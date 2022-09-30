ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calverton, NY

High Profile: Nassau PBA President Tommy Shevlin is a ‘Cop’s Cop’

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Police Officer Thomas “Tommy” Shevlin took over the reins of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association — Nassau’s largest law enforcement union — on January 1, 2022. In his first 10 months, Shevlin has become a recognizable figure in organized labor, and a voice respected by his peers, members, elected officials and the general public alike.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Suspects wanted for latest stolen catalytic converter on Long Island

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are searching for the latest suspects accused of stealing a catalytic converter. According to police, several people allegedly stole the catalytic converter from a Honda CR-V in the driveway at a home in Ronkonkoma just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 10. Suffolk County has seen a spike in stolen catalytic converters in recent months. There were 289 reported in 2021. As of Aug. 26, 2022, 819 were reported.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily News

Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’

Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Man killed while riding the subway: NYPD

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was slashed in the neck with an unknown object in Brooklyn, police said. Tommy Bailey, the victim, was involved in a verbal dispute with another man on a southbound L train at Atlantic Avenue when he was attacked by an unknown man, according to the NYPD.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Alleged killer of veteran FDNY Lt. has history of mental illness: Sources

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — The suspect accused of stabbing and killing veteran FDNY Lt. Alison Russo remained at Bellevue Hospital Saturday awaiting his arraignment. Sources told PIX11 that 34-year-old Peter Zisopoulos may not be physically present for the criminal proceeding. Instead, the accused attacker could be charged via video conference with the judge. Friends said Russo […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Sunday launched a search for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Yonkers man gets 20 years for 2011 murder of White Plains man

A Yonkers man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2011 murder in White Plains. Marcus Chambers, 31, was sentenced Monday in federal court in White Plains. He pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Jonathan Johnson, of White Plains. Johnson was fatally shot during an...
WHITE PLAINS, NY

