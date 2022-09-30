ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo Police investigate potential threat at high school

By David Gay
 4 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on a rumor of a possible threat toward a high school in the area that occurred Friday morning.

According to a news release from the department, school liaison officers at Caprock High School were made aware of a “possible threat via Snapchat.” While the rumors of the post reportedly mentioned “CHS,” officials stressed that after an investigation, they do not believe the post to be a threat to Caprock.

“APD Officers are working closely with AISD police to investigate these alleged threats,” the release read. “As always, we take school safety and our community’s safety very seriously. We ask that our students and community continue to say something if they see something.”

In the release, officials said that tips can be provided through the Student Crimestoppers tipline, 372-TIPS, through the P3 mobile application or through the Student Crimestoppers website.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

