Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Taco party today- celebrate national taco day with Taquería Morita

ST. LOUIS — Taquería Morita is new to the restaurant scene, but they are making up old-world recipes thanks to Chef Aaron Martinez, who draws upon his Mexican heritage. Take their menu and work your way through it this fall. You won’t be disappointed. Now that’s feeling the Morita vibes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Get your fall beer primer from Boujee Beer Mom

ST. LOUIS — This is the time of year where you set up the lawn chairs in the driveway or garage, pop open some brews and use that fire pit. It’s fall season and that mean it’s time to try all types of fall craft beers. Ashley Harmon is the Boujee Beer Mom and owner of Chillax in Wentzville.
WENTZVILLE, MO
FOX2Now

The Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box appears to have closed

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A fast-food staple on Manchester Road may have closed its doors for good. The Facebook page for the Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box says the location has permanently closed. The land is owned by Jack-in-the-Box, who built the location in 1970. The corporate website has wiped the location from...
MAPLEWOOD, MO
recordpatriot.com

Uptown Scoops 'fun little destination'

If Donna Green is going to enjoy a treat, it’s going to be a cookie. That’s why when it came to opening her own business, a frozen custard and homemade cookie shop was the most obvious pick. “Cookies are my favorite thing,” Green said. Green is the...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Move Church

We are two days away from the start of a prayer summit at Move Church in Florissant. We are two days away from the start of a prayer summit at Move Church in Florissant. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The blessings …. Troubles may enter our lives as adversity, but...
FLORISSANT, MO
Washington Missourian

Hoffmanns add Gallery Augusta to portfolio

Gallery Augusta, owned by Vic and Ruth-Ann Brown since 1984, is the latest Augusta business purchased by the Hoffmann Family of Companies, which is owned by billionaire David Hoffmann and his wife Jerri Hoffmann. The company has purchased dozens of businesses in and near the town with plans to invest...
AUGUSTA, MO
FOX2now.com

Move Church is having a huge prayer summit

ST. LOUIS — We are two days away from the start of a prayer summit at Move Church in Florissant. Everyone is welcome for a time of prayer, praising, and pausing to see how the Holy Spirit will move. It starts Thursday, October 6th, and continues through Friday, October...
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX2now.com

Work on your cardio at G3 Fitness' new trampoline health class

Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us again Sunday morning. Work on your cardio at G3 Fitness’ new trampoline …. Fattened Caf celebrates Filipino-American History …. Celebrate World Architecture Day every first Monday …. Jury considers death penalty for Richard Emery. Two 15-year-old girls shot in south St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

The Tale Of Tito The Lost Dog

A family is overjoyed their beloved Otterhound has been found after a massive search effort for the rare champion dog. #FindingTito quickly became a hashtag as thousands of people in Kirkwood, Glendale, Warson Woods, Webster Groves, Rock Hill, Shrewsbury, Brentwood, Ladue, Clayton and more, joined in the search to find the fluffy, 3-year-old Otterhound. Tito escaped from Mason and Samantha Miller the day the couple picked him up in Cleveland, Ohio, and brought him to their home in Frontenac on Aug. 26.
KIRKWOOD, MO

