If you heard and wondered why bells were ringing throughout the community in the late afternoon of Sept. 17, it was part of an annual Constitution Week “Ringing of the Bells” event held by the local Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and New Bern Chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the Revolution (SAR). This year, the celebration also included the unveiling of a new interpretive sign in the Christ Church yard (at the corner of Middle and Pollock Streets) recognizing the many accomplishments of Richerd Dobbs Spaight, New Bern patriot and signer of the Constitution.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO