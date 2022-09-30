ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minden, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Trump to hold rally for GOP candidates in Minden

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally for GOP candidates in the state of Nevada. Trump will be stumping for gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo and U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, as well as other candidates in the Silver State he has endorsed. The rally...
The Associated Press

Republican tepid on Trump in Nevada gubernatorial debate

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump’s policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates. “It’s an abysmal failure. In my opinion Trump moved the country forward,” Lombardo said. But when asked whether Trump was “a great president,” Lombardo hesitated, saying, “I wouldn’t say great, I think he was a sound president.” Lombardo said he was bothered by Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, saying that he was “not shying away from that” and agreeing that Trump lying about election fraud undermined the confidence of the voters. Trump is scheduled to campaign for Lombardo next weekend, setting up a potentially awkward meeting.
Thrillist

How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts in Las Vegas This November

Nevada is best described as a purple state with an extra splash of blue. Its electoral votes have gone to the Democratic nominee in six of the past eight presidential elections and currently, the governor, both senators, and three out of four congressional representatives are Democrats. However, the state remains competitive with key races up for grabs this 2022 midterm election cycle. With midterm elections historically garnering lower voter turnout compared to presidential elections, it’s even more important that you set aside some time to educate yourself on the issues and vote.
Elko Daily Free Press

Nevada candidates hope to help Republicans retake House

From left: Mark Robertson, Sam Peters, April Becker. Note: This is the first of two stories on the positions of candidates running in Nevada’s three competitive U.S. House seats. The second story will examine positions of the Democratic candidates. People are also reading…. Republican congressional candidate Mark Robertson says...
