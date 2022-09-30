ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

California becomes first sanctuary state for child exploitation

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law last week a bill that makes the state a “sanctuary” for gender-confused children who want to transition medically without the knowledge or consent of their parents. It is a monstrous law that undermines parental rights and puts at risk the mental and physical well-being of vulnerable children who are too young to see past the immediate consequences of their decisions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biased media hit Florida before Ian

Were Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) not a national political juggernaut, biased journalists would not be trying to blame him for a natural disaster and its largely inevitable ill effects. And if you don’t think that’s what the journalists have been doing in the wake of Hurricane Ian, you need to...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats have earned their soft-on-crime reputation

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman can’t run away from his soft-on-crime allies fast enough. Once a proud supporter of Black Lives Matter, Fetterman scrubbed every mention of the police-defunding movement from his website, just as Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz was hammering Fetterman on crime. Philadelphia District...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nicollet County, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Nicollet County, MN
Crime & Safety
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman cannot be trusted with political power

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is the worst kind of politician imaginable: a man who thinks he is entitled to do whatever he likes, simply because he has a political title. The latest resurfaced news broadcast about Fetterman’s time as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, reinforces this. The broadcast shows...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Nevada Republicans leading in statewide races: Poll

Nevada Republicans are narrowly leading their Democratic opponents at the top of the statewide ballot, according to a new poll. Incumbents Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Gov. Steve Sisolak (D-NV) are trailing in the polls following challenges from former Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. The GOP is targeting Nevada as a pickup opportunity.
NEVADA STATE
Washington Examiner

Despite Beto O’Rourke’s claims, Texas has not defunded public schools

School choice is becoming a bigger issue in Texas's gubernatorial race. After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he intends to support educational freedom during the state’s 2023 legislative session, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke claimed, “Abbott is for defunding our public schools.”. O’Rourke has repeated this claim...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal government approves $600M grant for Louisiana for hurricane recovery

(The Center Square) — Louisiana is moving forward with processing thousands of applications for funds to repair damages from Hurricanes Laura and Delta following federal approval of the state's $600 million grant application. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week Louisiana finalized a grant agreement with the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Al Franken
Washington Examiner

California distilleries can once again ship directly to consumers

(The Center Square) – When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down operation of tasting rooms across California, a pandemic emergency order allowing distilleries to ship their spirits directly to consumers' doorsteps acted as a critical lifeline for many business owners. For Cris Steller, owner of Amador & Dry Diggings Distillery...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy