Las Cruces, NM

Man convicted in leather shop burglary sentenced to 13 years; third murder trial likely

By Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
LAS CRUCES – A judge sentenced a man convicted of burglarizing a leather shop burglary to 13 years in prison Friday.

Police believe Lonnie Gallegos killed 79-year-old Oscar Amezquita while burglarizing Landis Saddles & Tack on May 9, 2020. Gallegos then stole Amezquita's car, police said in an affidavit.

The burglary sentencing comes as prosecutors prepare a third murder trial against Gallegos, 40. The previous attempts ended with mistrials.

In the first trial, a jury convicted Gallegos of aggravated battery, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and tampering with evidence. However, that same jury deadlocked on a murder charge.

Gallegos was put on trial for murder a second time in September. But again, the trial ended with a mistrial.

A juror in the second trial — who requested to remain anonymous — told the Sun-News that 11 of the 12 jurors were ready to vote guilty on the first-degree murder charge.

According to the anonymous juror, the hold-out juror felt that second-degree murder was a more appropriate charge. Seeking to bolster their argument, the anonymous juror alleged the hold-out juror researched the difference between first- and second-degree murder after the first day of deliberations.

"Because a juror had relied upon information that was not presented at the trial and violated this court's order, a mistrial must be declared," 3rd Judicial District Judge Douglas Driggers wrote in his order ending the second trial.

A 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office spokesperson confirmed prosecutors would seek a third murder trial against Gallegos.

Sentenced on burglary, car theft, and tampering

The killing of Amezquita and the burglary of his store are inseparably linked, something Gallegos' attorney acknowledged during Friday's hearing in Driggers' courtroom.

"It's difficult for people to separate the two," Raymond Conley said. "But as a matter of law, he is currently presumed innocent as to the murder allegation."

Conley pointed to Gallegos' criminal history as a reason for leniency. Before the burglary charge, Gallegos was convicted on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge 16 years ago. That's his only other conviction, Conley said.

Conley also said Gallegos was a model inmate since he was incarcerated pre-trial in 2020.

Conley asked Driggers to allow Gallegos to serve a probation sentence and suspend the maximum 13-year sentence.

Three family members also provided testimony about Gallegos. They described Gallegos as a hard-working man who was always ready to help his family.

"My nephew has a heart of gold," Gallegos' aunt said.

Amezquita's brother, Hector Amezquita, took issue with those descriptions. Hector Amezquita said that his brother — who'd worked at the family-owned leather shop since he was 13, bought his first car with money he'd earned at 17, and served in the military as a Green Beret — was the true model of a hard worker.

Hector's wife, Teresa Amezquita, also testified. She said her family had suffered from anxiety and depression since the killing.

Driggers ultimately did dole out the maximum sentence. For aggravated burglary, Driggers sentenced Gallegos to nine years plus one year since the jury found Gallegos used a gun. In addition, Driggers sentenced Gallegos to three years in prison for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.

The three sentences will run consecutively, meaning Gallegos must complete each before moving on to the next. The two years Gallegos waited for trial in jail were allowed to count toward his time served.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

