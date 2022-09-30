ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

New North Station fare gates now in action

Passengers looking to ride the MBTA’s commuter rail out of North Station better keep a frim grasp on their tickets. Starting Saturday, the MBTA announced that their 30 new electronic gates are in effect at the station. Riders will need to tap their ticket to the gate in order to reach the train platform.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Former Columbia Gas worker Lashaunda Studaway accused of stealing IDs of Merrimack Valley explosion victims

Four years after Columbia Gas was held responsible after a series of explosions in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover killed one man and injured dozens more, a former insurance adjuster for the gas company was arraigned on charges that accuse the adjuster of stealing the identities of multiple Merrimack Valley gas explosion victims and more than $28,000 from their individual bank accounts, Attorney General Maura Healy’s office announced on Monday.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
MassLive.com

Teen shot outside Dorchester high school; city officials plan to speak

Boston police officers responded to a report of a teenager who was shot near a local high school early this morning. At 9:35 a.m. police officers responded to a report of a teenager shot near Jeremiah E. Burke High School. Upon arrival officers found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The teen was then transported to a nearby hospital.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Hike Worcester Week: Your opportunity to explore city’s many trails and complete this challenge

You don’t have to go far to find hiking trails in Worcester. Hike Worcester Week was created to let people know just that. “Wherever you live in the city there is a hiking trail nearby,” Colin Novick, executive director of the Greater Worcester Land Trust, told MassLive on Monday. “A lot of people who grew up in Worcester have no idea that there are dozens of miles of hiking trails in the city.”
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Gardner pedestrian dies after being struck by DPW truck

Update: Paula MacKenzie identified as pedestrian killed by Gardner DPW truck. A pedestrian died after being struck by a Gardner Department of Public Works truck Monday morning, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said. Police are investigating after a Gardner DPW truck struck a pedestrian on Coleman Street around 8:30...
GARDNER, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Open Newbury prompts mixed reactions from local business owners

For the past six Sundays, Boston’s iconic location for shopping, dining and everything in between has been car-free with the city’s sixth annual Open Newbury Street. Newbury Street is located in Back Bay, and the event’s perimeters span from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Sept. 25 marked the last day of the event for 2022.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Holy Moly: $2.1 M for a tear-down property in South Boston

This piece of property located on West 9th in Southie could be yours for $2.1M! But there’s a catch – it’s a tear-down property! For developers, however, it’s a dream due to the fact it sits on top of an oversized lot – roughly 4000 square feet. Just think of those condos that could be squeezed into the space! Axios reported on this property in Monday’s newsletter.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Striking Sysco Boston workers confront fill-in drivers in Plympton

Hundreds of unionized food service distribution workers at Sysco Boston have been on strike since Saturday and say they won’t return to work until a new contract is reached. Over 300 employees of the food service distributor walked off the job after midnight on Saturday, and on Monday, workers were confronting non-unionized truck workers trying to make deliveries, NBC Boston reported. The workers are members of Teamsters at Local 653.
PLYMPTON, MA
whdh.com

Fiery truck crash in Weston partially closed Mass. Pike

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Several lanes on the Mass. Pike were closed after a truck burned in an early morning crash Saturday, according to Mass. State Police. All lanes have since reopened. According to police, the left two lanes on the Mass. Pike in both directions were closed as crews...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Federal agents raid multiple homes, businesses in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. — A large group of federal agents raided multiple businesses in Woburn on Tuesday morning, seizing an array evidence in connection with an ongoing investigation, officials said. Law enforcement officials with Homeland Security, the Department of Labor, and Woburn police executed federal search and arrest warrants at...
WOBURN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

MGB brand is slowly being integrated at hospital

Islanders will continue to see more integration of the Massachusetts General Brigham (MGB) brand at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, but Denise Schepici, CEO and president of the Island hospital, told The Times patient care won’t change. Schepici said the brand changes have been slowly implemented over the past two...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

