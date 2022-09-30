ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherrard, IL

Comments / 0

Related
B100

Get Plenty of BOOS in Downtown DeWitt This Saturday with Crawl-O-Ween

October is my favorite month of the year. The weather is finally perfect for wearing my favorite hoodie, the best movies readily available to watch, and I can day drink in a costume without anyone giving me a hard time! Its time to eat, drink, and be scary this Saturday, October 8th from 2-6 PM in Downtown DeWitt for their second annual Crawl-O-Ween.
DEWITT, IA
B100

LoPiez Serves The Pizza and The Quad Cities Community

Last week, a feature from Oh Sweet by Tiphanie sent us in the direction LoPiez for our next stop. Like any business, there are challenges, but these guys have overcome some serious adversity in the three years they have been open. For starters, their original opening date had to be...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sherrard, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Education
City
Sherrard, IL
B100

Nerdspeak Brewery is Celebrating Everything Nerdy with Nerd-o-Ween

Stacey Ickes, from Nerdspeak Brewery in Bettendorf, came in this week to talk to Charlie Cole (Blue Cat Brewing Co) and me about a fun scavenger hunt they've got going on. Of course, Nerdspeak just recently celebrated their 1 year anniversary last week with Nerd-Toberfest and are now looking for a fun way to celebrate Nerd-O-Ween at the end of the month.
BETTENDORF, IA
B100

B100 Is Giving You Free Tickets To See Ed Sheeran Live In Chicago

One of the biggest and most talented artists on the planet is heading out on the road for the North American leg of his tour. One of those stops is going to be just a couple hours away from the Quad Cities in Chicago, IL. That talented superstar is Ed Sheeran and B100 is giving you a chance to win tickets to see him in concert next year.
CHICAGO, IL
B100

New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities

A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschool#Sherrard High School#Nothing Bundt Cakes#Quad Cities#Sherrad High School#Qc Teachers Of The Week
B100

Here’s When The City Of Bettendorf Will Have Its Halloween Festivities

The City of Bettendorf has released the dates for its many activities to celebrate Halloween this year. The city will have it's trick-or-treat on October 28th from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at City Hall. City Hall will be decorated and the staff will be handing out candy. Costumed kids up to age 5 are welcome to visit the event. There's no charge for the trick-or-treat and you can get to Bettendorf City Hall at 1609 State Street.
BETTENDORF, IA
B100

Top 10 Places To Get Coffee In The Quad Cities

September 29th marks National Coffee Day. Coffee shops are like pizza joints in the Quad Cities, they are everywhere which is a great thing! If you're looking to celebrate National Coffee Day or to find a local place that gives you that morning pick-me-up, we have the 10 best coffee places you need to go to.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Pepsi
B100

October Is Adopt A Dog Month In The QC So Take Them Home Before I Do

Few things can make you happier than the kisses or snuggles of a pet and if you can bring one (or another one) into your home, now is the month to do it. I'm a big fan of adopting pets. My 11-year-old dog and both of my 1-year-old cats came from shelters. However, to my great chagrin, I cannot adopt every animal in Scott or Rock Island Counties because my landlady would not approve of that.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Davenport’s Dairy Freez Re-Opens Under New Ownership

The Dairy Freeze on Rockingham Road in Davenport is one of the areas most favorite places to gather with family. Originally a Tastee Freez, the drive-in style restaurant looks almost exactly as it did the day it opened in 1964. While it has, of course, changed owners and management a...
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

B100

Davenport, IA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b100quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy