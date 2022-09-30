ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Cincinnati Museum Center celebrates 1940s Day

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Museum Center celebrated the 1940s. Sunday was 1940s Day at Union Terminal. People got to check out classic cars, jazz and big band music, and costume contests. Many workers dressed up in 1940's outfits, too. Guests enjoyed popular meals from the 40s and listen to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Vortex is the cutest whirlwind ever!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Vortex is the cutest whirlwind you'll ever see!. The 10-month-old puppy is full of energy and loves to play. She is a little skittish, but once she knows you, she loves to cuddle. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the Cincinnati Animal...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local dancers got to show off their moves at Ballet Block Party

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dancers got to show off their moves in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Ballet hosted its annual Ballet Block Party Saturday evening at the Margaret and Michael Valentine Center for Dance. The evening was filled with live performances by dancers of all ages. The Cincinnati Ballet also offered free...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Plan your BLINK experience with the newly-released map

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We're less than two weeks away from the return of BLINK. Organizers have just released the installation map. There will be 101 installations over 30 city blocks from McMicken Avenue in Cincinnati to 7th Street in Covington. They'll be around Findlay Market, OTR, downtown, The Banks and across the Ohio River.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Playhouse in the Park's next production is on the road at a 'haunted' corn maze

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A haunting in Newtown is one part haunted corn maze, another part theatrical experience. Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park is creating an immersive and chilling experience called "Children of the Corn Maze: In Search of the Greenville Ghost". Daunielle Rasmussen from the Playhouse talks about the partnership with Burger Farms and the spooky show.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man exposes himself to 3 kids in Over-the-Rhine

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police hope to identify the man who allegedly exposed himself to three children at an Over-the-Rhine gas station. The three children were in their mother's van parked at a gas pump at the Shell station on East Liberty. When she went up to the window...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Madeira vs. Deer Park in Saturday High School Rivals

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Watch the Madeira Mustangs take on the Deer Park Wildcats as part of Saturday High School Rivals on Star64. The game will be broadcast Saturday at 2 p.m. This will be the fourth of five televised games this season. Madeira (7-0) sits atop the CHL alongside Wyoming...
MADEIRA, OH
WKRC

Shuttered OTR arcade bar space getting new life

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The former arcade bar 16-Bit in Over-the-Rhine, which closed in April 2021, is getting new life, but it won't stray far from the space's original use. Paul Burkhart is opening Level One Bar + Arcade at 1331 Walnut St. in the former 16-Bit space with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Costco sets date to close one Cincinnati location, open another

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Wholesale retail giant Costco has set the date to close one of its Cincinnati-area locations, but it plans to open another the following day. Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) will close its Springdale store location at 1100 E. Kemper Road on Nov. 16, and then...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

3 people injured in Avondale shooting

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people were injured in a shooting in Avondale Monday night. It happened at the corner of Carplin Place and Alameda Place off Reading Road. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance. It's not clear how the third person got to the hospital.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

UC defense tied American Athletic Conference record in win over Tulsa

CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati football team wasn't even the American Athletic Conference leader in quarterback sacks before Saturday. With one big night against Tulsa, the Bearcats begin this week at the top of the national chart. Cincinnati tied a conference record with 11 sacks against the Golden...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mt. Healthy mom accused of causing OVI crash with child in the SUV

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman is accused of crashing her SUV while allegedly driving over three times the legal limit. Jaymesia Tucker, 29, faces OVI, child endangering and traffic charges. Springfield Township Police say Tucker ran a red light and crashed on Compton Road near Daly Road just after 9:30...
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
WKRC

Driver in critical condition after Cold Spring crash

COLD SPRING, Ky. (WKRC) - A driver is in critical condition Sunday after an accident between a semi and a car in Cold Spring. It happened around 6 on Alexandria Pike near Winters Lane. Cold Spring Police say the driver of the semi was taken to UC Medical Center. The...
COLD SPRING, KY

