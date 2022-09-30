ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!

Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
Deadline

Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
StyleCaster

Mariska Hargitay’s Parents Are Just as Famous as She Is (If Not More)—Meet Her Mom & Dad

She’s played Detective Olivia Benson for more than a decade, but Law & Order fans may be surprised to know that Mariska Hargitay‘s parents, Mickey Hargitay and Jayne Mansfield, are just as famous as her. Yup. Detective Benson comes from Hollywood royalty. Hargitay made her debut in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. The show, which followed Benson and her partner Detective Elliot Stabler as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department, won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead...
HOLAUSA

Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey make their Emmys debut

Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey made their red carpet debut at this year’s Emmys. The couple, which confirmed their relationship earlier this year, looked elegant and happy to support each other through the evening. Cuoco wore a stunning pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral details while...
People

Sarah Jessica Parker Would Do a 'Hocus Pocus 3' If Bette Midler Does: 'No One Says No to' Her

Sarah Jessica Parker said costar Bette Midler "was the person who had this fervent wish that this [sequel] would happen and could not be deterred from the idea" Sarah Jessica Parker is always on board for more witchy fun with costar Bette Midler. The actress returns as the eccentric witch Sarah in Hocus Pocus 2 opposite her Sanderson sister cohorts Midler and Kathy Najimy as Winifred and Mary, respectively. At the New York City premiere on Tuesday, Parker, 57, told Extra she would sign on for a third...
EW.com

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel take till death do us part literally in new Shotgun Wedding trailer

Talk about a chaotic start to happily ever after. At first, the wedding of Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) looks like it's on track to be a dreamy, albeit slightly quirky ceremony in the trailer for the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. The dress has been picked, the seating chart set, and all of the guests are present — including eccentric future in-laws (Jennifer Coolidge) and Darcy's ex (Lenny Kravitz), who makes a bold entrance via helicopter during dinner.
TVLine

Here's How The Conners Will Write Out DJ in Wake of Michael Fishman's Exit

DJ Conner will be gone, but not forgotten, when The Conners kicks off Season 5. As TVLine exclusively reported, legacy cast member Michael Fishman has exited the Roseanne spinoff after four seasons. But at the time of our initial reporting, we didn’t know how the ABC sitcom would address DJ’s whereabouts. Speaking to TVLine in advance of the Wednesday, Sept. 21 premiere, executive producer Bruce Helford explains that Becky and Darlene’s younger brother will be roughly 7,000 miles from Lanford this fall. “He’s visiting [Geena], who right now is stationed overseas,” Helford reveals. “She was involved in the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and she is...
msn.com

Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents

Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
ETOnline.com

Sarah Jessica Parker Has Family Emergency, Misses NYC Ballet Gala and Press Event

Sarah Jessica Parker is dealing with a family emergency, her rep told ET, which has caused her to miss out on two events. ET can confirm that the 57-year-old actress pulled out of the global virtual press conference for Hocus Pocus 2 on Wednesday, and also did not attend the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Wednesday night. The event's rep did not elaborate on the family emergency.
EW.com

Celebrity Halloween costumes: Miley Cyrus, Patton Oswalt & more

When Halloween falls in the middle of the week — and is celebrated the previous weekend — the holiday seems to last for days and days. That's fine by us, since it gives that many more opportunities to marvel at celebrity costumes. The meta trend seems especially big...
