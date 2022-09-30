Stephans Lounge in Meier Hall, Elmira College Campus. The Elmira College Department of Athletics is now accepting reservations for the 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The ceremony, which will take place on October 1, 2022 at Stephens Lounge inside of Meier Hall on the campus of Elmira College, will honor Robert Barsamian '82 (Men's Soccer), Bernie Herceg '87 (Men's Golf), Tony Bego '94 (Men's Basketball), Sasha Zavadska '13 (Women's Volleyball), the 1978 Men's Ice Hockey Team, and the 1999 Women's Volleyball Team. The Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be the third group enshrined. The first-ever class, which included the 2001 and 2002 NCAA Division III national champion women's ice hockey teams, the 2000 and 2007 NCA national champion cheerleading teams, former Vice President of Athletics Pat Thompson '75, Joey Spinelli '92, and the late Laura Hurd '05, was welcomed in the fall of 2019. Last years' class featured Glenn Thomaris (Men's Ice Hockey), Carol McClelland Dopp '79 (Softball, Women's Basketball, Women's Volleyball), Bob Basel '80 (Men's Basketball, Golf, athletic department benefactor, former Board of Trustee member), and Helen B. Downes '03 (Track & Field). The 2022 induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Stephans Lounge inside of Meier Hall on the campus of Elmira College. Cost of the event is $50.00 per person, with inductees to the 2022 Hall of Fame Class receiving free entry. PAYMENT WILL ONLY BE ACCEPTED AT THE DOOR BEGINNING AT 2:30 PM. Please do not mail checks ahead of time. Order of Events: 2:30 PM (Check-In) 3:00 PM (Cocktail Hour) 4:00 PM (Reception Ceremony) Dinner to follow Reception Ceremony Event Details: $50 per person Cash Bar with Buffet Style dinner Children 12 or under receive free admission Registration: To register for the event, follow the link below.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO