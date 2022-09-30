ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Need a job? PA CareerLink Bucks County can help with a new center, and child care

By Michele Haddon, Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago
PA CareerLink Bucks County celebrated the opening of its new facility in Trevose with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

The grand opening featured a multi-industry job fair and guided tours of the one-stop career center, which will host workshops and events, and serve as the “go-to” place for all things related to job search, training and business engagement in Bucks County.

“Our goal is to serve as the leading source of employment connections, information, resources and opportunities for Bucks County job seekers and employers,” said Billie F. Barnes, Executive Director of the Bucks County Department of Workforce and Economic Development.

“Bucks County boasts job opportunities at all levels and in a wide variety of fields and industries. We are thrilled to welcome the community to PA CareerLink Bucks County’s new location in the heart of Lower Bucks, which offers a full range of services for the county’s workforce all under one roof.”

PA CareerLink Bucks County relocated in early August to the new site at 4800 E. Street Rd. Suite 50, in Bensalem.

The facility provides a larger and more equipped space for trainings, workshops, job fairs and recruitment events, and features a full-service cafeteria, newly renovated computer lab, modernized workshop spaces and meeting rooms and an out-of-school youth center.

Child care will also be available at a neighboring on-campus facility that accepts drop-ins.

The move comes after two decades in its previous Bristol facility, in hopes of improving access to its services from a more centralized location with two direct SEPTA bus stops, SEPTA’s Trevose Station nearby and within one mile of I-95, the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 1.

“The relocation will undoubtedly advance the critical work of PA CareerLink in Bucks County,” said Bob Harvie, chair of the Bucks County Board of Commissioners. “Dedicated workforce professionals are available in person to provide comprehensive employment, training and business services that help job seekers and employers get the tools they need for success from a single identifiable source. This increased accessibility coincides with a particularly challenging job market, making such a resource key to economic recovery throughout the county.”

PA CareerLink Bucks County assists job seekers offering services, such as free training and certification opportunities, childcare assistance, mileage reimbursement, access to technology, and wardrobe assistance.

Assistance is also available to employers at no cost through services like candidate search assessment and matching services through PA CareerLink Bucks County’s Business Services Team. Eligible organizations may also qualify for tax incentives and reimbursed training programs.

In addition, soft skills courses and workforce preparation are also provided for those who are currently or recently incarcerated.

“I am proud of the board and staff who diligently collaborated with our partners to secure this accommodating location,” said James Horan, a Bucks County employer and chair of the Bucks County Workforce and Economic Development Board.

“They responded to the community’s needs by opening this facility as an easily identifiable source for all workforce-related services in Bucks County. Seeing the career center connect local employers with qualified job candidates is exciting, especially when filling labor gaps is paramount.”

To learn more about the services available at PA CareerLink Bucks County, go to: buckscounty.gov/559/PA-CareerLink-Bucks-County

