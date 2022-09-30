Read full article on original website
Coastal ENC residents feeling effects of remnants of Hurricane Ian
Atlantic Beach, North Carolina — Ian moved through Eastern North Carolina on Friday, September 30th, people living in the area said they are still feeling the effects of the storm in the form of strong winds and coastal flooding. Atlantic Beach was one area that saw flooding during the...
Morehead City Seafood Festival adapts for Hurricane Ian
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The largest three-day festival in North Carolina was shorted but still brought seafood and sea fun for the 36th year. The festival activities were canceled on Friday due to weather but resumed Saturday and Sunday. Those who did attend told WITN that they looked forward to this weekend for weeks and were glad it wasn’t canceled due to the storm system Ian.
Constitution Week – Honoring Richard Dobbs Spaight
If you heard and wondered why bells were ringing throughout the community in the late afternoon of Sept. 17, it was part of an annual Constitution Week “Ringing of the Bells” event held by the local Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and New Bern Chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the Revolution (SAR). This year, the celebration also included the unveiling of a new interpretive sign in the Christ Church yard (at the corner of Middle and Pollock Streets) recognizing the many accomplishments of Richerd Dobbs Spaight, New Bern patriot and signer of the Constitution.
WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN Weekday Sunrise Anchor Hannah Jeffries is looking for a teacher’s pet as she trades in the anchor desk for one in the classroom. Jeffries has been a prime example of what it means to climb the ladder of success at WITN, starting as an intern and ending up a main anchor.
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
N.C. 43 to have lane closures due to repaving
NEW BERN, Craven County — Drivers using a section of N.C. 43 North in New Bern will have daytime lane closures and delays starting this week for resurfacing. Work is schedule to start Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2022 and will take until mid-November to be finished. Drivers should expect delays...
Local restaurants featured in national spotlight
CARTERET COUNTY - When the self-proclaimed "Mayor of Flavortown" walks into your restaurant, people take notice. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri recently visited the Crystal Coast to film episodes of his hit series "Diners, drive-ins and dives." During the show, Fieri travels across the country to sample the best food offered in America.
Updated COVID-19 map shows 7 of 12 state counties at high-risk are in ENC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new map from the CDC shows that seven out of the 12 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system in North Carolina are in the East. The seven counties in Eastern Carolina are Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Martin, Edgecombe,...
Craven County Courthouse gets grant toward renovations following Florence
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Many communities in Eastern North Carolina are still making repairs from the devastation of Hurricane Florence back in 2018. The latest facility looking for repairs is the Craven County Courthouse. Following Florence, the courthouse sustained severe flooding and damage on the lower floors. “Floodwaters came in and filled up the […]
Minor damage after Ian in most parts of ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got. Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About […]
Martin County man among 4 in North Carolina killed due to Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office included the death notification on Saturday in its latest report on storm damage and cleanup around the state. Three other deaths have been reported in Johnston County. […]
LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast
BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One brother is dead and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pitt County. Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park which is on Rivercreek Drive, outside of Washington. Au’Mau’Vion Watford, 28, of Windsor, was found dead...
Man killed, brother injured in Sunday night shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said one brother was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened Sunday night in the Pitt County portion of a Washington mobile home park. Deputies responded at 11:12 p.m. to an area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park […]
Area Death Notices - Oct. 1, 2 & 3
Lydia "Kris" Freshour, 63, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2022, at home. Kris's life will be celebrated privately by her family. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Jacqueline Shelton. Jacqueline Shelton, 67, passed...
Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital
PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
Flooding in Onslow County impacts homes and businesses
Onslow County, North Carolina — In Onslow County, the heavy showers from Ian caused some localized flooding. In Swansboro, several areas were submerged in water from the White Oak River. Heavy rains and gusty winds all day made it hard for Jason Corlette to get his business open. We're...
Boater rescued near Neuse River Bridge after anchor line snaps
NEW BERN, Craven County — A boater was rescued after an anchor line snapped during stormy weather from Ian. His boat was pushed into the Neuse River Bridge. No one was injured and the Coast Guard is coming to pick up the boat.
ECU Health nurses recognized among Great 100 Nurses of North Carolina
Greenville, N.C. – Since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses around the state for their commitment to excellence and to promote a positive image of the nursing profession. Out of thousands of nominations that are submitted annually, 100 recipients are selected based on their outstanding professional abilities and contributions made to improving health care services to their communities.
Power outages, vehicle crashes in Onslow County as Ian approaches
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of homes were in the dark this morning in Onslow County as Hurricane Ian begins to make its second landfall, this time in South Carolina. Earlier this morning there were 1,200 homes without power in the county. That number by noon was down to 150.
