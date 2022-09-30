Read full article on original website
Elmira College holds 54th Octagon Fair
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Elmira College hosted its annual Octagon Fair on Saturday, showcasing the school's dozens of student organizations and offering a family-friendly event for the community.
US News & World Report ranks Binghamton-area schools
US News & World Report recently released their ranking of the best high schools in the country. The large list is broken down into smaller subsets, including a list of Best High Schools in the Binghamton, NY Area.
Thousands run in 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many runners were excited to get to the start line Sunday morning for the 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon. Thousands of runners ran on the 26.2-mile course, starting in Bath and ending in Corning. Runners could also race in the Wegmans Wineglass Half Marathon, which started at the halfway point of the full marathon in Campbell, NY, and ended in Corning. With all COVID restrictions lifted in 2022, runners came from far and wide, traveling from 15 countries and 48 states. With fairly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s, conditions were perfect for race day.
Friends of the Southeast Steuben County Library to hold annual Book Sale
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Final preparations are underway for the Friends of the Southeast Steuben County Library 2022 Fall Book Sale. The sale will be held at the East Corning Fire Hall at 11873 East Corning Road from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 8. It features an inventory of books that is replenished several times each day, with all proceeds benefiting programming for the library.
elmira.edu
Athletics Hall of Fame
Stephans Lounge in Meier Hall, Elmira College Campus. The Elmira College Department of Athletics is now accepting reservations for the 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The ceremony, which will take place on October 1, 2022 at Stephens Lounge inside of Meier Hall on the campus of Elmira College, will honor Robert Barsamian '82 (Men's Soccer), Bernie Herceg '87 (Men's Golf), Tony Bego '94 (Men's Basketball), Sasha Zavadska '13 (Women's Volleyball), the 1978 Men's Ice Hockey Team, and the 1999 Women's Volleyball Team. The Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be the third group enshrined. The first-ever class, which included the 2001 and 2002 NCAA Division III national champion women's ice hockey teams, the 2000 and 2007 NCA national champion cheerleading teams, former Vice President of Athletics Pat Thompson '75, Joey Spinelli '92, and the late Laura Hurd '05, was welcomed in the fall of 2019. Last years' class featured Glenn Thomaris (Men's Ice Hockey), Carol McClelland Dopp '79 (Softball, Women's Basketball, Women's Volleyball), Bob Basel '80 (Men's Basketball, Golf, athletic department benefactor, former Board of Trustee member), and Helen B. Downes '03 (Track & Field). The 2022 induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Stephans Lounge inside of Meier Hall on the campus of Elmira College. Cost of the event is $50.00 per person, with inductees to the 2022 Hall of Fame Class receiving free entry. PAYMENT WILL ONLY BE ACCEPTED AT THE DOOR BEGINNING AT 2:30 PM. Please do not mail checks ahead of time. Order of Events: 2:30 PM (Check-In) 3:00 PM (Cocktail Hour) 4:00 PM (Reception Ceremony) Dinner to follow Reception Ceremony Event Details: $50 per person Cash Bar with Buffet Style dinner Children 12 or under receive free admission Registration: To register for the event, follow the link below.
Chemung County Office of Aging helping seniors combat loneliness
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Loneliness, social isolation, and anxiety can be hard and difficult challenges for members of the senior community. Luckily, members from the Chemung County Office of Aging have come up with ways for those individuals to cope with those challenges. Animatronic pets are seen as a way to provide company and comfort […]
Horseheads takes care of business on homecoming night
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Horseheads beat Owego 35-12.
thehomepagenetwork.com
Two Local Deputies Receive Combat Cross Award
WELLSBORO – On Wednesday September 28, Chief Deputy Brad Boyce, and Deputy Richard Kotch were decorated with the second highest award given to law enforcement: the combat cross. Sheriff Frank Levindoski held a press conference to honor their service and bravery. Stephanie Boyce, assisted Sheriff Levindoski in presenting the...
Taste of Chemung Returns to Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A tasty event returned to Elmira, this evening. Ill Eagle Taphouse teamed up with the Cornell Cooperative Extension: Chemung County to host the Taste of Chemung. Michelle Podolec is the association’s Executive Director in Chemung County. Podolec said this event has been going on for nearly...
Fall events happening this weekend, Oct. 1 & 2
(WETM) — With October just one day away, many fall festivities are opening up to start the seasonal celebrations. Here are some of the events happening this weekend around the Twin Tiers. Chemung County Fall Fest The Chemung County Fair Grounds will be holding a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, starting at 10 a.m. […]
Friday Night Scores and Saturday Slate
Tons of big games around Section IV Football on Friday night, check out the scores below.
Building a Dick’s “House of Sport” at the Future Oakdale Commons
Steel is being erected at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City as construction crews convert that former Macy's store into a massive Dick's "House of Sport" complex. Dick's Sports Goods announced plans for its largest store six weeks ago. It will be located on the south end of the retail center off Harry L. Drive.
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
Johnson City Supermarket Closing as Neighborhood is Redeveloped
A grocery store in Johnson City is shutting down as the face of the village's downtown district continues to evolve. The Save-A-Lot store at 200 Main Street is expected to close its doors on Saturday. Roberta Douglas, who has operated the business with her husband, said they recently were advised...
Norwich takes Class B clash on the road
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Norwich beat Johnson City 38-26.
Missing Ithaca woman found safe
The Ithaca Police Department report that the woman that had been missing has been safely located.
Manufacturing facility, jobs coming to Sullivan County
DUSHORE, Pa. — More jobs are on the way to Sullivan County. UnityLab, a company that manufactures and distributes commercial appliances, moved its headquarters to a 76,000-square-foot factory outside Dushore and is now looking to expand. The company makes heavy-load capacity washers and dryers and industrial presses often used...
wxhc.com
SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex Is Not Going To Serve Beer At Football Games After Rumor Swirls On Social Media
You might have seen or heard on social media that the SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex would start serving alcohol starting at tomorrow’s game as the football team takes on Morrisville at 1 pm. We reached out to the Cortland State Athletics Sports Information department to verify that indeed it...
owegopennysaver.com
Storefront arrest for illegal cannabis sales
On Sept. 23, 2022, Village of Owego Police arrested Abdo E. Ali, age 31 of Binghamton, N.Y. for Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor). Ali was released on Appearance Tickets to return to Village of Owego Court at a later date. Ali was arrested following an investigation...
Regional Lawmakers call for Gov. Hochul to provide financial assistance for Steuben County Flooding Victims
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- It has now been thirteen months after Steuben County was impacted by flash flooding caused by Tropical Storm Fred. Today Regional lawmakers and local leaders called today on Governor Hochul to provide financial assistance to businesses and home owners to allow them to fully rebuild and recover from the flooding. A press […]
