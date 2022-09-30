Read full article on original website
SAPD: Central caller made false threats to multiple Texas high schools, including SAISD
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Officers with the SAPD were dispatched to Central High School in reference to a hoax call indicating that shots had been fired on the Central High School campus. The Central High School administration along with SAPD placed the campus on lockdown for the safety of the students. Working quickly, law enforcement […]
San Angelo bar fight leads to homicide
SAN ANGELO, Texas — 40-year old Ray Vera has been charged with the murder of a 28-year old man following an altercation on Oct. 2 in the parking lot of Whiskey River Saloon on 125 E. Concho Ave. According to the San Angelo Police Department, Vera and multiple other...
San Angelo ISD Releases Statement on Threat at Central High School
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo ISD released a statement Friday afternoon regarding the threat at Central High School Friday morning. San Angelo LIVE! first reported that there was a threat and a lockdown situation at around 11:45 a.m. Later it was updated that the campus was safe and students were released. For the original story see: Police Find No Evidence of Imminent Danger After Reports of Shooting at Central High The following is a statement from the San Angelo ISD: This morning, Friday, September 30, 2022, San Angelo ISD and Central High School were made aware of an alleged threat.…
San Angelo Police: Same Suspect Threatened Central High & 2 Other Schools Friday
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department released the following information about the hoax threat called into San Angelo Central High School Friday morning. "On 09/30/22, Officers with the SAPD were dispatched to Central High School in reference to a hoax call indicating that shots had been fired on the Central High School campus. Central High School administration along with SAPD placed the campus on lockdown for the safety of the students. Multiple officers and other law enforcement agencies quickly responded to Central and began to secure both the interior and exterior of the…
Police Find No Evidence of Imminent Danger After Reports of Shooting at Central High
SAN ANGELO, TX — Police told us that so far, their investigation and searches around San Angelo Central High School have not uncovered any evidence of imminent danger to faculty, staff or students. Police had cleared the students to continue with the pre-planned and scheduled early release by about 12:15 p.m. San Angelo ISD notified parents via text message at around 12:18 p.m. about the incident at Central. At least a dozen police vehicles had surrounded Central High School starting at around 11:45 a.m. No one was allowed in or out initially. According to the school website, students were…
Goodfellow AFB Soldier Stabbed to Death Outside Downtown San Angelo Bar
SAN ANGELO, TX — A solider or Marine who was stationed at Goodfellow Air Force Base is dead following a fight at a bar in San Angelo’s popular downtown district. According to witnesses that night, at least three ambulances were dispatched to the parking lot of the Whiskey River Bar, 125 E. Concho Ave.
[Updated 1:18pm] Information Concerning Alleged Threat to Central High School Sept. 30, 2022
SAPD has issued an all-clear at Central High School. SAPD continues to have an increased presence on campus. Students remaining on campus will be in a supervised secured area. Original Story Published on Friday, September 30 at 12:13pm:. This morning, Friday, September 30, 2022, San Angelo ISD and Central High...
2022-2023 Texas hunting seasons and preserves near San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — October has officially arrived and so have new Texas hunting seasons! Hunting preserves near San Angelo: Concho Dream Ranch and Resort P.O. Box 5960, San Angelo, TX 76902-5960 Phone: (800) 361-8731 Hunting Preserve, Allow Hunters to Bring Their Own, Dogs/Guides Available Oak Knoll Ranch 710 West US Hwy. 190, Menard, TX 76859 Phone: (325) 396-4599 […]
Tom Green County jail logs: October 2, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
2 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Runnels County
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and three injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Runnels County Tuesday afternoon. A press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety reveals Ronald Presley, 74, of Winters, and Jeffrey Stewart, 43, of Ballinger, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened […]
Illegal pickers strike campus parking
Three catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles across the campus of Angelo State University in the past year to harvest precious metals worth hundreds of dollars. According to the University Police Department crime logs, the first theft occurred between 1 and 5 p.m. on April 11. The converter was stolen from a vehicle in parking lot 42A, near the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building, and no witnesses or suspects were found. A report was made, and the case was suspended.
Head-on Crash on US-67 Northeast of Ballinger Claims the Life of 1 Driver
BALLINGER – One driver was killed in a two vehicle, head on crash five miles northeast of Ballinger on US-67 Wednesday at 7:20 p.m.. According to information released by Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, a 2019 Dodge pickup driven by 73-year-old Richard Wayne Bruce of Weatherford was traveling west about five miles northeast of Ballinger on US-67 with his wife, 62-year-old Mary Trojacek Bruce as a passenger. At the same time, 59-year-old Ben Baxter Ingham of Sonora was traveling east at the same spot driving a 2022 Dodge 3500 pickup towing a homemade semi-trailer. …
TGCSO: Arrest made in Grape Creek shooting death
GRAPE CREEK, Texas — A 39-year-old woman is dead and a 32-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to her shooting death, according to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office. According to the TGCSO, at approximately 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, deputies responded to the 8200 block...
San Angelo Teen Arrested for School Shooting Threat
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Police Department gave an update on Tuesday about the shooting threat that occurred at Lake View High School last week. As previously reported, on Sep. 22, LVHS was put on lockdown following a threat at the school. Now police say they have arrested the suspect.
‘Accidental’ shotgun blast lands Grape Creek man behind bars
The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office responded to Grape Creek after a man reported he had shot his significant other.
TGCSO: Suspect's Reckless Actions Caused Death of San Angelo Women
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Wednesday afternoon about the shooting that took place last night in Grape Creek. As first reported, on Sep. 27, a women was shot by her boyfriend inside of their mobile home. Once TGCSO deputies arrived they were told by the boyfriend that he had shot her while he was high on meth. Court documents also revealed that deputies discovered a sawed off shot gun. For the original story see: Meth'd Up Grape Creek Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend with a Redneck Shotgun in a Mobile Home The release from the TGCSO did not…
Bow Hunters Nocked Arrows Saturday Morning in San Angelo State Park as Deer Archery Season Began
SAN ANGELO – Several bow hunters headed to the designated hunting areas of the San Angelo State Park Saturday morning as archery season for white-tailed deer began in Texas Oct. 1. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, archery season for white-tailed deer runs from Oct. 1 –...
Texas Haunted History: The Cactus Hotels “Straw Suit Man”
The Cactus Hotel, previously known as the Hilton Hotel has a rich history dating back to the Great Depression and carries a haunted past that lingers to this day.
2 People Killed, 3 Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash Near Winters Thursday
WINTERS – Two people died and three others were seriously injured in a three vehicle crash south of Winters on US-83 Thursday. According to information from Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, the crash involved a Volvo 18-wheeler, a 2009 Ford pickup and a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu passenger car.
Shannon Pink Ribbon Run Saturday Morning Will Turn Downtown Streets Pink!
SAN ANGELO – The 15th annual Shannon Pink Ribbon Run takes place Saturday morning, Oct. 1, 2022 in downtown San Angelo to celebrate the survivors of breast cancer and raise awareness of early detection. According to Shannon, the family event helps increase awareness of early detection for breast cancer. It also celebrates those in the community who have bravely fought and survived this disease and helps raise funds to help local patients in their battle against this disease with the latest advancements in treatment and detection. The event includes a one mile walk, a 5K run and an 10K run…
