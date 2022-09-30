Watch live: President Biden, Florida Gov. DeSantis, FEMA news conferences on Hurricane Ian

President Joe Biden and FEMA officials are scheduled to hold press conferences Friday afternoon regarding Hurricane Ian.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also held a press conference with journalists this afternoon.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Southwest Florida coast Wednesday and caused devastation across the state.

Death toll:Florida officials say at least 21 deaths could be tied to Hurricane Ian

Destruction and desperation:See Hurricane Ian damage city by city across Florida

Did Hurricane Ian damage your home, vehi:Disaster victims may apply to FEMA for financial help.

It weakened into a tropical storm, but once out in the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean, Ian re-strengthened into a Category 1 storm and now threatens the coast of South Carolina.

Watch livestreams of the press conferences here.