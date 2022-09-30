Read full article on original website
‘Tis The Season: Toys For Tots Applications, Donations Now Open in Moline
If you know a kiddo who could use help getting a toy at Christmas or if you want to help a kid get a toy, you now have an outlet to do that in Moline. Toys for Tots is open for the season in Moline, at the old Kone building located at 1 Montgomery Drive.
Get Plenty of BOOS in Downtown DeWitt This Saturday with Crawl-O-Ween
October is my favorite month of the year. The weather is finally perfect for wearing my favorite hoodie, the best movies readily available to watch, and I can day drink in a costume without anyone giving me a hard time! Its time to eat, drink, and be scary this Saturday, October 8th from 2-6 PM in Downtown DeWitt for their second annual Crawl-O-Ween.
LoPiez Serves The Pizza and The Quad Cities Community
Last week, a feature from Oh Sweet by Tiphanie sent us in the direction LoPiez for our next stop. Like any business, there are challenges, but these guys have overcome some serious adversity in the three years they have been open. For starters, their original opening date had to be...
TikTok of Someone Stealing Animal from Illinois Zoo is Totally Fake
TikTok is an interesting phenominon. It started off as an app where kids would film themselves dancing or lipsyncing to their favorite song. It's morphed into a place where I watch clips of my favorite comedians, find new bands, and get DIY home improvement tips, albeit for projects I'll never attempt.
Nerdspeak Brewery is Celebrating Everything Nerdy with Nerd-o-Ween
Stacey Ickes, from Nerdspeak Brewery in Bettendorf, came in this week to talk to Charlie Cole (Blue Cat Brewing Co) and me about a fun scavenger hunt they've got going on. Of course, Nerdspeak just recently celebrated their 1 year anniversary last week with Nerd-Toberfest and are now looking for a fun way to celebrate Nerd-O-Ween at the end of the month.
B100 Is Giving You Free Tickets To See Ed Sheeran Live In Chicago
One of the biggest and most talented artists on the planet is heading out on the road for the North American leg of his tour. One of those stops is going to be just a couple hours away from the Quad Cities in Chicago, IL. That talented superstar is Ed Sheeran and B100 is giving you a chance to win tickets to see him in concert next year.
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
City Of Rock Island Beings Asphalt Preservation Program, Road Closures Begin Wednesday
The City of Rock Island is getting ready to start its 2022 Asphalt Preservation Program on two city streets. While it will be nice to have newly paved roads, that does mean road closures will need to happen for work to be done as quickly as possible. The construction will begin Wednesday on two Rock Island streets and it should only last a few days.
This Davenport Car Dealership Just Suddenly Closed & Confused Customers
A Davenport car dealership decided to close its doors without any warning. According to the Quad-City Times, Van Horn Alfa Romeo-Fiat (which is off of I-80) has closed and the dealership didn't offer any reason as to why. Customer Joe Knox told the Quad-City Times yesterday:. I had a service...
Here’s When The City Of Bettendorf Will Have Its Halloween Festivities
The City of Bettendorf has released the dates for its many activities to celebrate Halloween this year. The city will have it's trick-or-treat on October 28th from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at City Hall. City Hall will be decorated and the staff will be handing out candy. Costumed kids up to age 5 are welcome to visit the event. There's no charge for the trick-or-treat and you can get to Bettendorf City Hall at 1609 State Street.
Top 10 Places To Get Coffee In The Quad Cities
September 29th marks National Coffee Day. Coffee shops are like pizza joints in the Quad Cities, they are everywhere which is a great thing! If you're looking to celebrate National Coffee Day or to find a local place that gives you that morning pick-me-up, we have the 10 best coffee places you need to go to.
Don’t Miss The Fall Doggie Fest In Rock Island This Weekend
What's better than a cute fun event with your dog? A FREE cute fun event with your dog. Dogs and their owners are invited to a fun afternoon at the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Fall Doggie Fest. This event takes place this weekend October 2nd at the Eleanor Wallace...
October Is Adopt A Dog Month In The QC So Take Them Home Before I Do
Few things can make you happier than the kisses or snuggles of a pet and if you can bring one (or another one) into your home, now is the month to do it. I'm a big fan of adopting pets. My 11-year-old dog and both of my 1-year-old cats came from shelters. However, to my great chagrin, I cannot adopt every animal in Scott or Rock Island Counties because my landlady would not approve of that.
Rocky Horror Makes a Return to Circa 21 Just in Time for Halloween
The Circa 21 Speakeasy in Rock Island is hosting a Halloween tradition. A live show, "Rocky Horror Picture Show." No, this is not just a showing of the Tim Curry classic, but a full live musical. The Props. The best part about watching Rocky Horror is the crowd interaction. The...
Davenport’s Dairy Freez Re-Opens Under New Ownership
The Dairy Freeze on Rockingham Road in Davenport is one of the areas most favorite places to gather with family. Originally a Tastee Freez, the drive-in style restaurant looks almost exactly as it did the day it opened in 1964. While it has, of course, changed owners and management a...
