FOX40

Final Quarter: High school football week 6 recap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — We’re halfway through the regular season for high school football in the Sacramento Region. FOX40’s Game of the Week was a Sierra Foothill League matchup between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Oak Ridge Trojans. After a tough win over De La Salle last week, the Bulldogs defeated the Trojans 42-13. It’s […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Village Living

Spartans wrap up regular season in October

The Mountain Brook High School football team wraps up the regular season in October. The month features four games in four weeks for the Spartans, three of them Class 6A, Region 5 games and three of them on the road as well. Mountain Brook comes off its open date with...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
SFGate

Rising Above | Heritage Football Uses Gutsy Effort To Get To 5-1

With Multiple Starters Out, The Heritage Football Team Had Big Nights From Devon Rivers And Its Defense In A League-Opening Win At Freedom •. Even before the first snap of its Bay Valley Athletic League opener Friday, the Heritage football team could be fairly described as rickety. The Brentwood school...
FREEDOM, CA

