A man who was out of prison on conditional release in connection with a carjacking offense is wanted on suspicion of trying to commit a violent carjacking in Santa Rosa. Police say on Sunday morning, 28-year-old Rico Richard Leaton-Gomez violently forced a man from his pickup truck, beat him, then tried to take the truck. Leaton-Gomez allegedly attacked after the victim declined an offer to buy his truck. The 67-year-old man was found lying in the roadway and bloodied after getting knocked out. Leaton-Gomez, who had been out of prison since June, is still on the loose.
Police have released footage of a violent carjacking in Santa Rosa that left a 67-year-old man with a broken nose. The Santa Rosa Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect.
A man convicted of involuntary manslaughter following a deadly stabbing on the Sonoma State University campus is dead after a wrong-way crash in Oregon. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Bratton died last Friday, on Interstate Five, near Portland. Police say Bratton was hit by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle on the wrong side of the freeway. Bratton stabbed a man to death in a dorm room on the SSU campus in May of 2018. He said he acted in self-defense after the man forced his way into a student’s room.
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating. The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton. Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around […]
Two kids who escaped from the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Facility are back in custody. Late Sunday morning, a boy and girl were working in the garden area of the Ukiah facility when they climbed a 12-foot fence topped with razor wire. Within a few minutes, girl was detained and then taken to the hospital for injuries she sustained while trying to escape. The boy was not immediately found. A few hours later, Ukiah police were dispatched to the area of Hazel Avenue for a possible sighting of the boy and managed to locate him and take him into custody. Both will potentially face new charges related to their escape attempt.
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A vigil took place Monday night to honor the two teenage brothers who were killed in an Airbnb house party shooting over the weekend. The vigil was held inside the Longfellow Middle School. The family of the two teenagers asked for privacy during the vigil, according to the school’s principal. Jazy […]
The district attorney's office said in court on Monday they will oppose Brown getting out of prison.
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo Police Department officer has been fired for multiple policy violations including unreasonable use of deadly force , according to VPD. On Monday, Police Chief Shawny Williams issued a Notice of Discipline for termination on one of VPD’s officers. The name of the officer is being withheld from the public […]
Originally Published By: Lakeport Police Department Facebook Page. “Early Saturday morning, August 27, 2022 we responded to Konocti Bicycles on Main Street to investigate the report of a burglary. The front display window was smashed out and a $2300.00 2022 Scott Scale 940 bicycle was taken by the suspect. Sgt....
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is offering $200,000 for information leading to the suspects responsible for killing a man in 2016. The victim of the homicide in question is Keron Lamotte. The homicide took place on October 7, 2016, at the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Broad Street, police said. Lamotte […]
17-year-old Jayz Sotelo Garcia and his 15-year-old brother Angel were both killed Saturday night just before 10 p.m. in Oakland.
On 10-02-2022 at approximately 11:09 A.M. the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received radio traffic from staff working at the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Center advising two detained youths had just escaped custody. Prior to their escape, the two detained youths were working in the garden within the confines...
Several arrests were made at a DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa Friday night. The checkpoint was held at College Avenue and Morgan Street from 9:00 pm until 2:00 am. Officers screened 921 vehicles and 15 drivers had additional screening for possibly driving under the influence. In total, two drivers were arrested for DUI, 21 drivers were arrested or cited for operating an unlicensed vehicle, three drivers were arrested or cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license, and one driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant. Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Did you, Drop - Cover - Hold On? The recent earthquake is a strong reminder that we live in earthquake country. Go to ready.gov and search for earthquake, for tips on what to do before, during and after an earthquake. During the earthquake our dispatch centers received many calls asking...
The following is a joint press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and the Mendocino County Probation Department:. On 10-02-2022 at approximately 11:09 A.M. the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received radio traffic from staff working at the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Center advising two detained youths had just escaped custody.
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
A 36-year-old man from Cloverdale has been charged on suspicion of stealing guns and more than 400 pounds of copper wire. Charles Greppi was arrested last Monday night, after police spotted him towing a stolen trailer. Authorities then searched his home, finding stripped copper wire, a stolen ATV, three types of ghost guns, and a frame for making another ghost gun. Greppi was wanted in connection with several recent burglaries in Cloverdale and prosecutors are now pursuing more charges against him.
The Concord Police Department announced it was investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday and Saturday within the City of Concord. Per Police: Over the past 24 hours, our Officers responded to two separate reports of shootings. You may have seen a large law enforcement presence in the area of Monument Blvd. / Virginia Ln. and in the 1800 block of Sunshine Dr. We wanted to update the community on these events and ask for your assistance if you witnessed what took place or if you have any information about the shootings. At this time, we do not believe these incidents are related.
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
The former Director of Youth Crisis and Career Services of a prominent nonprofit based in Santa Rosa has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling at least $53-thousand from the organization. The woman is 41-year-old Lisa Fatu. The organization provides services to homeless and at-risk kids. Fatu, who worked there for about 20 years, was arrested Thursday, along with her roommate. Police say Fatu’s roommate knew about her embezzlement and was willingly benefiting from it.
