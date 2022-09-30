Hurricane Ian: What Marco Island residents need to know, including what's open

The City of Marco Island released updated information for residents following Hurricane Ian on Friday morning.

Here's what you need to know:

Electricity

LCEC is working with Florida Power and Light to restore power.

The main power feed to LCEC is out. FPL has not provided an estimated restoration timeframe yet.

Turn off appliances, boat docks and pool equipment before power is restored for safety.

Municipal Water

There is no boil water notice.

Water and sewer services are intact city-wide.

Road Conditions

All main roads and bridges on Marco Island are open and passable.

Stay off streets as much as possible.

Do not drive through standing water.

Cooling and charging center

Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mackle Park Racquet Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace.

Residents who urgently need to call a family member will have access to a phone for no more than two minutes to let them know they are alive and OK.

Storm Debris Collection

Curbside debris will begin on Monday, Oct. 3.

Separate storm litter and debris into piles

Normal trash

Vegetative debris

Construction debris

Appliances and white goods

Electronics

Hazardous waste

Grocery Stores

Both Publix locations on Marco Island are open.

Winn-Dixie is open, including the pharmacy.

Fuel and gas stations

There are no gas stations open at this time.

FEMA Assistance

Register online at disasterassistance.gov or download the FEMA app. For more information or help with FEMA assistance, call 800-621-3362.

Take photos of damage, including the high-water line.

Did Hurricane Ian damage your home or vehicle? Disaster victims may apply to FEMA for financial help.

Lost and found boats

To report a lost or found boat, call 239-389-5050.

Report in person in the lobby of the police department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Report via direct message to the Marco Island Police Department on their social media pages.

No boating

All boating and personal watercraft use on Marco Island waterways are prohibited due to hazardous conditions.

Assessment of waterways is ongoing.

Abandoned or towed vehicles

To retrieve a towed motor vehicle, call Executive Auto at 239-642-0003.

Generators

Place in a well-ventilated area at least 20 feet from structures.

Check the specifications for limitations on generator.

Never fuel generator while it is on.

