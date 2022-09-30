Union City's Jackson voted as The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week

The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week- Union City junior Owen Jackson

In Union City’s huge Big 8 conference matchup with the Homer Trojans, the Chargers found themselves trailing 8-0 at the half with little to show for their first half offensive out put. That’s when they decided to put the game in the hands of their dominant offensive line and junior running back Owen Jackson, and the tough as nails fullback/halfback/linebacker answered the call, and then some.

Thanks to the newly installed “Burger” offensive scheme, featuring a true full house backfield the included an extra guard and a big defensive end to go along with one of the Chargers toughest runners, Jackson helped Union City claw their way back into the contest before eventually defeating the Homer Trojans 20-14, thereby taking over the driver’s seat in the race for the Big 8 conference crown.

Jackson rushed the ball 24 times for 109 yards and two huge second half touchdowns, including the first score of the game and the game tying touchdown just before the third quarter buzzer.

Jackson is no slouch on defense either, holding down the middle linebacker spot in the Union City defense where he totaled nine tackles in the win over Homer.

“Owen (Jackson) does a little of everything for us, he’s out there on offense and defense, he plays running back and he’s plays a great linebacker, he’s just everywhere,” said Union City head coach Doug Counterman. “Owen (Jackson) is in my opinion the best football player in the area by far, he is just tough as they come.”

Jackson and the Chargers look to continue their trek towards a possible Big 8 conference title and a potential MHSAA playoff berth with three weeks left in the season.

Congratulations to Union City’s Owen Jackson, this week’s The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week.