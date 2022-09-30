Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir On Trial Again for MurderLarry LeaseTexas State
Jerry Jones Taking it Slow with Dallas' Dak PrescottLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner
The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
Yardbarker
Scottie Pippen Praised Son Scotty Jr. Before He Started Training Camp With Lakers: “He’s Been Wanting To Be In The Pros And Be A Part Of The NBA Family."
Scotty Pippen Jr. went undrafted in the 2022 edition of the NBA draft, but he still drew attention from around the league, with the Los Angeles Lakers signing him to a two-way deal. He's already practicing with the team ahead of a season that will present big challenges for the Purple and Gold.
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard Posted About Still Being Unsigned: "When You’re In The Best Shape Of Your Life But Still A Free Agent.”
Dwight Howard is yet to find a franchise ahead of the upcoming season, but that hasn’t deterred the eight-time All-Star as he looks to stay in peak physical condition. The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stints with the team — the third where he landed a veteran’s minimum contract and averaged 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds playing 60 games, he is now an unsigned free agent.
NBA・
Yardbarker
The Lakers Fans Booed Their Team In The First Preseason Game As They Lost By 30 Points Against The Sacramento Kings
The new season tends to bring about hope of greater things to come for teams around the league and the Los Angeles Lakers were no different. With new head coach Darvin Ham now at the helm, there seemed to be a different feeling about them as compared to last season and fans were starting to believe that they were going to turn things around after that disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons’ Jumper vs. Sixers Goes Viral
The Philadelphia 76ers faced a familiar player on Monday night. As they made their preseason debut at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the Nets, the Sixers got a first look at their former draft pick Ben Simmons with his new team. Although Simmons was traded to the Nets last...
Yardbarker
Dan Campbell threatens staff changes after Lions’ loss
The Detroit Lions lead the NFL in points scored per game. Unfortunately, they also lead in points allowed, which is why the team is 1-3. Sunday’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks raised more questions for coach Dan Campbell, as his team put up 45 points in a losing effort. After the game, Campbell was asked about changes on the defensive side of the ball and even left staff reshuffles on the table.
Yardbarker
Golden State Warriors Sign Former Rockets And Spurs Forward To Training Camp Deal
View the original article to see embedded media. In the midst of the preseason and training camp, the Golden State Warriors have made a slight roster change. On Monday, the team waived guard Mac McClung and while it is expected that they will be signing guard Ty Jerome, who was recently waived by the Houston Rockets, the Warriors are signing forward Anthony Lamb to a training camp deal, first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Yardbarker
Tyrese Maxey, Sixers Send Message to NBA in Preseason Opener
The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t anticipate having their entire roster on the court for Monday’s preseason matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Although the home team trotted out their star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons, the Sixers did the opposite. Joel Embiid and James Harden got...
Yardbarker
James Worthy Didn't Want To Panic After The Lakers Lost By 30 Points Against The Kings: “Overall, It’s The First Game You Gotta Shake Off A Little Dust… For The First Unit, It Was Ok.”
Over the last few months, the Los Angeles Lakers have been trying their best to build a roster to avoid having a repeat of their 2021-22 NBA season. They missed both the playoffs and the play-in tournament last season, which was frankly embarrassing for a team featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.
Yardbarker
Arraez giving Judge a chance in batting race by playing through pain
Atop the Minnesota Twins lineup Tuesday night is Luis Arraez, who missed three of the last four games due to a hamstring injury. With two games to go and the Twins out of playoff contention, Arraez could've rested his hammy and coasted to his first batting championship, but he's showing the world that he wants to earn it.
Yardbarker
Report reveals more details about Karl-Anthony Towns’ health scare
More information is emerging about what led to Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns’ recent hospitalization. Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported this week that Towns came down with a throat infection that forced him to be on bed rest for days. The report adds that Towns also had trouble breathing because of the infection.
Former Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr.: Aaron Nola doubters 'can kiss my ass'
The Philadelphia Phillies clinched MLB's final berth for the 2022 postseason on Monday night behind 6 2/3 two-hit, shutout innings by Aaron Nola in a 3-0 blanking of the Houston Astros. Nola began the contest by setting down the first 20 Astros hitters he faced before running into trouble in the seventh, but the Philadelphia bullpen was able to close out the clinching victory.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons Airballing Midrange Fadeaway Against 76ers: "Summer Workout Videos Tricked Folks Again"
Ben Simmons is going to have a lot of pressure on his shoulders this season as the Brooklyn Nets look to transition from being underachievers to becoming NBA Champions. On paper, Simmons is the perfect defensive fit next to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but he will have to take on some offensive responsibility.
Yardbarker
The Detroit Lions appear to have won over Colin Cowherd
While the Detroit Lions are currently 1-3 and coming off a 48-45 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the team appears to have made quite the impression on one high-profile analyst. Detroit fell behind 38-23 heading into the fourth quarter before Jared Goff threw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes — one...
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson nurses shoulder injury, fueling Broncos' 'chewed-up dog toy' narrative
The Broncos didn't practice Monday, but Wilson would have been limited if they had, per NBC Sports Mike Florio. Although Wilson's injury isn't season-ending, a weakened throwing shoulder is concerning. The Broncos made a huge commitment to Wilson, trading two first-round draft picks for the former Seattle star and signing him to a five-year extension with $161 million guaranteed, per Spotrac.
Yardbarker
"Just plays a different game than others, hard to win points" - Kvitova breaks down Swiatek
Petra Kvitova broke down what makes Swiatek such a difficult opponent as they both play this week in Ostrava. Iga Swiatek received high praise from Petra Kvitova in a recent interview with the Czech Republican sports news outlet iSport. The seasoned left-hander praised the Pole's abilities that set her apart from the competition while acknowledging the Pole's successes this season.
Yardbarker
Mike Trout Becomes All-Time Home Run Leader Vs. Rangers In 8-3 Victory
The Los Angeles Angels had their bats rolling in the series finale against the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon. This included superstar Mike Trout, who went 3-for-4 on the day including a solo home run in the fourth inning. It was Trout’s 39th homer of the season and his 44th...
Yardbarker
Browns Insider Reveals Week 5 Deshaun Watson Update
The Cleveland Browns are doing fairly well during Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s absence. While they are coming off a loss against the Atlanta Falcons, they have won two out of their first four games. More importantly, their passing game has come alive recently, complementing their vaunted rushing attack...
