Texas high school football: Week 6 statewide scores
THURSDAY'S SCORES
CLASS 6A
Aldine MacArthur 34, Aldine 7
Austin Bowie 51, Austin High 14
Cypress Falls 39, Houston Langham Creek 36, OT
Cypress Ridge 31, Houston Spring Woods 0
Cypress Woods 42, Cypress Lakes 6
EP Montwood 43, EP Franklin 42
Fort Bend Travis 24, Fort Bend Elkins 19
Galena Park North Shore 38, Houston King 3
Garland Lakeview Centennial 20, Wylie 10
Katy 70, Jordan 21
Katy Tompkins 49, Katy Taylor 14
Leander Rouse 48, Pflugerville Connally 28
Prosper 62, Little Elm 6
SA Northside Brennan 41, SA Northside O’Connor 6
SA Northside Jay 40, Sotomayor 17
Spring 21, Aldine Davis 14
The Woodlands College Park 48, Conroe Caney Creek 0
CLASS 5A
Amarillo 56, Amarillo Caprock 20
Carrollton Turner 35, Dallas Sunset 8
CC Miller 66, Victoria East 21
Denton Ryan 50, FW South Hills 0
Frisco Independence 44, Denton 10
Frisco Lone Star 69, Frisco Liberty 14
FW Eastern Hills 56, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
FW Southwest 27, FW Trimble Tech 0
Georgetown 70, Pflugerville Hendrickson 28
Humble Kingwood Park 34, La Porte 13
Manvel 42, Fort Bend Kempner 0
SA Southwest 54, Laredo Nixon 21
Tomball 34, Klein Oak 31
CLASS 4A
Carrollton Ranchview 40, North Dallas 10
Dumas 47, EP Austin 0
FW Dunbar 60, FW Western Hills 33
Geronimo Navarro 44, Early 6
Graham 45, Wichita Falls 31
Houston Washington 63, Houston Wheatley 14
Stafford 25, Iowa Colony 20
CLASS 3A
Crockett 63, Austin LBJ 0
Lyford 32, Bishop 6
CLASS 1A
Abbott 46, Borden County 0
Matador Motley County 84, Bowie Gold-Burg 36
Rule 44, Guthrie 38
Silverton 59, Loop 14
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Dallas Bishop Lynch 41, FW Nolan 38
Dallas Shelton 31, Arlington Newman 16
SA Town East Christian 49, Big Springs Charter 0
OTHER
Austin Navarro 44, Austin Eastside Memorial 6
Eagle Christian 74, Longview Trinity 28
Houston Heights 56, Houston Bellaire 0
Tribe Consolidated 60, McDade 8
Comments / 0