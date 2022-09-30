Read full article on original website
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!
Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
Christian Bale Had to ‘Isolate’ From Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’
Frequent method actor Christian Bale typically has no problem morphing into his characters on set. But on his latest film, David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” he ran into an obstacle: his co-star Chris Rock. Bale says the director had Rock tell him some stories while on set, but...
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
Hilary Farr’s Net Worth Is Impressive! See How Much Money the ‘Love It or List It’ Star Makes
HGTV star Hilary Farr is a total expert when it comes to redesigning homes on the hit series Love It or List It. Her experience in the home design space has contributed to her impressive net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money she makes. What Is Hilary Farr’s...
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
Mariska Hargitay’s Parents Are Just as Famous as She Is (If Not More)—Meet Her Mom & Dad
She’s played Detective Olivia Benson for more than a decade, but Law & Order fans may be surprised to know that Mariska Hargitay‘s parents, Mickey Hargitay and Jayne Mansfield, are just as famous as her. Yup. Detective Benson comes from Hollywood royalty. Hargitay made her debut in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. The show, which followed Benson and her partner Detective Elliot Stabler as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department, won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead...
Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey make their Emmys debut
Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey made their red carpet debut at this year’s Emmys. The couple, which confirmed their relationship earlier this year, looked elegant and happy to support each other through the evening. Cuoco wore a stunning pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral details while...
Sarah Jessica Parker Would Do a 'Hocus Pocus 3' If Bette Midler Does: 'No One Says No to' Her
Sarah Jessica Parker said costar Bette Midler "was the person who had this fervent wish that this [sequel] would happen and could not be deterred from the idea" Sarah Jessica Parker is always on board for more witchy fun with costar Bette Midler. The actress returns as the eccentric witch Sarah in Hocus Pocus 2 opposite her Sanderson sister cohorts Midler and Kathy Najimy as Winifred and Mary, respectively. At the New York City premiere on Tuesday, Parker, 57, told Extra she would sign on for a third...
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel take till death do us part literally in new Shotgun Wedding trailer
Talk about a chaotic start to happily ever after. At first, the wedding of Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) looks like it's on track to be a dreamy, albeit slightly quirky ceremony in the trailer for the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. The dress has been picked, the seating chart set, and all of the guests are present — including eccentric future in-laws (Jennifer Coolidge) and Darcy's ex (Lenny Kravitz), who makes a bold entrance via helicopter during dinner.
Here's How The Conners Will Write Out DJ in Wake of Michael Fishman's Exit
DJ Conner will be gone, but not forgotten, when The Conners kicks off Season 5. As TVLine exclusively reported, legacy cast member Michael Fishman has exited the Roseanne spinoff after four seasons. But at the time of our initial reporting, we didn’t know how the ABC sitcom would address DJ’s whereabouts. Speaking to TVLine in advance of the Wednesday, Sept. 21 premiere, executive producer Bruce Helford explains that Becky and Darlene’s younger brother will be roughly 7,000 miles from Lanford this fall. “He’s visiting [Geena], who right now is stationed overseas,” Helford reveals. “She was involved in the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and she is...
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
Chad Michael Murray Might Have Foiled Amy Sherman-Palladino’s ‘Gilmore Girls’ Plans: What Might They Have Been?
Tristan Dugray left Chilton after season 2 of 'Gilmore Girls,' but he could have hung around for more. Did Chad Michael Murray thwart Amy Sherman-Palladino's plans?
Christopher Meloni Carries Mariska Hargitay on His Back After the Emmys in Adorable Photo
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
Sarah Jessica Parker Has Family Emergency, Misses NYC Ballet Gala and Press Event
Sarah Jessica Parker is dealing with a family emergency, her rep told ET, which has caused her to miss out on two events. ET can confirm that the 57-year-old actress pulled out of the global virtual press conference for Hocus Pocus 2 on Wednesday, and also did not attend the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Wednesday night. The event's rep did not elaborate on the family emergency.
"The Fugitive" Franchise: From David Janssen to Harrison Ford to Tim Daly
David Janssen played the first Dr. Richard Kimble on the original edition of "The Fugitive"[huffingtonpost.com]. It all began with David Janssen in The Fugitive television series, which originally aired on ABC from 1963 to 1967.
Loretta Lynn, country legend and 'Coal Miner's Daughter' singer, dies
The world has lost a little bit of its twinkle today. Loretta Lynn, country music's sequined Queen of the Sexual Revolution, died Tuesday. She was 90. No cause of death was given. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in...
Selma Blair performs blindfolded in moving Dancing With the Stars dance dedicated to late mom
Selma Blair turned "For Your Eyes Only" into "For Your Crying Eyes Only." The actress, who is currently competing on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, performed a rumba to Sheena Easton's "For Your Eyes Only" from the 1981 film of the same name during the show's James Bond night — which she performed blindfolded and in special tribute to a personal hero.
Celebrity Halloween costumes: Miley Cyrus, Patton Oswalt & more
When Halloween falls in the middle of the week — and is celebrated the previous weekend — the holiday seems to last for days and days. That's fine by us, since it gives that many more opportunities to marvel at celebrity costumes. The meta trend seems especially big...
