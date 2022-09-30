ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcomerstown, OH

Newcomerstown poised for economic growth, mayor says

 4 days ago
NEWCOMERSTOWN − The multibillion Intel project in Licking County is sparking interest from developers in the village, Mayor Pat Cadle says.

“Before that was announced, I was receiving four or five hits a year on LinkedIn and now I’m receiving 15 to 20 a week," he said during his monthly mayor's breakfast last week at April's Country Kitch'n.

Intel has said it will create 3,000 jobs at its Ohio semiconductor factories. The annual payroll is expected to be $405 million by the end of 2028.

Cadle, who outlined several economic development projects, said the village is positioned well to take advantage of the new interest because of the availability of water, sewer, electricity and transportation.

He noted that the former Carbo Ceramics site, which has been empty for nearly two years, has been purchased by a company associated with the Intel project. He also cited the purchase of the former Caito facility; and a Plymouth Foam facility being planned for the Industrial Park, which will provide 42 jobs. The village is working with the Community Industrial Corporation to complete that project.

Reagent Chemical, H-3D Diamond also growing in Newcomerstown

Cadle also pointed to several companies expanding or looking to expand in the Newcomerstown area, including Reagent Chemical Co., which recently opened its facility along County Road 9 and is taking advantage of a railroad spur that the village built in that area.

Another is H-3D Diamond, a machine facility using the latest technology. It is experiencing “exploding” growth, the mayor said.

Cadle said the railroad spur has been a great incentive in the development in the industrial park area.

And the development isn’t done, he said.

While the loss of the former Simonds/Heller factory several decades ago led to the loss of hundreds of jobs in the village, there have been multiple inquiries about developing the Industrial Park area, he said.

“We currently have a larger company looking to develop that site,” Cadle said. “It needs at least 40 acres and would provide 80 jobs to start and 300 jobs in a few years."

Newcomerstown's image is improving

The mayor said the community's image is changing.

"There are houses being torn down to improve the village’s look," Cadle said. "People are taking better care of their properties.”

The mayor noted the companies looking at Newcomerstown are also looking at the village in terms of activities and recreational opportunities, calling attention to the efforts by Newcomerstown Now and ARTSNCT, both nonprofit groups designed to provide events for area residents.

The mayor discussed grants received by the village, totaling $1 million in 2022 and an estimated $3 million over five years. He said he discussed painting every building in the downtown area with the company that painted the Newcomerstown Public Library Annex with an estimate of $350,000.

In response to questions, the mayor also noted:

• Plans by Trinity Health Systems to have a facility along U.S. Route 36 east of the village.

• Potential development of the former Newcomerstown Truck Stop area.

• The Bank One/Chase Bank property on Main Street has been discussed as a site for a potential brewery.

One of those attending, Scott Welch, a local businessman, noted there is money available for development but those with money need to see a viable business plan before investing. He also said there are resources available, including experts at the Kent State University campus in New Philadelphia and the Tolloty Technology Incubator in New Philadelphia.

Comments / 0

NBC4 Columbus

Kroger employee: New deal isn’t about money

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – On the eve of voting beginning on a new contract proposal, one Kroger employee said that for him and those he works with, the ongoing labor negotiations aren’t about money. The employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said he is frustrated about the negotiation process and feels like everyday workers are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
ycitynews.com

NorthPointe Center owners fail to pay electricity bill, traffic light affected

A once popular shopping destination, now nearly vacant, appears to be in worse financial shape than previously thought. The development, built leading up to the Great Recession, at the northern edge of the city, has been the topic of multiple investigative pieces by Y-City News, all of which have shown an alarming deathward spiral as both big and small retailers have left the complex, but new warning signs paint an even bleaker situation, the owners haven’t been paying their electricity bill, forcing AEP Ohio to shut off power, affecting at least one traffic light along SR-60.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose

Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
OHIO STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Small Ohio community tries to save its police department

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Rising crime and dwindling police coverage have some in the Delaware County village of Ashley launching a campaign to “save the badge.”. A tax levy replacement used to fund the village’s police department has been turned down by voters twice. Community member Loren Pool is trying to save the police department. “The village council had talked about defunding the police department and disbanding,” Pool said.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

‘We believe in it’: New owner of Appleseed Shopping Center talks updates

MANSFIELD -- Anna Carley sees infinite possibilities for the Appleseed Shopping Center on Lexington Avenue. Improving the parking lot and updating the building facades are at the top of her priority list as managing director of acquisitions and asset management for Infinite Equity Capital. The company purchased the shopping center on Sept. 8.
MANSFIELD, OH
wnhsodyssey.com

School changes policy regarding trans students

Policies at Westerville City Schools are changing. An email from Dr. John R. Kellogg, the Westerville City Schools superintendent, went out to Westerville City Schools staff and families of students on Friday, Sept. 16. The email covered new district wide guidelines for the treatment of students in the LGBTQ+ community, and more specifically students who are transgender. It outlined new guidelines based on a legal motion proposed by Brendon Shea, a member of the Ohio Board of Education, for all schools in the state of Ohio. The regulations give the parents of students more control over names and pronouns used for students by teachers, as well as discouraging students from using a restroom that doesn’t match their documented gender. Specifically, if a parent and student disagree on what name and pronouns the student should be called, teachers must go with the parent’s choice. The email also mentioned that there would be no significant changes to dress code or lesson content. “Our district will continue to strive to be a place that is inclusive for all students, staff, and community members,” Kellogg wrote.
WESTERVILLE, OH
nbc15.com

Columbus City Council votes to dissolve municipal court

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbus City Council is dissolving the local municipal court following a vote Thursday night. Now, the court will be around for a matter of months before tickets and citations will be handled through another court system. It was a unanimous decision from the city council...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Groundbreaking held for new Delaware County sports park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The did was already moving but on Friday it became official: a new sports park is coming to Delaware County. Ground was officially broken Friday for the Jennings Sports Park in Lewis Center. It's part of the massive Evans Farms development featuring hundreds of new...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
