hill, Silk, 112, and Shai. Tickets are on sale to the general public now via Ticketmaster.com, just as the Atlanta R&B Music Experience begins its sold-out concert at the downtown Atlanta venue.
Escaped Connecticut inmate captured at his own birthday party in McDonough
A Connecticut inmate who escaped nearly two months ago was arrested Saturday as his family was hosting his birthday part...
We are family, I got all my sisters with me
We live behind a gas station, in a barn, and roam at night to take care of the rodents and snakes. We still need to be fed and we still need vaccines and spay/neuter services. You know us by an ear-tip. We are the community cats, barn cats, or feral cats.
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy forever
Bernstine W. Hollis has worked at the Carter Center in Atlanta since it opened four decades ago. But her relationship with Jimmy Carter goes back much further.
School Fights & Social Media: Correlation or Causation?
A fight between students in Clayton County, GA, where such incidents have increased by 200 percent in just 2 months of schooling. Taken from a video of the incident on a CBS46 broadcast aired on August 25, 2022. The rapid increase in school fights is plaguing schools across Georgia and...
Gridlock Guy: Hurricane Ian traffic another wrinkle in Atlanta commute
Hurricane Ian’s devastating landfall last Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. in Cayo Costa, FL took the attention of many people aro...
Escapee from halfway house caught, arrested as he and family were setting up for his birthday party
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An escaped inmate from Connecticut has been caught in Henry County at a family member’s home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said 31-year-old Forenza Rakeem Murphy was at a Connecticut Department of Corrections halfway house in Bridgeport, CT...
DeKalb boy, 15, arrested as part of gang that stole 2 vehicles and broke into more than 40 more in south Fayette
It was in early February that more than 30 vehicles were entered at residences off Ga. Highway 74 South in Peachtree City and up to a dozen others entered in a neighboring subdivision in unincorporated Fayette County. Today, one of the members of the gang responsible for the crimes is in custody. He is a 15-year-old from DeKalb County.
Being 'held hostage at a traffic light,' spider, lost glasses are among reasons for surge of non-emergency 911 calls in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Non-emergency 911 calls are clogging up Atlanta's E-911 system and taking up dispatchers' valuable time. Now, the city is pleading with people only to call 911 for actual emergencies. Most people expect to spend time waiting at red lights, but that wasn't the case for a driver...
Two Decatur apartment communities sell for $32.3 million
Tusk Equity Partners purchased two Decatur-area apartment communities from Austin Sureste Partners for $32.3 million, or $126,969 per unit. The properties are Park Estates, a 138-unit community of two-bedroom, 1,050-square-foot apartments and Austin Estates, a 118-unit complex. Park Estates, located at 1150 Maple Walk Circle, was built in 1985 and...
NEWS BRIEF: Hundreds of decapitated goats have been found in the Chattahoochee River in recent years
According to a new investigation by Charles Bethea for The New Yorker, in the last four years, decapitated goat corpses have been showing up in the Chattahoochee river, in the area where it goes underneath I-20, close to Six Flags Over Georgia. Jason Ulseth, the Chattahoochee’s river keeper, estimates that he’s found approximately 500 decapitated goats during that time. On routine trips, he has found as many as thirty at a time. “Just bodies, never heads.”
Henry County cheerleader won’t let cancer diagnosis slow her down
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A Henry County cheerleader is facing one of her toughest battles, but she is determined not to let it slow her down. 17-year-old Abigail Tatum has an inoperable form brain cancer. She was first diagnosed and treated five years ago, but the cancer has since returned.
