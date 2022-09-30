Two kids who escaped from the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Facility are back in custody. Late Sunday morning, a boy and girl were working in the garden area of the Ukiah facility when they climbed a 12-foot fence topped with razor wire. Within a few minutes, girl was detained and then taken to the hospital for injuries she sustained while trying to escape. The boy was not immediately found. A few hours later, Ukiah police were dispatched to the area of Hazel Avenue for a possible sighting of the boy and managed to locate him and take him into custody. Both will potentially face new charges related to their escape attempt.

UKIAH, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO