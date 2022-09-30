ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conyers, GA

Southside Church acquires The Dottie

Fayetteville, GA – Southside Church is excited to announce that it has acquired The Dottie, an iconic event center located behind City Hall and part of the renovated Triumph Station in Fayetteville’s City Center Park, as the future home of its new Fayetteville campus. The 90-year-old building, formerly...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
FREE craft activity kits at Michael’s stores every Sunday this fall

Oct. 9 – Beaded Halloween Necklace / Keychain. Remember, you’ll need to call your preferred Michael’s location to make sure they are participating in the Sunday Makebreak activities. Briarcliff LaVista Shopping Center (Atlanta) Perimeter Place (Dunwoody) Buckhead Crossing (Atlanta) The Avenue East Cobb (Marietta) Mansell Crossing Shopping...
ATLANTA, GA
Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta

Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
ATLANTA, GA
‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ Comes to State Farm Arena on Dec. 4

It was announced today that ‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ will come to the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 4, in an event promoted by Global Events Production. The event will feature RIAA Certified Platinum R&B group Xscape as well as world-renowned R&B/Rap artist Bobby Brown and include performances from Dru Hill, Silk, 112, and Shai. Tickets are on sale to the general public now via Ticketmaster.com, just as the Atlanta R&B Music Experience begins its sold-out concert at the downtown Atlanta venue.
ATLANTA, GA
We are family, I got all my sisters with me

We live behind a gas station, in a barn, and roam at night to take care of the rodents and snakes. We still need to be fed and we still need vaccines and spay/neuter services. You know us by an ear-tip. We are the community cats, barn cats, or feral cats.
NEWNAN, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
GEORGIA STATE
School Fights & Social Media: Correlation or Causation?

A fight between students in Clayton County, GA, where such incidents have increased by 200 percent in just 2 months of schooling. Taken from a video of the incident on a CBS46 broadcast aired on August 25, 2022. The rapid increase in school fights is plaguing schools across Georgia and...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
DeKalb boy, 15, arrested as part of gang that stole 2 vehicles and broke into more than 40 more in south Fayette

It was in early February that more than 30 vehicles were entered at residences off Ga. Highway 74 South in Peachtree City and up to a dozen others entered in a neighboring subdivision in unincorporated Fayette County. Today, one of the members of the gang responsible for the crimes is in custody. He is a 15-year-old from DeKalb County.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Two Decatur apartment communities sell for $32.3 million

Tusk Equity Partners purchased two Decatur-area apartment communities from Austin Sureste Partners for $32.3 million, or $126,969 per unit. The properties are Park Estates, a 138-unit community of two-bedroom, 1,050-square-foot apartments and Austin Estates, a 118-unit complex. Park Estates, located at 1150 Maple Walk Circle, was built in 1985 and...
DECATUR, GA
NEWS BRIEF: Hundreds of decapitated goats have been found in the Chattahoochee River in recent years

According to a new investigation by Charles Bethea for The New Yorker, in the last four years, decapitated goat corpses have been showing up in the Chattahoochee river, in the area where it goes underneath I-20, close to Six Flags Over Georgia. Jason Ulseth, the Chattahoochee’s river keeper, estimates that he’s found approximately 500 decapitated goats during that time. On routine trips, he has found as many as thirty at a time. “Just bodies, never heads.”
ATLANTA, GA

