What we know: Serafini's classified ad doesn't mean permanent restaurant closure

By Jennie Geisler, Erie Times-News
 4 days ago

Any Serafini's restaurant lover with a sharp eye looking at the Erie Times-News or GoErie.com lega l ads this week might have been saddened to find a legal notice of dissolution of Serafini's Inc., 2642 W. 12th St.

But it's not time to despair. The ad — which appeared in the Friday edition of the Times-News — was just a notice of the conclusion of a legal transaction that transferred Serafini's Inc. to Serafini's LLC, necessary in the wrapping up of the estate of the previous owner, Richard Carrara, who died in 2012. Three of his sons now own the limited liability corporation, including Terry Carrara, whose wife, Paula Carrara, most recently served as the restaurant's general manager.

The beloved Italian eatery closed its doors during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. As reported in the Erie Times-News in May 2021, court documents state Serafini's will stay under the control of the Carrara family. The liquor license remains in the hands of the LLC, being held for safekeeping by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board until July 31, 2023.

Paula Carrara refused to comment for this article. Terry Carrara said the family's plans for the restaurant are still unclear.

"We don’t really have one," Terry Carrara said, adding that he's not sure when they might decide. "We're just going to wait and see."

Staff writer Ed Palattella contributed to this report.

Contact Jennie Geisler at jgeisler@timesnews.com. Follow her on Twitter @ETNgeisler.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: What we know: Serafini's classified ad doesn't mean permanent restaurant closure

Comments / 2

Starlyn22
3d ago

idt this family knows what that restaurant meant for alot of pple on this small town at this point ! have been eating at this place since I was a little kid and carried on tbe tradition with my own kids and grandkids. this was a high quality place to eat that wasmt a chain restaurant. I know others have talked about the fiasco when places shut down over covid when this place was already set up for take out ! in pples mind this family just abounded the entire city that supported them for years ! shame on them ! at this point just stay closed you already turned your backs and snubbed your noses

Reply
2
