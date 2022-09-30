ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Hurricane Ian: What Marco Island residents need to know, including what's open

By Nikki Ross, Naples Daily News
 4 days ago
The City of Marco Island released updated information for residents following Hurricane Ian on Friday morning.

Here's what you need to know:

Electricity

  • LCEC is working with Florida Power and Light to restore power.
  • The main power feed to LCEC is out. FPL has not provided an estimated restoration timeframe yet.
  • Turn off appliances, boat docks and pool equipment before power is restored for safety.

Municipal Water

  • There is no boil water notice.
  • Water and sewer services are intact city-wide.

Road Conditions

  • All main roads and bridges on Marco Island are open and passable.
  • Stay off streets as much as possible.
  • Do not drive through standing water.

Cooling and charging center

  • Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mackle Park Racquet Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace.
  • Residents who urgently need to call a family member will have access to a phone for no more than two minutes to let them know they are alive and OK.

Storm Debris Collection

  • Curbside debris will begin on Monday, Oct. 3.
  • Separate storm litter and debris into piles
  • Normal trash
  • Vegetative debris
  • Construction debris
  • Appliances and white goods
  • Electronics
  • Hazardous waste

Grocery Stores

  • Both Publix locations on Marco Island are open.
  • Winn-Dixie is open, including the pharmacy.

Fuel and gas stations

  • There are no gas stations open at this time.

FEMA Assistance

  • Register online at disasterassistance.gov or download the FEMA app. For more information or help with FEMA assistance, call 800-621-3362.
  • Take photos of damage, including the high-water line.

Lost and found boats

  • To report a lost or found boat, call 239-389-5050.
  • Report in person in the lobby of the police department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Report via direct message to the Marco Island Police Department on their social media pages.

No boating

  • All boating and personal watercraft use on Marco Island waterways are prohibited due to hazardous conditions.
  • Assessment of waterways is ongoing.

Abandoned or towed vehicles

  • To retrieve a towed motor vehicle, call Executive Auto at 239-642-0003.

Generators

  • Place in a well-ventilated area at least 20 feet from structures.
  • Check the specifications for limitations on generator.
  • Never fuel generator while it is on.

Nikki Ross covers education for the Fort Myers News-Press and Naples Daily News. She can be reached at NRoss@gannett.com, follow her on Twitter @nikkiinreallife, Instagram @reporternikkiinreallife or TikTok @nikki.inreallife.

