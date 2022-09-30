Srikanth Victory joins the AgilityHealth® executive team as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022--

AgilityHealth®, the leading enterprise SaaS platform for measuring and accelerating Business Agility, announces the addition of Srikanth Victory to its executive team as CTO. As Chief Technology Officer, Srikanth will lead technology strategy and execution while operating the company’s platform and products. Srikanth is an industry thought leader, whose robust experience in leading large technology transformations, will strengthen AgilityHealth’s competitive advantage in Digital Transformation, Scalability, and Data Analytics. He will build and scale the company’s SaaS platform and take it to the next level of maturity–enabling the company to lead the market in enterprise Business Agility solutions.

Previously Srikanth was System Vice President at CommonSpirit Health for Digital Products Implementation, where he led the implementation of digital health initiatives. He played a vital role in supporting divisional business units through the implementation of digital products, developing roadmaps, technology builds, and change enablement–which led to accelerating deployment, user adoption, and scalability of digital and other capabilities.

In his previous roles, he delivered significant business outcomes with his expertise in software engineering, design, data, AI and analytics in retail (Walmart and Neiman Marcus) and consumer packaged goods (Kimberly Clark). His cross-industry experience in healthcare, retail, consumer, manufacturing, and e-commerce positions him for success in transforming and scaling the AgilityHealth platform.

Mr. Victory added, “At first glance at AgilityHealth, I immediately felt a sense of awe, and I believe it could become an indispensable platform for every organization trying to build highly productive Agile teams. With my experience in multiple industries, I see how it will fit into any market, industry, or domain. There has been tremendous growth in the product resulting in measurable business outcomes, accelerated Business Agility, and increased efficiency. For companies to avoid disruption, they will need to deliver at speed, be customer-centric and adopt new ways of working at scale. AgilityHealth is the platform that can enable that.”

Victory went on to say, “One of my favorite parts of this product is how it assesses the pulse of an organization by analyzing its performance in team health and maturity, team culture, agile talent and HR, DevOps practices, SAFe ® (Scaled Agile ® Framework), etc.”

CEO, Sally Elatta shared, “From the first meeting with Srikanth I knew I was speaking to a thought leader, he understood what AgilityHealth does and started to immediately vision what it can do, it was inspirational and I’m really happy he’s part of the team that gets to make that vision a reality.”

Srikanth is passionate about fostering human-centered digital and data-driven approaches through cultural change and is reshaping enterprise digital, technology, architecture, and software capabilities. Srikanth has two master’s degrees: one in Business Administration from Webster University, and another in Mathematics from the University of Madras (India).

About AgilityHealth ®

AgilityHealth is the leading enterprise SaaS platform for measuring and accelerating Business Agility. The platform enables organizations to assess and mature their Agile teams, DevOps, Product, Portfolio, HR & Talent Agility across hundreds of technology and business teams using a combination of qualitative (maturity), quantitative (performance) and outcomes (OKR) metrics. It has the largest benchmark of enterprise agility data in the world and publishes research reports on agility industry trends.

