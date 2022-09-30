Pike County killings: Wagners attended Rhoden funerals

One of the details revealed during Friday testimony in the murder trial of George Wagner IV in the Pike County killings case was that members of the Wagner family attended the funerals of the Rhoden family.

Archive photos show the Wagners attending a funeral of the Rhodens.

James Cody Manley is the son of James and April Manley, the brother and sister-in-law of Dana Manley-Rhoden, respectively, testified Friday morning.

Friday afternoon, Chelsea Robinson, mother of Brentley Rhoden who was at one of the crime scenes, is expected to testify. Brentley is the son of Robinson and Frankie Rhoden, who was three when he was retrieved from the home where Frankie Rhoden and Hannah Hazel Gilley were found dead on April 22, 2016.

Kendra Rhoden, daughter of victim Kenneth Rhoden, was also expected to testify Friday. She was best friends (and cousins) with Hanna May Rhoden.