Read full article on original website
Related
Romesentinel.com
Florence S. Bentley
ROCHESTER — Florence S. Bentley, 95, Towngate Road, formerly of Merry Street, Verona, died Friday, August 26, 2022, in Strong Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving and caring family. Born in Oneida, on March 17, 1927, she was the daughter of Clarence F. and Helen Beaver Stook. A lifelong...
Romesentinel.com
Marian (Graves) Miller
Marian Miller, age 95, formerly of Camden, NY, passed away at the Sunset Nursing Home in Boonville, NY, on September 30, 2022. Marian left this life after struggling with Dementia for a few years. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Phila Harrington Graves. She lived most of her young life in Florence, NY, until her parents moved to Fourth Street, Camden, NY. Marian is a 1944 graduate of Camden Central School, Camden, NY. On August 30, 1947, she married the late Roy Miller. They resided on Mexico Road in Camden, NY, where they ran a farm with Roy’s father.
Romesentinel.com
Penelope Bunn
Penelope Bunn, infant daughter of Nicole Witchley and Ethan Bunn, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at MVHS-St. Luke’s Healthcare. She is survived by her loving parents and her older brother, Layton. She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Brandie. Private services will be held at the convenience...
Romesentinel.com
HAPPENING TODAY: Early dismissal at Hugh R. Jones Elementary School
UTICA — A power outage occurred at Hugh R. Jones Elementary School, at 2630 Remington Rd., Utica. Due to the power outage, all students will be dismissed at noon today.
Comments / 0