ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, MI

Union City's Jackson voted as The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 4 days ago

The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week- Union City junior Owen Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jEHwP_0iGvtotp00

In Union City’s huge Big 8 conference matchup with the Homer Trojans, the Chargers found themselves trailing 8-0 at the half with little to show for their first half offensive out put. That’s when they decided to put the game in the hands of their dominant offensive line and junior running back Owen Jackson, and the tough as nails fullback/halfback/linebacker answered the call, and then some.

Thanks to the newly installed “Burger” offensive scheme, featuring a true full house backfield the included an extra guard and a big defensive end to go along with one of the Chargers toughest runners, Jackson helped Union City claw their way back into the contest before eventually defeating the Homer Trojans 20-14, thereby taking over the driver’s seat in the race for the Big 8 conference crown.

Jackson rushed the ball 24 times for 109 yards and two huge second half touchdowns, including the first score of the game and the game tying touchdown just before the third quarter buzzer.

Jackson is no slouch on defense either, holding down the middle linebacker spot in the Union City defense where he totaled nine tackles in the win over Homer.

“Owen (Jackson) does a little of everything for us, he’s out there on offense and defense, he plays running back and he’s plays a great linebacker, he’s just everywhere,” said Union City head coach Doug Counterman. “Owen (Jackson) is in my opinion the best football player in the area by far, he is just tough as they come.”

Jackson and the Chargers look to continue their trek towards a possible Big 8 conference title and a potential MHSAA playoff berth with three weeks left in the season.

Congratulations to Union City’s Owen Jackson, this week’s The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week.

Comments / 0

Related
laportecounty.life

$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
City
Jackson, MI
City
Homer, MI
City
Union City, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Union City, MI
Sports
wtvbam.com

Two injured in Sunday afternoon Hillsdale County crash

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Two persons were injured Sunday afternoon in a Hillsdale County two vehicle crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at about 1:40 p.m. on Tuttle Road near South Road. They say 23-year-old Wyatt Duane Landel of Waldron was stopped on Tuttle...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Two people injured in crash on Daily Road, Pine Lake Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash on Daily Road and Pine Lake Street on Monday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 2:31 p.m., deputies were called to the area for a two-vehicle crash. The investigation found that a vehicle was traveling east on...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
JACKSON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
103.3 WKFR

Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo

According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

One arrested in robbery of 1st Source Bank on Lincolnway East

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - One man was arrested in connection with the bank robbery of 1st Source Bank on Lincolnway East Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. On Wednesday, Mishawaka Police officers and the FBI arrested 37-year-old Archie Taylor in connection with the robbery. He was arrested without incident...
MISHAWAKA, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football
WNDU

Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Single vehicle crash leaves one dead in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A man is dead after a crash on Manhatten Avenue in Elkhart. The man was identified as Terry W. Frost Jr. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office says he lost control of his vehicle and then crashed. Frost was declared dead at the scene. The incident...
ELKHART, IN
The Saginaw News

Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative

LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Heavy police presence on Britten Ave. in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are several members of law enforcement in the 700 and 800 blocks of Britten Avenue in Lansing. Neighbors on the scene tell us police have surrounded a home and are trying to get someone out. The Michigan State Police, Homeland Security, and the Lansing Police Department are all on the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson County Courthouse announces planned closures

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, the Jackson County Courthouse announced planned closures in preparation for the court’s transition to an updated file management system. Public services will not be available on Oct. 4 starting at 1:30 p.m. Many services and case information may be found on the 12th District...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy