Marian Miller, age 95, formerly of Camden, NY, passed away at the Sunset Nursing Home in Boonville, NY, on September 30, 2022. Marian left this life after struggling with Dementia for a few years. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Phila Harrington Graves. She lived most of her young life in Florence, NY, until her parents moved to Fourth Street, Camden, NY. Marian is a 1944 graduate of Camden Central School, Camden, NY. On August 30, 1947, she married the late Roy Miller. They resided on Mexico Road in Camden, NY, where they ran a farm with Roy’s father.

CAMDEN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO