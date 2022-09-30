Read full article on original website
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Set to Play vs. BengalsAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Jeff Ruby Steakhouse holds last dinner service before changing locations
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sunday marked the final night of dinner service at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse on Walnut Street. The iconic steakhouse has been relocated to a new address near Fountain Square. After 23 years of service at the original location, Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse was fully booked on its final...
Cincinnati Museum Center celebrates 1940s Day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Museum Center celebrated the 1940s. Sunday was 1940s Day at Union Terminal. People got to check out classic cars, jazz and big band music, and costume contests. Many workers dressed up in 1940's outfits, too. Guests enjoyed popular meals from the 40s and listen to...
Adopt-a-Pet: Vortex is the cutest whirlwind ever!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Vortex is the cutest whirlwind you'll ever see!. The 10-month-old puppy is full of energy and loves to play. She is a little skittish, but once she knows you, she loves to cuddle. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the Cincinnati Animal...
Local dancers got to show off their moves at Ballet Block Party
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dancers got to show off their moves in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Ballet hosted its annual Ballet Block Party Saturday evening at the Margaret and Michael Valentine Center for Dance. The evening was filled with live performances by dancers of all ages. The Cincinnati Ballet also offered free...
Adopt-a-Pet: Longterm shelter resident Pugsley Addams needs a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal CARE really wants to find one of its longterm residents a forever home. The volunteers pitched in for a training program for Pugsley Addams who's been at the shelter for over a year. All adoptions are just $5 for dogs over six months old through Oct. 8.
Stop and smell the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival at Gorman Heritage Farm
EVANDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Take a second to stop and smell the sunflowers. There are plenty of them at the Sunflower Festival at Gorman Heritage Farm in Evandale for those looking for some family fun. There's so much for kids to do, including education stations, meeting animals, hay rides, and...
Plan your BLINK experience with the newly-released map
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We're less than two weeks away from the return of BLINK. Organizers have just released the installation map. There will be 101 installations over 30 city blocks from McMicken Avenue in Cincinnati to 7th Street in Covington. They'll be around Findlay Market, OTR, downtown, The Banks and across the Ohio River.
Playhouse in the Park's next production is on the road at a 'haunted' corn maze
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A haunting in Newtown is one part haunted corn maze, another part theatrical experience. Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park is creating an immersive and chilling experience called "Children of the Corn Maze: In Search of the Greenville Ghost". Daunielle Rasmussen from the Playhouse talks about the partnership with Burger Farms and the spooky show.
Man exposes himself to 3 kids in Over-the-Rhine
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police hope to identify the man who allegedly exposed himself to three children at an Over-the-Rhine gas station. The three children were in their mother's van parked at a gas pump at the Shell station on East Liberty. When she went up to the window...
Madeira vs. Deer Park in Saturday High School Rivals
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Watch the Madeira Mustangs take on the Deer Park Wildcats as part of Saturday High School Rivals on Star64. The game will be broadcast Saturday at 2 p.m. This will be the fourth of five televised games this season. Madeira (7-0) sits atop the CHL alongside Wyoming...
Owners of Rabbit Hash restaurant says 'we'll smoke anything'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you venture down to Rabbit Hash, you might find yourself getting hungry. Ernie Estrada, owner of Chef Hip E's welcomes everyone to stop by his place and entices them a few dishes.
Shuttered OTR arcade bar space getting new life
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The former arcade bar 16-Bit in Over-the-Rhine, which closed in April 2021, is getting new life, but it won't stray far from the space's original use. Paul Burkhart is opening Level One Bar + Arcade at 1331 Walnut St. in the former 16-Bit space with...
Vision for the Future: Local leaders met to share plans for Fort Washington Way project
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's a new movement on a bold vision for the future of downtown. Local leaders meet Tuesday to share their plans for Ft. Washington Way. The new project would give people heading to downtown Cincinnati a new space to gather and utilize existing infrastructure. Twenty years ago,...
Costco sets date to close one Cincinnati location, open another
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Wholesale retail giant Costco has set the date to close one of its Cincinnati-area locations, but it plans to open another the following day. Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) will close its Springdale store location at 1100 E. Kemper Road on Nov. 16, and then...
3 people injured in Avondale shooting
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people were injured in a shooting in Avondale Monday night. It happened at the corner of Carplin Place and Alameda Place off Reading Road. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance. It's not clear how the third person got to the hospital.
UC defense tied American Athletic Conference record in win over Tulsa
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati football team wasn't even the American Athletic Conference leader in quarterback sacks before Saturday. With one big night against Tulsa, the Bearcats begin this week at the top of the national chart. Cincinnati tied a conference record with 11 sacks against the Golden...
East Central, Lawrenceburg stay in place in Indiana AP high school football polls
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football polls that were released Oct. 4, 2022 by class, with first-place votes in parentheses and records, rating points and previous rankings:. CLASS 6A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Brownsburg (14) 7-0 370 1. 2. Center Grove (5)...
Mt. Healthy mom accused of causing OVI crash with child in the SUV
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman is accused of crashing her SUV while allegedly driving over three times the legal limit. Jaymesia Tucker, 29, faces OVI, child endangering and traffic charges. Springfield Township Police say Tucker ran a red light and crashed on Compton Road near Daly Road just after 9:30...
Driver in critical condition after Cold Spring crash
COLD SPRING, Ky. (WKRC) - A driver is in critical condition Sunday after an accident between a semi and a car in Cold Spring. It happened around 6 on Alexandria Pike near Winters Lane. Cold Spring Police say the driver of the semi was taken to UC Medical Center. The...
New app allows families, students to track buses across Boone County Schools
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A new app launching across Boone County Schools will be a gamechanger for families with kids who ride the school bus. Parents and students can now track their buses with their phones. From bad weather, to breakdowns and other bumps in the road, pickup and drop-off...
