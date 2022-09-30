Read full article on original website
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
High Profile: Nassau PBA President Tommy Shevlin is a ‘Cop’s Cop’
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Police Officer Thomas “Tommy” Shevlin took over the reins of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association — Nassau’s largest law enforcement union — on January 1, 2022. In his first 10 months, Shevlin has become a recognizable figure in organized labor, and a voice respected by his peers, members, elected officials and the general public alike.
Police: East Northport father fatally struck by stray bullet while visiting son at Marist College
A Suffolk County father was fatally shot at a Poughkeepsie hotel while visiting his son at Marist College.
Wake, funeral services to be held on Long Island for FDNY paramedic fatally stabbed
Loved ones will pay their respects to FDNY paramedic Lt. Allison Russo-Elling this week on Long Island.
Nassau prosecutors: Boyfriend of victim in Brooklyn body dismemberment case now a suspect
Justin Williams appeared today in Nassau County court on unrelated charges Monday.
Suspects wanted for latest stolen catalytic converter on Long Island
RONKONKOMA, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are searching for the latest suspects accused of stealing a catalytic converter. According to police, several people allegedly stole the catalytic converter from a Honda CR-V in the driveway at a home in Ronkonkoma just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 10. Suffolk County has seen a spike in stolen catalytic converters in recent months. There were 289 reported in 2021. As of Aug. 26, 2022, 819 were reported.
NBC New York
NY Courthouse Evacuated, Group Monitored After Coming Into Contact With Suspicious Letter
A Long Island courthouse was evacuated late Monday after a letter was opened inside the building containing "possibly hazardous material," according to a law enforcement source and someone inside at the time. The Nassau County Courthouse on Old Country Road in Mineola was cleared around 4:30 p.m. as a precaution...
NYPD: 6 witnesses sought in Cypress Hills body dismemberment case
NYPD detectives released images Sunday of people they believe could help them solve a Cypress Hills homicide in which a woman’s body parts were found inside multiple suitcases.
Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’
Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
Man killed while riding the subway: NYPD
Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was slashed in the neck with an unknown object in Brooklyn, police said. Tommy Bailey, the victim, was involved in a verbal dispute with another man on a southbound L train at Atlantic Avenue when he was attacked by an unknown man, according to the NYPD.
Suspect in ‘Barbaric' EMS Veteran Slaying Had Prior Connection to Queens Stationhouse
Grief and heartache were on full display outside of a Queens EMS stationhouse, as New York City paid tribute to a 9/11 first responder who was killed in a senseless and gruesome act of violence on an Astoria sidewalk. A memorial continued to grow on Friday for veteran EMS Lieutenant...
Man Accused of Handcuffing, Threatening, and Robbing Clerk at Bellerose Terrace Smoke Shop
The Major Case Bureau-Robbery Squad reports the arrest of a Queens Village man for a Robbery that originally occurred on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 6:15 am in Bellerose Terrace. According to Detectives, defendant Anthony Yates, 54, of 113-19 210th Street, entered Its Lit Smoke Shop located at 225-06 Jamaica...
15-year-old shot during argument in New York City
NEW YORK – A 15-year-old male was shot in the ankle after an argument inside...
Man found fatally shot inside LI auto body shot
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a fatal shooting inside an auto body shop on Long Island Monday night.
3 suspects punch, rob man of cell phone, wallet containing $3 aboard Bronx train
The NYPD released surveillance footage of three teen suspects sought in a violent robbery that occurred aboard a Bronx subway train early Sunday, authorities said.
E-bike driver dies after collision with SUV at Bronx intersection
The NYPD Highway District’s Collision is investigating a day after an e-bike rider died following a collision at a Bronx intersection last month, authorities said.
Alleged killer of veteran FDNY Lt. has history of mental illness: Sources
ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — The suspect accused of stabbing and killing veteran FDNY Lt. Alison Russo remained at Bellevue Hospital Saturday awaiting his arraignment. Sources told PIX11 that 34-year-old Peter Zisopoulos may not be physically present for the criminal proceeding. Instead, the accused attacker could be charged via video conference with the judge. Friends said Russo […]
Harrison bids final farewell to longtime fire department veteran 'Big Al'
Albert Mazzullo could often be found helping at the town's senior center or singing karaoke at the local restaurants, and he was always on the sidelines cheering on his beloved Harrison Huskies.
NYPD: Canarsie man identified as victim of Atlantic Avenue subway station fatal stabbing
Police announced Sunday they identified the man who was fatally stabbed at the Atlantic Avenue subway station.
Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Sunday launched a search for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
Yonkers man gets 20 years for 2011 murder of White Plains man
A Yonkers man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2011 murder in White Plains. Marcus Chambers, 31, was sentenced Monday in federal court in White Plains. He pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Jonathan Johnson, of White Plains. Johnson was fatally shot during an...
