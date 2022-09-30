Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
TV Delmarva to broadcast 2022 Sea Witch Parade live Oct. 29
TV Delmarva, the only Peninsula-wide local community television station, will broadcast the 2022 Sea Witch Parade live from Rehoboth Avenue beginning at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29. Returning to host the parade are TV and radio host Michael Sprouse, and Nancy Alexander, Rehoboth Beach Historical Society & Museum executive director....
talbotspy.org
New Craft Fair Launching in Easton on Oct. 15
A new indoor-outdoor craft fair will debut in downtown Easton this October to showcase handmade arts and give the public a free venue for buying one-of-a-kind holiday gifts. More than 30 artisans have signed up to display and sell their work. The Easton Fall Craft Fair will take place Saturday,...
Cape Gazette
The Room at Cedar Grove: Exclusive Listening Room/Concert Venue in Lewes, DE
Making plans for Jazz Fest? We have three great opportunities to enjoy Jazz at The Room at Cedar Grove!. Oct 14th: JJ Sansaverino (Jazz Guitarist) Oct 15th: Marcus Johnson (with his FLO Wine Collection) early show 4:00pm. Bluegrass & Blues!. Nov 3rd: Grain Thief (Bluegrass) Nov 5th:: Lower Case Blues...
Cape Gazette
Women’s Club of Milton Holiday House Tour set Dec. 10
The Women’s Club of Milton Holiday House Tour is set for 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, rain, snow or shine. The popular event presents a festive holiday house tour of some of Milton's most charming homes, both historic and new, as well as three historic public buildings: Milton Historical Society and Museum, Milton Town Hall and Milton Arts Guild. All will be beautifully decorated for the holidays.
Cape Gazette
St. Andrew’s fall fest set Nov. 4-5
The Eastern Orthodox Community of Saint Andrew welcomes everyone to its annual fall fest, from 9 a.m. to 5 p .m., Friday, Nov. 4, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. Featured are a themed basket auction, international foods, bake sale complete with a variety of Greek pastries, Mediterranean market and much more.
Cape Gazette
VIA bingo night tickets discounted thru Oct. 12
The Village Improvement Association will host a bingo night fundraiser with food, wine and prizes at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the VIA Clubhouse, 415 North Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach. All are welcome. Doors open at 5 p.m. Only cash will be accepted for purchases on bingo night including tickets,...
Cape Gazette
VIA holds fashion show at Baywood
The Village Improvement Association held its annual Fashion Show Sept. 22 at The Clubhouse at Baywood. This year’s theme of Travel in Style featured fashions courtesy of the Crazy Ladyz, a w. omen's clothing store in Ocean View and Ocean City, Md. A Crazy Ladyz boutique was provided outside...
Cape Gazette
Local Peace Week events begin Oct. 7 at UUSD church
The Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware will host three events in connection with Peace Week Delaware 2022 at the church located at 30486 Lewes Georgetown Highway, west of Lewes. All events are free and open to the public. UUSD will screen “Suppressed and Sabotaged -The Fight to Vote” at 7...
starpublications.online
Apple Scrapple Festival
The Apple Scrapple Festival will be held in the town of Bridgeville on Friday, Oct. 14 from 4-10 p.m. with the food court, carnival, free entertainment, and Little Miss Apple Scrapple. On Saturday, Oct. 15, there will be hundreds of vendors in the streets and in the middle school. The...
WBOC
Laurel's Skateworld for sale after serving community for four decades
LAUREL, Del. -- After four decades of serving the Laurel community, the owner of Skateworld is now selling the business. With no other skating rinks in the area, Skateworld quickly became a beloved community staple and gathering spot for people of all ages after owners Debbie Slatcher and her late husband Rick opened it in 1980.
Cape Gazette
Kindness vigilantes make their way to Rehoboth Beach
Sometime in August, while driving through downtown Rehoboth Beach, a 3-foot-tall sign on a utility pole caught my attention. It was in the shape of a crayon, painted with the colors of the rainbow, had BE KIND spray painted in white on top, and featured a heart with an infinity sign between the words BE and KIND.
Hurricane Ian forces Ocean City to cancel 3 day Oceans Calling music festival
A huge three-day music festival scheduled for this upcoming weekend in Ocean City has been canceled.
Cape Gazette
Is filming at Cape park a sign of things to come?
Delaware's film commissioner says the recent filming of a segment of the TV series “Lioness” at Cape Henlopen State Park could be the tip of the iceberg for more productions in the state. TJ Healy, who has his office in Lewes, said there hasn't been such a large...
Cape Gazette
Lewes wants historic tiles from art pieces
The Absent Monuments and Armillary Empowerment Spheres in Lewes’ George H.P. Smith Park will be removed and transported back to artist Rose DeSiano Monday, Oct. 3. The sculptures played a key role Lewes’ summer activities, including the inaugural Juneteenth celebration held at the park. The temporary art pieces contain historical photographs of groups of people marginalized throughout the lengthy history of Lewes. Lewes African American Heritage Commissioner Trina Brown-Hicks, who also helps to run the Facebook page Memories of Lewes, would like to work with DeSiano to keep the pieces containing Lewes-specific pictures.
mprnews.org
Ask a Bookseller: The Measure
What’s the most un-put-down-able book you’ve read recently? For Susan Kehoe of Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, the answer was Nikki Erlick’s debut novel “The Measure.”. The premise for the story is simple: on the same day everywhere in the world, everyone over age 21...
Cape Gazette
Lewes Presbyterian to host spaghetti dinner fundraiser Oct. 15
The community is invited to Lewes Presbyterian Church for a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, in the fellowship hall at 133 Kings Highway, Lewes. This is a dine-in event, but takeout will be available. In lieu of a charge for the meal, organizers request...
Cape Gazette
Crooked Hammock Brewery’s inaugural Crooktoberfest set Sept. 30-Oct. 9
Crooked Hammock Brewery is bringing a twisted version of Bavaria to its backyard for Crooktoberfest, a 10-day celebration running from Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 9, at its Lewes and Middletown brewpubs. The festival shines a spotlight on bier, brats, feats of strength, and all the frivolous fun that...
delawaretoday.com
This 14-Year-Old Delaware Native Rocked Firefly Festival
Delaware’s own 14-year-old DJ Sophia Rocks impressed crowds as the youngest performer ever to take the stage at Firefly Music Festival. “Today I am taking you all on a musical journey!”. So said DJ Sophia, the 14-year-old phenom from Dover, who rocked the Firefly Festival Saturday afternoon as the...
delawaretoday.com
This Dreamy Rehoboth Home Is an Eye-Catching Custom Project
McGregor Custom Homes built this stunning Rehoboth home for a couple ready to trade Washington D.C. for a permanent abode on the coast. For Washingtonians Mike DeFlavia and his partner Tony, it was time to make a change. But it took two decades to get here. The couple had owned a weekend home in Rehoboth Beach, and their plan had long been to move there permanently. But the existing house wouldn’t do. “We bought the house that was on the same lot in 2002,” recalls DeFlavia, a consultant for nonprofit fundraising (Tony is a software trainer). “It was a small, one-story ranch that was built in the 1980s.”
delawarepublic.org
Sleeping Under the Stars returning to Carousel Park
New Castle County residents can sleep under the stars with thousands of their neighbors again this year. The Sleeping Under the Stars camping event is back for the first time since 2019. Over 5000 families are expected to camp out at Carousel Park October 15th. The event is nearing its...
