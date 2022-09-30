ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater's Calhoun voted The Daily Reporter Athlete of the Week

The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 4 days ago
The votes are in and a new batch of winners are hereby officially announced for The Daily Reporter Athlete of the Week and The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week.

The Daily Reporter Athlete of the Week brought to you by ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital, Omega Physical Therapy and Coldwater Chiropractic and Wellness Center- Coldwater Swimming and Diving junior Charlotte Calhoun

Coldwater diving ace Charlotte Calhoun was voted on by you, the loyal readers of The Daily Reporter, as this week’s The Daily Reporter Athlete of the Week.

Calhoun has put together a truly amazing season for the Coldwater Lady Cardinal Swim and Dive team, dominating the 1-meter dive since the opening practice. At this point in the season Calhoun is undefeated for the season, sitting at a perfect 8-0.

Calhoun put together another solid week this past week, taking a win in the Cardinals dual meet versus Portage Central before securing the gold medal in the 1-meter Dive at Coldwater’s home invitational for Purple Week, the Drown Out Cancer Invitational.

Calhoun will undoubtedly go down as one of the very best to ever toe the diving board at the Dr. Robert W. Browne Aquatic Center as she currently holds both the Coldwater school records, one in the 1-meter 6 Dive with a score of 229.75, and one in the 1-meter 11 Dive with a score of 385.85. Calhoun is far from done on the season as she has already qualified for the MHSAA Dive Regionals which will take place Nov. 10, with state finals the following week beginning Nov. 18-19.

Congratulations to Coldwater’s Charlotte Calhoun on winning this week’s The Daily Reporter Athlete of the Week.

