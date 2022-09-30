ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Phys.org

Researchers fabricate tiny multi-component beam shaper directly onto optical fiber

Researchers have shown that 3D laser printing can be used to fabricate a high-quality, complex polymer optical device directly on the end of an optical fiber. This type of micro-optical device—which has details smaller than the diameter of a human hair—could provide an extremely compact and inexpensive way to tailor light beams for a variety of applications.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Flexible solid electrolytes for all-solid-state lithium batteries

Garnet-type solid electrolytes are attracting great interest due to high ionic conductivity and excellent electrochemical stability against Li metal. However, the thick electrolyte layer and rigid nature as well as poor interfacial contact are huge obstacles for its application in all-solid-state lithium batteries. Currently, researchers in China provide a promising strategy toward realizing 20 μm-thick flexible Li6.4La3Zr1.4Ta0.6O12-based solid electrolyte for high-performance all-solid-state lithium batteries.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

The emergence of form: Study expands horizons for DNA nanotechnology

In the world of biomolecules, none is more iconic, nor more versatile, than DNA. Nature uses the famous double helix to store the blueprints of all living forms, drawing on a four-letter alphabet of nucleotides. Researchers in the field of DNA nanotechnology have been inspired by the seemingly inexhaustible variety...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Research team introduces advance in automatic forest mapping technology

How lightning travels from the sky to the ground inspired the concept behind a new algorithmic approach to digitally separate individual trees from their forests in automatic forest mapping. "When lightning travels from the sky to the ground, it finds the path of least resistance through the atmosphere," said Joshua...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Time resolved studies reveal the origin of the unparalleled high efficiency of one nanosecond laser ablation in liquids

Laser ablation in liquid is a scalable nanoparticle production method in areas like catalysis and biomedicine. Different energy dissipation channels, such as absorption by the liquid and scattering at the ablation plume and cavitation bubble, lead to reduced laser energy available for nanoparticle production. Ultrashort pulse durations cause unwanted effects. A study, recently published in in Opto-Electronic Advances, explored pico- to nanosecond pulse duration regimes and found that pulse durations around 1–2 ns enable the most efficient laser ablation in liquid.
CHEMISTRY
Upworthy

Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.

This article originally appeared on 03.29.21 One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Scientists Discover Wildly Rare ‘Folded Diamond’ That Arrived on Earth From Outer Space

Diamonds are the hardest naturally occurring stone on the planet. However, now, girls’ best friend might see some serious competition. A new variety of diamond from outer space is challenging the hardness of the diamond found on earth. Identified by a unique hexagonal pattern, the “folded diamond,” or lonsdaleite, has been discovered by scientists in a Northwest region of Africa.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Internet cable reveals the source of underwater vibrations

Scientists have harnessed Internet-transmitting fiber-optic cables to overcome a long-standing geophysical challenge: identifying where seismic noise in the ocean originates. Tiny vibrations of Earth called microseisms are ubiquitous, yet researchers have not had a way to pinpoint their sources in the sea. An innovative use of telecommunications equipment has changed that.
SCIENCE

