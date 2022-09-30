Read full article on original website
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Community Day returns to Tufts campus after 2 yearsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
The Joyce Cummings Center welcomes three new art installations across different mediumsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
I-190 On-Ramp in Worcester Closed for 45 Days for Bridge Work
WORCESTER - Starting Monday, the I-190 southbound exit 1 on-ramp is temporarily closed for the next phase of bridge work over the Providence & Worcester Railroad. The on-ramp will be closed for 45 days. The closing of the on-ramp is part of phase 2 of a larger bridge preservation project...
Search for snowplows begins ahead of winter amid Massachusetts driver shortage
WRENTHAM, Mass.—You may not be preparing for snow storms just yet, but plenty of town and city officials are. “Years ago, we used to start this process in mid-October, but every year it starts a little quicker and is a little more competitive,” Norfolk Public Works Director Blair Crane said.
New North Station fare gates now in action
Passengers looking to ride the MBTA’s commuter rail out of North Station better keep a frim grasp on their tickets. Starting Saturday, the MBTA announced that their 30 new electronic gates are in effect at the station. Riders will need to tap their ticket to the gate in order to reach the train platform.
220-apartment development proposed in Worcester by Texas luxury brand firm
A Texas-based developer has proposed 220 apartments off of Lincoln Street in Worcester, according to documents filed with the city’s Planning Board. The development, proposed by Maple Multi-Family Land SE and named Alexan Worcester, would include two five-story buildings and 344 parking spaces at 3 Oriol Drive, a currently undeveloped vacant lot.
Paula MacKenzie identified as pedestrian killed by Gardner DPW truck
Authorities have identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a Gardner Department of Public Works truck on Coleman Street in Gardner Monday. Paula MacKenzie, 69, of Gardner died after she was struck by a Gardner DPW truck on Coleman Street around 8:30 a.m. Monday, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said.
Two tenants of collapsed Worcester apartment kicked out of hotel, sleep in church amid confusion over stay
Nana Kwame had to remove his belongings at around midnight Monday night from the hotel where he’s been staying since his apartment building was condemned in July, he told MassLive. He and his mother, who also lived at 267 Mill St. in Worcester before its roof collapsed, spent the...
Former Columbia Gas worker Lashaunda Studaway accused of stealing IDs of Merrimack Valley explosion victims
Four years after Columbia Gas was held responsible after a series of explosions in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover killed one man and injured dozens more, a former insurance adjuster for the gas company was arraigned on charges that accuse the adjuster of stealing the identities of multiple Merrimack Valley gas explosion victims and more than $28,000 from their individual bank accounts, Attorney General Maura Healy’s office announced on Monday.
Teen shot outside Dorchester high school; city officials plan to speak
Boston police officers responded to a report of a teenager who was shot near a local high school early this morning. At 9:35 a.m. police officers responded to a report of a teenager shot near Jeremiah E. Burke High School. Upon arrival officers found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The teen was then transported to a nearby hospital.
Hike Worcester Week: Your opportunity to explore city’s many trails and complete this challenge
You don’t have to go far to find hiking trails in Worcester. Hike Worcester Week was created to let people know just that. “Wherever you live in the city there is a hiking trail nearby,” Colin Novick, executive director of the Greater Worcester Land Trust, told MassLive on Monday. “A lot of people who grew up in Worcester have no idea that there are dozens of miles of hiking trails in the city.”
Gardner pedestrian dies after being struck by DPW truck
Update: Paula MacKenzie identified as pedestrian killed by Gardner DPW truck. A pedestrian died after being struck by a Gardner Department of Public Works truck Monday morning, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said. Police are investigating after a Gardner DPW truck struck a pedestrian on Coleman Street around 8:30...
Open Newbury prompts mixed reactions from local business owners
For the past six Sundays, Boston’s iconic location for shopping, dining and everything in between has been car-free with the city’s sixth annual Open Newbury Street. Newbury Street is located in Back Bay, and the event’s perimeters span from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Sept. 25 marked the last day of the event for 2022.
Henry Augustin killed in Foxborough SUV rollover crash that injured 5 others
A 23-year-old man died from the injuries he sustained in a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Foxborough where he and five other people were all ejected from a SUV during the crash, according to state police. Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville, died after receiving treatment at Boston Medical...
Mass. Attorney General Says Mississippi Woman Took Columbia Gas Explosion Payments for Herself
A Jackson, Mississippi woman was recently indicted in connection with stealing more than $28,000 and the identities of four victims of the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas explosions, while she worked as an insurance adjuster. Attorney General Maura Healey said Monday Lashaunda Studaway was arraigned last Thursday in Essex County Superior...
Holy Moly: $2.1 M for a tear-down property in South Boston
This piece of property located on West 9th in Southie could be yours for $2.1M! But there’s a catch – it’s a tear-down property! For developers, however, it’s a dream due to the fact it sits on top of an oversized lot – roughly 4000 square feet. Just think of those condos that could be squeezed into the space! Axios reported on this property in Monday’s newsletter.
Striking Sysco Boston workers confront fill-in drivers in Plympton
Hundreds of unionized food service distribution workers at Sysco Boston have been on strike since Saturday and say they won’t return to work until a new contract is reached. Over 300 employees of the food service distributor walked off the job after midnight on Saturday, and on Monday, workers were confronting non-unionized truck workers trying to make deliveries, NBC Boston reported. The workers are members of Teamsters at Local 653.
Fiery truck crash in Weston partially closed Mass. Pike
WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Several lanes on the Mass. Pike were closed after a truck burned in an early morning crash Saturday, according to Mass. State Police. All lanes have since reopened. According to police, the left two lanes on the Mass. Pike in both directions were closed as crews...
Woburn restaurant owners charged with human smuggling after morning arrests
Federal immigration authorities arrested Tuesday morning two individuals who own restaurants in Woburn on charges of human smuggling, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office said in a statement. A father and son — Jesse James Moraes, 64, and Hugo Giovanni Moraes, 42 — who own and operate both Tudo No...
Federal agents raid multiple homes, businesses in Woburn
WOBURN, Mass. — A large group of federal agents raided multiple businesses in Woburn on Tuesday morning, seizing an array evidence in connection with an ongoing investigation, officials said. Law enforcement officials with Homeland Security, the Department of Labor, and Woburn police executed federal search and arrest warrants at...
Investigators seek cause of fire at New Hampshire strip mall
NASHUA, N.H. — Investigators in the New Hampshire city of Nashua are trying to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a strip mall, the fire department said in a Saturday news release. The fire in the building on Amherst Street that contained a number of businesses...
MGB brand is slowly being integrated at hospital
Islanders will continue to see more integration of the Massachusetts General Brigham (MGB) brand at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, but Denise Schepici, CEO and president of the Island hospital, told The Times patient care won’t change. Schepici said the brand changes have been slowly implemented over the past two...
