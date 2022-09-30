ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

GOP pursues court order over rejected signature check motion

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xM0B_0iGvtsBV00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — One week before North Carolina election officials begin processing by-mail ballots in the closely watched Southern swing state, the GOP is pursuing its latest legal challenge to the electoral procedures established by the Democrat-led State Board of Elections.

The North Carolina Republican Party filed two motions in Wake County Superior Court this week, asking the court to block the board from enforcing its prohibition of county election officials scrutinizing signatures on absentee voting documents.

The legal challenge follows the state board’s July rejection of a Republican Party request to authorize county officials to compare signatures on absentee ballot request forms and container envelopes with the signatures included in voter registration records. Citing concerns that the proposal would create unequal voting access, the board denied the request in a 3-2 party-line vote, with three Democrats voting against signature checks and two Republicans voting in favor.

“Why the Board of Elections continues to undermine the integrity of our elections is inexplicable,” North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley said. “The NCGOP is pursuing this lawsuit to ensure our elections remain secure and free from doubt.”

The board argues in its declaratory ruling that state law does not explicitly outline authority for signature matching and that “the power to fashion new hurdles” should not be inferred.

The GOP motions, one for a temporary restraining order and another for a preliminary injunction on the board’s signature check ruling, mark Republicans’ latest attempts to mold election laws to their liking in a state that could shift the political balance locally and nationwide. Other open legal challenges by the party seek to remove restrictions on party-appointed poll watchers and tighten the absentee voting deadline.

North Carolina is voting this fall on its entire Legislature, two state supreme court races, all 14 U.S. House seats and a tight U.S. Senate contest — one of a handful that could determine which party assumes control of the narrowly divided chamber.

Republican state lawmakers, meanwhile, are targeting suburban battleground districts where they hope to pick up the few seats they need for veto-proof margins in the General Assembly. Democrats warn a Republican supermajority would open the floodgates for a slew of conservative policies, including stricter abortion limits, and leave Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper without power to intervene.

Anticipating several close races in November, both major parties spent the summer challenging election laws in court.

Democrats came under fire earlier this year for their bareknuckle efforts to block the Green Party from fielding a U.S. Senate candidate on the North Carolina ballot, warning that the party’s presence could divide progressive voters and allow a GOP victory. A federal court ultimately denied Democrats’ last-ditch legal efforts in August, rejecting their request to block a lower court order prohibiting the state elections board from enforcing a candidate filing deadline.

And Republicans are continuing to fight the state board’s written guidance recommending a four-hour, one observer limit for at-large poll watchers during the general election.

The state board had unanimously passed two temporary rule changes in August, prohibiting poll watchers from standing too close to voting machines where they could view marked ballots and granting elections officials greater authority to remove disruptive observers. But after the state’s Republican-appointed rules review panel shot down the proposed changes, the state board declined to appeal the decision, instead issuing revised guidance to county officials that Republicans are now challenging in court.

The party filed a preliminary injunction in Wake County Superior Court on Sept. 16, arguing that the guidance exceeds the board’s statutory authority. It also refutes the board’s extension of the absentee by-mail deadline to Nov. 14 to account for Veterans Day.

___

Hannah Schoenbaum is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow her on Twitter @H_Schoenbaum.

Comments / 55

jackie
1d ago

I am so tired of hearing voter suppression. Requiring an ID is not suppression. You must show an ID to cash a check, to buy cigarettes and alcohol, to get food stamps, to get a loan, or to get a mortgage. And the ID’s are free so can anyone make a sensible argument against having to show ID to vote? I’ll wait!

Reply(5)
18
U DogU
3d ago

It's #LiberalLogic that says verified signatures are suppression and ID's are racist. Keep an eye on the drop boxes and deadlines folks.

Reply(3)
21
William Leonard
1d ago

Do away with this type of voting.! If you care enough about what's happening in our country. you can take the time to go to the voting locations near where you live. Like in the good old dsys!

Reply
9
Related
Business Insider

Ron DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt gives Republicans the midterm fight they crave and takes focus off Trump 2024 and abortion rights, GOP operatives say

Polling shows voters trust Republicans more than Democrats on immigration and border security. DeSantis' political stunt in Martha's Vineyard rocketed the issues to front-page news ahead of the midterms. Republicans welcome the change of topic from abortion and Trump. When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orchestrated flights sending migrants and asylum...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Wake County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Wake County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Legislature#Absentee Voting#Southern#State Board Of Elections#The State Board#Democrats#Republicans#The Board Of Elections#Ncgop
Law & Crime

Federal Judge, Citing 11th Circuit Ruling Against Trump, Immediately Rejects Alan Dershowitz’s Request for TRO in Mike Lindell Case

A federal judge in Minnesota appointed by Donald Trump on Thursday rejected a motion for a temporary restraining order which was filed just yesterday by local counsel and self-described constitutional consultant Alan Dershowitz on behalf of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud noticeably cited a Wednesday...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy