Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Lake Tahoe Installs Ban of Single-Use Plastic Water BottlesAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Tahoe City Skatepark Unveiled in Honor of Fallen Teen, Scotty LappAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
Tour de Tahoe Set to Return for its 18th Event on September 11Anthony J LynchStateline, NV
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Trump to hold rally for GOP candidates in Minden
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally for GOP candidates in the state of Nevada. Trump will be stumping for gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo and U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, as well as other candidates in the Silver State he has endorsed. The rally...
Trump-backed Las Vegas GOP councilwoman broke finger of rival in vicious city hall CATFIGHT - as both are reprimanded over the incident
Two Las Vegas GOP councilwomen, including a Trump-endorsed candidate for Nevada state treasurer, were reprimanded over a fight at city hall that was caught on a since-deleted video. Victoria Seaman and Michele Fiore were both judged to have violated the city's code of conduct policy for the fight, which Seaman...
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8
Former Donald President is set to have a busy October with scheduled appearances in several states. Trump's organization announced on his website a Save America Rally an appearance called a Rally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, in Mesa, AZ (a suburb of the Phoenix, AZ area).
Republican tepid on Trump in Nevada gubernatorial debate
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump’s policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates. “It’s an abysmal failure. In my opinion Trump moved the country forward,” Lombardo said. But when asked whether Trump was “a great president,” Lombardo hesitated, saying, “I wouldn’t say great, I think he was a sound president.” Lombardo said he was bothered by Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, saying that he was “not shying away from that” and agreeing that Trump lying about election fraud undermined the confidence of the voters. Trump is scheduled to campaign for Lombardo next weekend, setting up a potentially awkward meeting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prominent Republican Endorses Democrat Against Trump Candidate in Oklahoma
A prominent Oklahoma Republican has formally endorsed a Democrat running for the state's open U.S. Senate seat against her GOP opponent backed by former President Donald Trump. Kendra Horn, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, revealed the endorsement from Kris Steele on Twitter on Wednesday, sharing a...
New Hampshire GOP Gov. Chris Sununu says he thanks his 'lucky stars' that he didn't get 'conned' into a Senate bid
N.H. GOP Gov. Chris Sununu says he's thankful he didn't get "conned" into running for the Senate. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he described the Senate as "the B team, compared to governors." Instead of looking toward Washington, DC, Sununu chose to run for a fourth term as governor.
Gavin Newsom dropped $230K to troll Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott. Here’s how much more he can spend
Newsom’s campaign has $23 million to spend
Thrillist
How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts in Las Vegas This November
Nevada is best described as a purple state with an extra splash of blue. Its electoral votes have gone to the Democratic nominee in six of the past eight presidential elections and currently, the governor, both senators, and three out of four congressional representatives are Democrats. However, the state remains competitive with key races up for grabs this 2022 midterm election cycle. With midterm elections historically garnering lower voter turnout compared to presidential elections, it’s even more important that you set aside some time to educate yourself on the issues and vote.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elko Daily Free Press
Nevada candidates hope to help Republicans retake House
From left: Mark Robertson, Sam Peters, April Becker. Note: This is the first of two stories on the positions of candidates running in Nevada’s three competitive U.S. House seats. The second story will examine positions of the Democratic candidates. People are also reading…. Republican congressional candidate Mark Robertson says...
Comments / 0