ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Texas high school football: Week 6 statewide scores

By Len Hayward, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KseGR_0iGvtbQO00

THURSDAY'S SCORES

CLASS 6A

Aldine MacArthur 34, Aldine 7

Austin Bowie 51, Austin High 14

Cypress Falls 39, Houston Langham Creek 36, OT

Cypress Ridge 31, Houston Spring Woods 0

Cypress Woods 42, Cypress Lakes 6

EP Montwood 43, EP Franklin 42

Fort Bend Travis 24, Fort Bend Elkins 19

Galena Park North Shore 38, Houston King 3

Garland Lakeview Centennial 20, Wylie 10

Katy 70, Jordan 21

Katy Tompkins 49, Katy Taylor 14

Leander Rouse 48, Pflugerville Connally 28

Prosper 62, Little Elm 6

SA Northside Brennan 41, SA Northside O’Connor 6

SA Northside Jay 40, Sotomayor 17

Spring 21, Aldine Davis 14

The Woodlands College Park 48, Conroe Caney Creek 0

CLASS 5A

Amarillo 56, Amarillo Caprock 20

Carrollton Turner 35, Dallas Sunset 8

CC Miller 66, Victoria East 21

Denton Ryan 50, FW South Hills 0

Frisco Independence 44, Denton 10

Frisco Lone Star 69, Frisco Liberty 14

FW Eastern Hills 56, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

FW Southwest 27, FW Trimble Tech 0

Georgetown 70, Pflugerville Hendrickson 28

Humble Kingwood Park 34, La Porte 13

Manvel 42, Fort Bend Kempner 0

SA Southwest 54, Laredo Nixon 21

Tomball 34, Klein Oak 31

CLASS 4A

Carrollton Ranchview 40, North Dallas 10

Dumas 47, EP Austin 0

FW Dunbar 60, FW Western Hills 33

Geronimo Navarro 44, Early 6

Graham 45, Wichita Falls 31

Houston Washington 63, Houston Wheatley 14

Stafford 25, Iowa Colony 20

CLASS 3A

Crockett 63, Austin LBJ 0

Lyford 32, Bishop 6

CLASS 1A

Abbott 46, Borden County 0

Matador Motley County 84, Bowie Gold-Burg 36

Rule 44, Guthrie 38

Silverton 59, Loop 14

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Dallas Bishop Lynch 41, FW Nolan 38

Dallas Shelton 31, Arlington Newman 16

SA Town East Christian 49, Big Springs Charter 0

OTHER

Austin Navarro 44, Austin Eastside Memorial 6

Eagle Christian 74, Longview Trinity 28

Houston Heights 56, Houston Bellaire 0

Tribe Consolidated 60, McDade 8

Comments / 0

Related
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy