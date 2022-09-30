ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens fan who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hit on a fan who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened a fan who ran on the field with a device letting out pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
